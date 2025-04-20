Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity NC Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham
Jesse Love picked up his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in a wild 14-caution race at Rockingham Speedway. Love outdueled Sammy Smith for the race win in an overtime finish.
Parker Retzlaff, Harrison Burton, and Brennan Poole rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway. Race 10 of 33.
Pos
Car
Driver
Laps
Status1
1
2
Jesse Love
256
Running
2
8
Sammy Smith
256
Running
3
4
Parker Retzlaff
256
Running
4
25
Harrison Burton
256
Running
5
44
Brennan Poole
256
Running
6
54
Taylor Gray #
256
Running
7
21
Austin Hill
256
Running
8
11
Josh Williams
256
Running
9
27
Jeb Burton
256
Running
10
10
Daniel Dye #
256
Running
11
51
Jeremy Clements
256
Running
12
26
Dean Thompson #
256
Running
13
20
Brandon Jones
256
Running
14
88
Connor Zilisch #
256
Running
15
33
Kasey Kahne
256
Running
16
42
Anthony Alfredo
256
Running
17
1
Carson Kvapil #
256
Running
18
91
Josh Bilicki
256
Running
19
39
Ryan Sieg
256
Running
20
07
Patrick Emerling
256
Running
21
28
Kyle Sieg
256
Running
22
7
Justin Allgaier
254
Running
23
14
Garrett Smithley
253
Running
24
16
Christian Eckes #
252
Running
25
45
Vicente Salas
251
Running
26
18
William Sawalich #
248
Running
27
41
Sam Mayer
247
Out
28
99
Matt DiBenedetto
247
Out
29
5
Kris Wright
247
Out
30
70
Thomas Annunziata
246
Out
31
87
Austin Green
241
Out
32
48
Nick Sanchez #
240
Out
33
31
Blaine Perkins
226
Out
34
71
Ryan Ellis
180
Out
35
35
Greg Van Alst
171
Out
36
19
Justin Bonsignore
157
Out
37
00
Sheldon Creed
109
Out
38
53
Katherine Legge (i)
50
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points