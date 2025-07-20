Racing America Logo

Race Results: NCS AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover

Toby Christie

Denny Hamlin took home the win in a double-overtime finish in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin had to hold off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in the closing laps for the win.

Briscoe had fresher tires, but he couldn't clear Hamlin on the final restart.

Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Race 21 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Denny Hamlin (X)

407

--

2

19

Chase Briscoe

407

0.310

3

48

Alex Bowman

407

0.409

4

5

Kyle Larson

407

0.667

5

54

Ty Gibbs

407

1.465

6

9

Chase Elliott (S1)

407

1.497

7

23

Bubba Wallace *

407

1.655

8

12

Ryan Blaney

407

1.824

9

17

Chris Buescher

407

2.006

10

6

Brad Keselowski

407

2.223

11

8

Kyle Busch

407

2.282

12

45

Tyler Reddick *

407

2.537

13

71

Michael McDowell

407

2.746

14

22

Joey Logano

407

2.812

15

3

Austin Dillon

407

2.886

16

2

Austin Cindric

407

3.135

17

7

Justin Haley

407

3.156

18

20

Christopher Bell (S2)

407

3.280

19

60

Ryan Preece

407

4.064

20

10

Ty Dillon

407

5.992

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

406

1 lap

22

38

Zane Smith *

406

1 lap

23

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

405

2 laps

24

35

Riley Herbst * #

405

2 laps

25

34

Todd Gilliland *

405

2 laps

26

99

Daniel Suarez

404

3 laps

27

43

Erik Jones

404

3 laps

28

21

Josh Berry

404

3 laps

29

41

Cole Custer

403

4 laps

30

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

400

7 laps

31

24

William Byron

393

Out

32

4

Noah Gragson *

393

Out

33

1

Ross Chastain

392

Out

34

44

JJ Yeley * (i)

369

Out

35

77

Carson Hocevar

302

Out

36

51

Cody Ware

232

Out

37

16

AJ Allmendinger

221

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Published
