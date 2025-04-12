Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol

Apr 12, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Larson (17) wins the NASCAR SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson pulled off a win in a dominant performance on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series regular led a race-high 276 laps in the 300-lap event on his way to the victory. Larson would hold off Rookie of the Year contender Carson Kvapil by a victory margin of 2.054 seconds.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ninth race of the 33-race NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

17

Kyle Larson (i) (S2) (x)

300

--

2

1

Carson Kvapil #

300

2.054

3

7

Justin Allgaier

300

2.350

4

8

Sammy Smith

300

6.076

5

20

Brandon Jones

300

6.196

6

2

Jesse Love

300

8.371

7

39

Ryan Sieg

300

8.969

8

24

Corey Heim (i)

300

10.030

9

16

Christian Eckes #

300

12.481

10

26

Dean Thompson #

300

12.962

11

41

Sam Mayer (S1)

300

13.124

12

88

Connor Zilisch #

300

16.642

13

10

Daniel Dye #

299

1 lap

14

11

Josh Williams

299

1 lap

15

42

Anthony Alfredo

299

1 lap

16

48

Nick Sanchez #

299

1 lap

17

19

Justin Bonsignore

298

2 laps

18

4

Parker Retzlaff

298

2 laps

19

54

Taylor Gray #

298

2 laps

20

51

Jeremy Clements

298

2 laps

21

27

Jeb Burton

298

2 laps

22

28

Kyle Sieg

298

2 laps

23

99

Matt DiBenedetto

298

2 laps

24

21

Austin Hill

298

2 laps

25

45

Mason Massey

297

3 laps

26

25

Harrison Burton

296

4 laps

27

71

Ryan Ellis

295

5 laps

28

70

Thomas Annunziata

294

6 laps

29

14

Garrett Smithley

294

6 laps

30

31

Blaine Perkins

294

6 laps

31

5

Kris Wright

293

7 laps

32

35

Greg Van Alst

290

10 laps

33

91

CJ McLaughlin

289

11 laps

34

18

William Sawalich #

211

89 laps

35

07

Alex Labbe

141

159 laps

36

44

Brennan Poole

74

226 laps

37

00

Sheldon Creed

73

227 laps

38

53

Mason Maggio

2

298 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap Award
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points

