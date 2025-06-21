Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 250
Connor Zilisch took home the victory in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway in an excellent late-race battle with Jesse Love. With the win, the third of Zilisch's career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has become a race-winning crew chief in his first ever attempt atop the pit box.
Christian Eckes finished third behind Zilisch and Love, while Chase Elliott and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway. Race 16 of 33.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
88
Connor Zilisch # (S2)
100
--
2
2
Jesse Love
100
0.437
3
16
Christian Eckes #
100
1.132
4
17
Chase Elliott (i) (X)
100
1.364
5
39
Ryan Sieg
100
1.596
6
1
Carson Kvapil #
100
2.083
7
41
Sam Mayer
100
3.861
8
8
Sammy Smith
100
4.266
9
54
Taylor Gray #
100
4.862
10
7
Justin Allgaier
100
5.059
11
27
Jeb Burton
100
7.422
12
51
Jeremy Clements
100
8.408
13
42
Anthony Alfredo
100
8.432
14
25
Harrison Burton
100
8.762
15
11
Josh Williams
100
9.100
16
44
Brennan Poole
100
9.243
17
26
Dean Thompson #
100
9.349
18
20
Brandon Jones (S1)
100
9.452
19
99
Matt DiBenedetto
100
9.650
20
45
Mason Massey
100
9.933
21
18
William Sawalich #
100
10.138
22
4
Parker Retzlaff
100
11.362
23
91
Josh Bilicki
100
11.493
24
70
Leland Honeyman
100
12.027
25
28
Kyle Sieg
100
13.371
26
14
Garrett Smithley
100
13.870
27
53
Logan Bearden
100
14.216
28
48
Nick Sanchez #
100
14.968
29
31
Blaine Perkins
100
16.374
30
07
Patrick Emerling (i)
100
22.200
31
10
Daniel Dye #
100
23.874
32
71
Ryan Ellis
100
30.150
33
74
Dawson Cram
99
1 lap
34
35
Carson Ware
99
1 lap
35
21
Austin Hill
96
4 laps
36
00
Sheldon Creed
88
12 laps
37
5
Kris Wright
69
31 laps
38
19
Justin Bonsignore
7
93 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap