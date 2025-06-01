Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville

May 31, 2025; Lebanon, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) leads a restart during the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
May 31, 2025; Lebanon, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) leads a restart during the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Justin Allgaier captured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on Saturday night at Nashville Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet swept Stages 1 and 2, and had the Xfinity Fastest Lap, which allowed him to take home maximum points.

Connor Zilisch came home in the runner-up spot, and he finished 1.289 seconds behind Allgaier.

Here are the complete race results from Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. Race 14 of 33.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

7

Justin Allgaier (S1) (S2) (X)

188

--

2

88

Connor Zilisch #

188

1.289

3

41

Sam Mayer

188

3.086

4

00

Sheldon Creed

188

5.639

5

9

Ross Chastain (i)

188

8.724

6

19

Aric Almirola

188

8.991

7

21

Austin Hill

188

12.182

8

2

Jesse Love

188

12.595

9

10

Daniel Dye #

188

14.820

10

1

Carson Kvapil #

188

17.940

11

8

Sammy Smith

188

19.323

12

17

Corey Day

188

19.612

13

25

Harrison Burton

188

22.534

14

20

Brandon Jones

188

26.177

15

48

Nick Sanchez #

188

26.632

16

27

Jeb Burton

188

27.577

17

44

Brennan Poole

188

28.993

18

11

Josh Williams

188

31.681

19

51

Jeremy Clements

188

32.045

20

24

Jeffrey Earnhardt

188

32.833

21

70

Thomas Annunziata

187

1 lap

22

39

Ryan Sieg

187

1 lap

23

91

Myatt Snider

187

1 lap

24

14

Logan Bearden

187

1 lap

25

45

Mason Massey

187

1 lap

26

54

Taylor Gray #

187

1 lap

27

28

Kyle Sieg

187

1 lap

28

07

Nick Leitz

187

1 lap

29

53

Mason Maggio

187

1 lap

30

42

Anthony Alfredo

187

1 lap

31

31

Blaine Perkins

187

1 lap

32

5

Kris Wright

187

1 lap

33

99

Matt DiBenedetto

186

2 laps

34

26

Dean Thompson #

184

4 laps

35

18

William Sawalich #

163

25 laps

36

16

Christian Eckes #

98

90 laps

37

71

Ryan Ellis

98

90 laps

38

4

Parker Retzlaff

35

153 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates the driver is ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Toby Christie
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results