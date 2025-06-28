Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Focused Health 250 at Atlanta
Nick Sanchez took his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in a wild Focused Health 250 at Atlanta on Friday night, rather Saturday morning, after coming out on top of a late-race duel with fellow Rookie of the Year contender Carson Kvapil.
Sanchez's win is the second-ever win for the No. 48 Big Machine Racing team.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Race 17 of 33.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
48
Nick Sanchez #
163
--
2
1
Carson Kvapil #
163
0.104
3
41
Sam Mayer
163
0.243
4
88
Connor Zilisch #
163
0.361
5
54
Taylor Gray #
163
0.642
6
2
Jesse Love
163
0.851
7
19
Aric Almirola
163
0.894
8
10
Daniel Dye #
163
1.066
9
28
Kyle Sieg
163
1.199
10
51
Jeremy Clements
163
1.209
11
26
Dean Thompson #
163
2.020
12
70
Leland Honeyman
163
2.172
13
25
Harrison Burton
163
2.382
14
20
Brandon Jones
163
2.538
15
99
Matt DiBenedetto
163
5.658
16
27
Jeb Burton
163
5.668
17
44
Brennan Poole
163
5.742
18
35
Joey Gase
163
5.817
19
16
Christian Eckes #
163
6.028
20
45
Mason Massey
163
6.118
21
71
Ryan Ellis
163
6.300
22
31
Blaine Perkins
163
6.869
23
14
Garrett Smithley
163
7.219
24
07
Nick Leitz
163
9.403
25
5
Kris Wright
163
9.815
26
21
Austin Hill
158
5 laps
27
53
Mason Maggio
153
10 laps
28
91
CJ McLaughlin
138
Out
29
42
Anthony Alfredo
53
Out
30
39
Ryan Sieg
46
Out
31
7
Justin Allgaier
42
Out
32
00
Sheldon Creed
41
Out
33
8
Sammy Smith
40
Out
34
32
Katherine Legge (i)
40
Out
35
24
Patrick Staropoli
40
Out
36
18
William Sawalich #
4
Out
37
4
Parker Retzlaff
3
Out
38
11
Josh Williams
3
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap