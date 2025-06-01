Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville
Justin Allgaier captured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on Saturday night at Nashville Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet swept Stages 1 and 2, and had the Xfinity Fastest Lap, which allowed him to take home maximum points.
Connor Zilisch came home in the runner-up spot, and he finished 1.289 seconds behind Allgaier.
Here are the complete race results from Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. Race 14 of 33.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
7
Justin Allgaier (S1) (S2) (X)
188
--
2
88
Connor Zilisch #
188
1.289
3
41
Sam Mayer
188
3.086
4
00
Sheldon Creed
188
5.639
5
9
Ross Chastain (i)
188
8.724
6
19
Aric Almirola
188
8.991
7
21
Austin Hill
188
12.182
8
2
Jesse Love
188
12.595
9
10
Daniel Dye #
188
14.820
10
1
Carson Kvapil #
188
17.940
11
8
Sammy Smith
188
19.323
12
17
Corey Day
188
19.612
13
25
Harrison Burton
188
22.534
14
20
Brandon Jones
188
26.177
15
48
Nick Sanchez #
188
26.632
16
27
Jeb Burton
188
27.577
17
44
Brennan Poole
188
28.993
18
11
Josh Williams
188
31.681
19
51
Jeremy Clements
188
32.045
20
24
Jeffrey Earnhardt
188
32.833
21
70
Thomas Annunziata
187
1 lap
22
39
Ryan Sieg
187
1 lap
23
91
Myatt Snider
187
1 lap
24
14
Logan Bearden
187
1 lap
25
45
Mason Massey
187
1 lap
26
54
Taylor Gray #
187
1 lap
27
28
Kyle Sieg
187
1 lap
28
07
Nick Leitz
187
1 lap
29
53
Mason Maggio
187
1 lap
30
42
Anthony Alfredo
187
1 lap
31
31
Blaine Perkins
187
1 lap
32
5
Kris Wright
187
1 lap
33
99
Matt DiBenedetto
186
2 laps
34
26
Dean Thompson #
184
4 laps
35
18
William Sawalich #
163
25 laps
36
16
Christian Eckes #
98
90 laps
37
71
Ryan Ellis
98
90 laps
38
4
Parker Retzlaff
35
153 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates the driver is ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap