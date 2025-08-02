Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa

Toby Christie

Sam Mayer took the win in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee 250 at Iowa Speedway.
Sam Mayer took the win in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Sam Mayer was able to get around Jesse Love with 28 laps to go as Love slipped on oil that was in the racing groove. After gaining the lead, Mayer was able to pull away from the field on the final restart of the race to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway by a margin of 3.289 seconds over Love.

Ross Chastain, Connor Zilisch, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-five finishers on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway, Race 22 of 33.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

41

Sam Mayer

250

--

2

2

Jesse Love

250

3.289

3

9

Ross Chastain (i) (S2) (X)

250

4.858

4

88

Connor Zilisch # (S1)

250

5.224

5

25

Harrison Burton

250

6.146

6

11

Carson Hocevar (i)

250

6.966

7

00

Sheldon Creed

250

7.881

8

39

Ryan Sieg

250

8.598

9

1

Carson Kvapil #

250

10.075

10

16

Christian Eckes #

250

11.314

11

18

William Sawalich #

250

12.145

12

19

Justin Bonsignore

250

12.992

13

4

Parker Retzlaff

250

14.233

14

21

Austin Dillon (i)

250

15.131

15

8

Sammy Smith

250

16.501

16

7

Justin Allgaier

250

17.332

17

54

Taylor Gray #

250

17.927

18

28

Kyle Sieg

250

18.470

19

48

Nick Sanchez #

250

19.065

20

44

Brennan Poole

250

19.522

21

91

Josh Bilicki

250

26.571

22

51

Jeremy Clements

250

27.161

23

20

Brandon Jones

250

31.536

24

17

Corey Day

249

1 lap

25

71

Ryan Ellis

249

1 lap

26

42

Anthony Alfredo

249

1 lap

27

53

Joey Gase

249

1 lap

28

31

Blaine Perkins

249

1 lap

29

27

Jeb Burton

249

1 lap

30

07

Patrick Emerling (i)

249

1 lap

31

26

Dean Thompson #

248

2 laps

32

70

Thomas Annunziata

248

2 laps

33

14

Garrett Smithley

247

3 laps

34

35

Tyler Tomassi

240

10 laps

35

99

Matt DiBenedetto

221

Out

36

10

Daniel Dye #

200

Out

37

45

Mason Massey

172

Out

38

74

Dawson Cram

93

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

