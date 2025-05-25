Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte
William Byron emerged victorious in a crash-filled overtime finish to Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver got his Coca-Cola 600 weekend started off on the right foot in victory lane.
Connor Zilisch, Nick Sanchez, Justin Allgaier, and Sammy Smith rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 13 of 33.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
17
William Byron
205
--
2
88
Connor Zilisch #
205
0.302
3
48
Nick Sanchez #
205
0.917
4
7
Justin Allgaier
205
1.179
5
8
Sammy Smith
205
1.318
6
26
Dean Thompson #
205
1.704
7
11
Josh Williams
205
1.863
8
21
Austin Hill
205
2.245
9
71
Ryan Ellis
205
2.891
10
16
Christian Eckes #
205
3.165
11
00
Sheldon Creed
205
3.249
12
41
Sam Mayer
205
3.446
13
2
Jesse Love
205
3.447
14
3
Austin Dillon (i)
205
4.087
15
39
Ryan Sieg
205
4.293
16
18
William Sawalich #
205
4.857
17
51
Jeremy Clements
205
4.858
18
1
Carson Kvapil #
205
9.255
19
5
Kris Wright
205
11.069
20
20
Brandon Jones
205
12.619
21
27
Jeb Burton
205
12.966
22
25
Harrison Burton
205
14.348
23
44
Brennan Poole
204
1 lap
24
19
Chase Briscoe (i)
204
1 lap
25
31
Blaine Perkins
204
1 lap
26
42
Anthony Alfredo
203
2 laps
27
14
Garrett Smithley
203
2 laps
28
07
Nick Leitz
203
2 laps
29
53
JJ Yeley
203
2 laps
30
91
CJ McLaughlin
203
2 laps
31
54
Taylor Gray #
202
3 laps
32
10
Daniel Dye #
199
6 laps
33
70
Leland Honeyman
194
11 laps
34
28
Kyle Sieg
194
11 laps
35
32
Katherine Legge (i)
188
17 laps
36
45
Brad Perez
182
23 laps
37
99
Matt DiBenedetto
81
124 laps
38
4
Parker Retzlaff
52
153 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points