Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity NC Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham

Toby Christie

Andrew Coppley | HHP for Chevy Racing

Jesse Love picked up his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in a wild 14-caution race at Rockingham Speedway. Love outdueled Sammy Smith for the race win in an overtime finish.

Parker Retzlaff, Harrison Burton, and Brennan Poole rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway. Race 10 of 33.

Pos

Car

Driver

Laps

Status1

1

2

Jesse Love

256

Running

2

8

Sammy Smith

256

Running

3

4

Parker Retzlaff

256

Running

4

25

Harrison Burton

256

Running

5

44

Brennan Poole

256

Running

6

54

Taylor Gray #

256

Running

7

21

Austin Hill

256

Running

8

11

Josh Williams

256

Running

9

27

Jeb Burton

256

Running

10

10

Daniel Dye #

256

Running

11

51

Jeremy Clements

256

Running

12

26

Dean Thompson #

256

Running

13

20

Brandon Jones

256

Running

14

88

Connor Zilisch #

256

Running

15

33

Kasey Kahne

256

Running

16

42

Anthony Alfredo

256

Running

17

1

Carson Kvapil #

256

Running

18

91

Josh Bilicki

256

Running

19

39

Ryan Sieg

256

Running

20

07

Patrick Emerling

256

Running

21

28

Kyle Sieg

256

Running

22

7

Justin Allgaier

254

Running

23

14

Garrett Smithley

253

Running

24

16

Christian Eckes #

252

Running

25

45

Vicente Salas

251

Running

26

18

William Sawalich #

248

Running

27

41

Sam Mayer

247

Out

28

99

Matt DiBenedetto

247

Out

29

5

Kris Wright

247

Out

30

70

Thomas Annunziata

246

Out

31

87

Austin Green

241

Out

32

48

Nick Sanchez #

240

Out

33

31

Blaine Perkins

226

Out

34

71

Ryan Ellis

180

Out

35

35

Greg Van Alst

171

Out

36

19

Justin Bonsignore

157

Out

37

00

Sheldon Creed

109

Out

38

53

Katherine Legge (i)

50

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results