Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol
Kyle Larson pulled off a win in a dominant performance on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series regular led a race-high 276 laps in the 300-lap event on his way to the victory. Larson would hold off Rookie of the Year contender Carson Kvapil by a victory margin of 2.054 seconds.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ninth race of the 33-race NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
17
Kyle Larson (i) (S2) (x)
300
--
2
1
Carson Kvapil #
300
2.054
3
7
Justin Allgaier
300
2.350
4
8
Sammy Smith
300
6.076
5
20
Brandon Jones
300
6.196
6
2
Jesse Love
300
8.371
7
39
Ryan Sieg
300
8.969
8
24
Corey Heim (i)
300
10.030
9
16
Christian Eckes #
300
12.481
10
26
Dean Thompson #
300
12.962
11
41
Sam Mayer (S1)
300
13.124
12
88
Connor Zilisch #
300
16.642
13
10
Daniel Dye #
299
1 lap
14
11
Josh Williams
299
1 lap
15
42
Anthony Alfredo
299
1 lap
16
48
Nick Sanchez #
299
1 lap
17
19
Justin Bonsignore
298
2 laps
18
4
Parker Retzlaff
298
2 laps
19
54
Taylor Gray #
298
2 laps
20
51
Jeremy Clements
298
2 laps
21
27
Jeb Burton
298
2 laps
22
28
Kyle Sieg
298
2 laps
23
99
Matt DiBenedetto
298
2 laps
24
21
Austin Hill
298
2 laps
25
45
Mason Massey
297
3 laps
26
25
Harrison Burton
296
4 laps
27
71
Ryan Ellis
295
5 laps
28
70
Thomas Annunziata
294
6 laps
29
14
Garrett Smithley
294
6 laps
30
31
Blaine Perkins
294
6 laps
31
5
Kris Wright
293
7 laps
32
35
Greg Van Alst
290
10 laps
33
91
CJ McLaughlin
289
11 laps
34
18
William Sawalich #
211
89 laps
35
07
Alex Labbe
141
159 laps
36
44
Brennan Poole
74
226 laps
37
00
Sheldon Creed
73
227 laps
38
53
Mason Maggio
2
298 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap Award
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points