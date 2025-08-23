Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona

Toby Christie

Aug 22, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman (88) crosses the finish line on final lap to win in overtime under caution during the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
Connor Zilisch was credited with his seventh win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, but it was Parker Kligerman, not the teenage phenom, who was behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet as it crossed the finish line first in Friday night's Wawa 250 at Daytona.

Zilisch, who is recovering from a broken collarbone, climbed out of the car under the first caution of the race, and allowed Kligerman to finish the race out. By starting the race, Zilisch will recieve the statistical credit for the win, but will not earn any Playoff Points for the win.

Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. Race 24 of 33.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

88

Connor Zilisch # Parker Kligerman

104

--

2

8

Sammy Smith

104

0.200

3

7

Justin Allgaier

104

0.201

4

2

Jesse Love

104

0.577

5

41

Sam Mayer

104

0.578

6

20

Brandon Jones

104

0.979

7

26

Dean Thompson #

104

2.234

8

14

Garrett Smithley

104

9.828

9

44

Brennan Poole

104

9.829

10

1

Carson Kvapil #

104

12.619

11

71

Ryan Ellis

104

12.620

12

18

William Sawalich #

104

17.107

13

07

Patrick Emerling (i)

104

18.418

14

31

Blaine Perkins

104

18.419

15

35

Mason Maggio

104

18.492

16

25

Harrison Burton

104

18.493

17

00

Sheldon Creed

104

22.900

18

91

Josh Bilicki

104

25.979

19

11

Justin Haley (i)

104

26.556

20

27

Jeb Burton

104

31.154

21

53

Joey Gase

104

36.792

22

92

Natalie Decker

104

48.002

23

48

Nick Sanchez #

104

62.800

24

19

Aric Almirola

103

1 lap

25

21

Austin Hill

103

1 lap

26

70

Leland Honeyman

103

1 lap

27

28

Kyle Sieg

103

1 lap

28

5

Caesar Bacarella

103

1 lap

29

32

Rajah Caruth (i)

102

2 laps

30

54

Taylor Gray #

101

3 laps

31

39

Ryan Sieg

98

6 laps

32

16

Christian Eckes

97

7 laps

33

99

Matt DiBenedetto

96

8 laps

34

45

Josh Williams

96

8 laps

35

10

Daniel Dye #

96

8 laps

36

51

Jeremy Clements

89

15 laps

37

42

Anthony Alfredo

67

37 laps

38

4

Parker Retzlaff

30

74 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

