Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Focused Health 250 at Atlanta

Toby Christie

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Nick Sanchez, driver of the #48 Big Machine Spiked Coolers Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Echo Park Speedway on June 27, 2025 in Hampton, Georgia.
HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Nick Sanchez, driver of the #48 Big Machine Spiked Coolers Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Echo Park Speedway on June 27, 2025 in Hampton, Georgia. / Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Nick Sanchez took his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in a wild Focused Health 250 at Atlanta on Friday night, rather Saturday morning, after coming out on top of a late-race duel with fellow Rookie of the Year contender Carson Kvapil.

Sanchez's win is the second-ever win for the No. 48 Big Machine Racing team.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Race 17 of 33.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

48

Nick Sanchez #

163

--

2

1

Carson Kvapil #

163

0.104

3

41

Sam Mayer

163

0.243

4

88

Connor Zilisch #

163

0.361

5

54

Taylor Gray #

163

0.642

6

2

Jesse Love

163

0.851

7

19

Aric Almirola

163

0.894

8

10

Daniel Dye #

163

1.066

9

28

Kyle Sieg

163

1.199

10

51

Jeremy Clements

163

1.209

11

26

Dean Thompson #

163

2.020

12

70

Leland Honeyman

163

2.172

13

25

Harrison Burton

163

2.382

14

20

Brandon Jones

163

2.538

15

99

Matt DiBenedetto

163

5.658

16

27

Jeb Burton

163

5.668

17

44

Brennan Poole

163

5.742

18

35

Joey Gase

163

5.817

19

16

Christian Eckes #

163

6.028

20

45

Mason Massey

163

6.118

21

71

Ryan Ellis

163

6.300

22

31

Blaine Perkins

163

6.869

23

14

Garrett Smithley

163

7.219

24

07

Nick Leitz

163

9.403

25

5

Kris Wright

163

9.815

26

21

Austin Hill

158

5 laps

27

53

Mason Maggio

153

10 laps

28

91

CJ McLaughlin

138

Out

29

42

Anthony Alfredo

53

Out

30

39

Ryan Sieg

46

Out

31

7

Justin Allgaier

42

Out

32

00

Sheldon Creed

41

Out

33

8

Sammy Smith

40

Out

34

32

Katherine Legge (i)

40

Out

35

24

Patrick Staropoli

40

Out

36

18

William Sawalich #

4

Out

37

4

Parker Retzlaff

3

Out

38

11

Josh Williams

3

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results