Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte

Toby Christie

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 24: William Byron, driver of the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2025 in Concord, North Carolina.
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 24: William Byron, driver of the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2025 in Concord, North Carolina. / David Jensen/Getty Images

William Byron emerged victorious in a crash-filled overtime finish to Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver got his Coca-Cola 600 weekend started off on the right foot in victory lane.

Connor Zilisch, Nick Sanchez, Justin Allgaier, and Sammy Smith rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 13 of 33.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

17

William Byron

205

--

2

88

Connor Zilisch #

205

0.302

3

48

Nick Sanchez #

205

0.917

4

7

Justin Allgaier

205

1.179

5

8

Sammy Smith

205

1.318

6

26

Dean Thompson #

205

1.704

7

11

Josh Williams

205

1.863

8

21

Austin Hill

205

2.245

9

71

Ryan Ellis

205

2.891

10

16

Christian Eckes #

205

3.165

11

00

Sheldon Creed

205

3.249

12

41

Sam Mayer

205

3.446

13

2

Jesse Love

205

3.447

14

3

Austin Dillon (i)

205

4.087

15

39

Ryan Sieg

205

4.293

16

18

William Sawalich #

205

4.857

17

51

Jeremy Clements

205

4.858

18

1

Carson Kvapil #

205

9.255

19

5

Kris Wright

205

11.069

20

20

Brandon Jones

205

12.619

21

27

Jeb Burton

205

12.966

22

25

Harrison Burton

205

14.348

23

44

Brennan Poole

204

1 lap

24

19

Chase Briscoe (i)

204

1 lap

25

31

Blaine Perkins

204

1 lap

26

42

Anthony Alfredo

203

2 laps

27

14

Garrett Smithley

203

2 laps

28

07

Nick Leitz

203

2 laps

29

53

JJ Yeley

203

2 laps

30

91

CJ McLaughlin

203

2 laps

31

54

Taylor Gray #

202

3 laps

32

10

Daniel Dye #

199

6 laps

33

70

Leland Honeyman

194

11 laps

34

28

Kyle Sieg

194

11 laps

35

32

Katherine Legge (i)

188

17 laps

36

45

Brad Perez

182

23 laps

37

99

Matt DiBenedetto

81

124 laps

38

4

Parker Retzlaff

52

153 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results