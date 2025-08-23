Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
Connor Zilisch was credited with his seventh win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, but it was Parker Kligerman, not the teenage phenom, who was behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet as it crossed the finish line first in Friday night's Wawa 250 at Daytona.
Zilisch, who is recovering from a broken collarbone, climbed out of the car under the first caution of the race, and allowed Kligerman to finish the race out. By starting the race, Zilisch will recieve the statistical credit for the win, but will not earn any Playoff Points for the win.
Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. Race 24 of 33.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
88
Connor Zilisch # Parker Kligerman
104
--
2
8
Sammy Smith
104
0.200
3
7
Justin Allgaier
104
0.201
4
2
Jesse Love
104
0.577
5
41
Sam Mayer
104
0.578
6
20
Brandon Jones
104
0.979
7
26
Dean Thompson #
104
2.234
8
14
Garrett Smithley
104
9.828
9
44
Brennan Poole
104
9.829
10
1
Carson Kvapil #
104
12.619
11
71
Ryan Ellis
104
12.620
12
18
William Sawalich #
104
17.107
13
07
Patrick Emerling (i)
104
18.418
14
31
Blaine Perkins
104
18.419
15
35
Mason Maggio
104
18.492
16
25
Harrison Burton
104
18.493
17
00
Sheldon Creed
104
22.900
18
91
Josh Bilicki
104
25.979
19
11
Justin Haley (i)
104
26.556
20
27
Jeb Burton
104
31.154
21
53
Joey Gase
104
36.792
22
92
Natalie Decker
104
48.002
23
48
Nick Sanchez #
104
62.800
24
19
Aric Almirola
103
1 lap
25
21
Austin Hill
103
1 lap
26
70
Leland Honeyman
103
1 lap
27
28
Kyle Sieg
103
1 lap
28
5
Caesar Bacarella
103
1 lap
29
32
Rajah Caruth (i)
102
2 laps
30
54
Taylor Gray #
101
3 laps
31
39
Ryan Sieg
98
6 laps
32
16
Christian Eckes
97
7 laps
33
99
Matt DiBenedetto
96
8 laps
34
45
Josh Williams
96
8 laps
35
10
Daniel Dye #
96
8 laps
36
51
Jeremy Clements
89
15 laps
37
42
Anthony Alfredo
67
37 laps
38
4
Parker Retzlaff
30
74 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points