Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega
Austin Hill took the win in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway in dramatic fashion as Connor Zilisch was spun from the race lead on the final lap.
As Zilisch impacted the inside wall on the backstretch, the caution was called, which froze the field. Hill was determined to be in the race lead at the time of caution, which allowed him to narrowly defeat Jeb Burton.
Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Race 11 of 33.
Fin
Car
Driver
Team
Laps
1
21
Austin Hill
Richard Childress Racing
113
2
27
Jeb Burton
Jordan Anderson Racing
113
3
2
Jesse Love
Richard Childress Racing
113
4
7
Justin Allgaier
JR Motorsports
113
5
99
Matt DiBenedetto
Viking Motorsports
113
6
42
Anthony Alfredo
Young's Motorsports
113
7
31
Blaine Perkins
Jordan Anderson Racing
113
8
25
Harrison Burton
AM Racing
113
9
00
Sheldon Creed
Haas Factory Team
113
10
10
Daniel Dye #
Kaulig Racing
113
11
54
Taylor Gray #
Joe Gibbs Racing
113
12
07
Patrick Emerling
SS-GreenLight Racing
113
13
70
Leland Honeyman
Cope Family Racing
113
14
41
Sam Mayer
Haas Factory Team
113
15
48
Nick Sanchez #
Big Machine Racing
113
16
71
Ryan Ellis
DGM Racing x Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
113
17
1
Carson Kvapil #
JR Motorsports
113
18
26
Dean Thompson #
Sam Hunt Racing
113
19
44
Brennan Poole
Alpha Prime Racing
113
20
91
Jesse Iwuji
DGM Racing x Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
113
21
53
Joey Gase
Joey Gase Motorsports
113
22
66
Mason Maggio
MBM Motorsports
113
23
28
Kyle Sieg
RSS Racing
113
24
5
Kris Wright
Our Motorsports
113
25
16
Christian Eckes #
Kaulig Racing
113
26
51
Jeremy Clements
Jeremy Clements Racing
113
27
88
Connor Zilisch #
JR Motorsports
112
28
20
Brandon Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
112
29
11
Josh Williams
Kaulig Racing
111
30
45
Caesar Bacarella
Alpha Prime Racing
108
31
8
Sammy Smith
JR Motorsports
107
32
24
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Sam Hunt Racing
102
33
19
Aric Almirola
Joe Gibbs Racing
100
34
32
Katherine Legge (i)
Jordan Anderson Racing
100
35
35
Greg Van Alst
Joey Gase Motorsports
80
36
39
Ryan Sieg
RSS Racing
78
37
18
William Sawalich #
Joe Gibbs Racing
75
38
4
Parker Retzlaff
Alpha Prime Racing
52
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points