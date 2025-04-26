Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega

Austin Hill took the win in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway in dramatic fashion as Connor Zilisch was spun from the race lead on the final lap.

As Zilisch impacted the inside wall on the backstretch, the caution was called, which froze the field. Hill was determined to be in the race lead at the time of caution, which allowed him to narrowly defeat Jeb Burton.

Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Race 11 of 33.

Fin

Car

Driver

Team

Laps

1

21

Austin Hill

Richard Childress Racing

113

2

27

Jeb Burton

Jordan Anderson Racing

113

3

2

Jesse Love

Richard Childress Racing

113

4

7

Justin Allgaier

JR Motorsports

113

5

99

Matt DiBenedetto

Viking Motorsports

113

6

42

Anthony Alfredo

Young's Motorsports

113

7

31

Blaine Perkins

Jordan Anderson Racing

113

8

25

Harrison Burton

AM Racing

113

9

00

Sheldon Creed

Haas Factory Team

113

10

10

Daniel Dye #

Kaulig Racing

113

11

54

Taylor Gray #

Joe Gibbs Racing

113

12

07

Patrick Emerling

SS-GreenLight Racing

113

13

70

Leland Honeyman

Cope Family Racing

113

14

41

Sam Mayer

Haas Factory Team

113

15

48

Nick Sanchez #

Big Machine Racing

113

16

71

Ryan Ellis

DGM Racing x Jesse Iwuji Motorsports

113

17

1

Carson Kvapil #

JR Motorsports

113

18

26

Dean Thompson #

Sam Hunt Racing

113

19

44

Brennan Poole

Alpha Prime Racing

113

20

91

Jesse Iwuji

DGM Racing x Jesse Iwuji Motorsports

113

21

53

Joey Gase

Joey Gase Motorsports

113

22

66

Mason Maggio

MBM Motorsports

113

23

28

Kyle Sieg

RSS Racing

113

24

5

Kris Wright

Our Motorsports

113

25

16

Christian Eckes #

Kaulig Racing

113

26

51

Jeremy Clements

Jeremy Clements Racing

113

27

88

Connor Zilisch #

JR Motorsports

112

28

20

Brandon Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

112

29

11

Josh Williams

Kaulig Racing

111

30

45

Caesar Bacarella

Alpha Prime Racing

108

31

8

Sammy Smith

JR Motorsports

107

32

24

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Sam Hunt Racing

102

33

19

Aric Almirola

Joe Gibbs Racing

100

34

32

Katherine Legge (i)

Jordan Anderson Racing

100

35

35

Greg Van Alst

Joey Gase Motorsports

80

36

39

Ryan Sieg

RSS Racing

78

37

18

William Sawalich #

Joe Gibbs Racing

75

38

4

Parker Retzlaff

Alpha Prime Racing

52

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points

