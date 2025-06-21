Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

Connor Zilisch took home the victory in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway in an excellent late-race battle with Jesse Love. With the win, the third of Zilisch's career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has become a race-winning crew chief in his first ever attempt atop the pit box.

Christian Eckes finished third behind Zilisch and Love, while Chase Elliott and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway. Race 16 of 33.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

88

Connor Zilisch # (S2)

100

--

2

2

Jesse Love

100

0.437

3

16

Christian Eckes #

100

1.132

4

17

Chase Elliott (i) (X)

100

1.364

5

39

Ryan Sieg

100

1.596

6

1

Carson Kvapil #

100

2.083

7

41

Sam Mayer

100

3.861

8

8

Sammy Smith

100

4.266

9

54

Taylor Gray #

100

4.862

10

7

Justin Allgaier

100

5.059

11

27

Jeb Burton

100

7.422

12

51

Jeremy Clements

100

8.408

13

42

Anthony Alfredo

100

8.432

14

25

Harrison Burton

100

8.762

15

11

Josh Williams

100

9.100

16

44

Brennan Poole

100

9.243

17

26

Dean Thompson #

100

9.349

18

20

Brandon Jones (S1)

100

9.452

19

99

Matt DiBenedetto

100

9.650

20

45

Mason Massey

100

9.933

21

18

William Sawalich #

100

10.138

22

4

Parker Retzlaff

100

11.362

23

91

Josh Bilicki

100

11.493

24

70

Leland Honeyman

100

12.027

25

28

Kyle Sieg

100

13.371

26

14

Garrett Smithley

100

13.870

27

53

Logan Bearden

100

14.216

28

48

Nick Sanchez #

100

14.968

29

31

Blaine Perkins

100

16.374

30

07

Patrick Emerling (i)

100

22.200

31

10

Daniel Dye #

100

23.874

32

71

Ryan Ellis

100

30.150

33

74

Dawson Cram

99

1 lap

34

35

Carson Ware

99

1 lap

35

21

Austin Hill

96

4 laps

36

00

Sheldon Creed

88

12 laps

37

5

Kris Wright

69

31 laps

38

19

Justin Bonsignore

7

93 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

