Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa
Sam Mayer was able to get around Jesse Love with 28 laps to go as Love slipped on oil that was in the racing groove. After gaining the lead, Mayer was able to pull away from the field on the final restart of the race to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway by a margin of 3.289 seconds over Love.
Ross Chastain, Connor Zilisch, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-five finishers on Saturday afternoon.
Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway, Race 22 of 33.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
41
Sam Mayer
250
--
2
2
Jesse Love
250
3.289
3
9
Ross Chastain (i) (S2) (X)
250
4.858
4
88
Connor Zilisch # (S1)
250
5.224
5
25
Harrison Burton
250
6.146
6
11
Carson Hocevar (i)
250
6.966
7
00
Sheldon Creed
250
7.881
8
39
Ryan Sieg
250
8.598
9
1
Carson Kvapil #
250
10.075
10
16
Christian Eckes #
250
11.314
11
18
William Sawalich #
250
12.145
12
19
Justin Bonsignore
250
12.992
13
4
Parker Retzlaff
250
14.233
14
21
Austin Dillon (i)
250
15.131
15
8
Sammy Smith
250
16.501
16
7
Justin Allgaier
250
17.332
17
54
Taylor Gray #
250
17.927
18
28
Kyle Sieg
250
18.470
19
48
Nick Sanchez #
250
19.065
20
44
Brennan Poole
250
19.522
21
91
Josh Bilicki
250
26.571
22
51
Jeremy Clements
250
27.161
23
20
Brandon Jones
250
31.536
24
17
Corey Day
249
1 lap
25
71
Ryan Ellis
249
1 lap
26
42
Anthony Alfredo
249
1 lap
27
53
Joey Gase
249
1 lap
28
31
Blaine Perkins
249
1 lap
29
27
Jeb Burton
249
1 lap
30
07
Patrick Emerling (i)
249
1 lap
31
26
Dean Thompson #
248
2 laps
32
70
Thomas Annunziata
248
2 laps
33
14
Garrett Smithley
247
3 laps
34
35
Tyler Tomassi
240
10 laps
35
99
Matt DiBenedetto
221
Out
36
10
Daniel Dye #
200
Out
37
45
Mason Massey
172
Out
38
74
Dawson Cram
93
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap