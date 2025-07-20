Race Results: NCS AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
Denny Hamlin took home the win in a double-overtime finish in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin had to hold off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in the closing laps for the win.
Briscoe had fresher tires, but he couldn't clear Hamlin on the final restart.
Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Race 21 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Denny Hamlin (X)
407
--
2
19
Chase Briscoe
407
0.310
3
48
Alex Bowman
407
0.409
4
5
Kyle Larson
407
0.667
5
54
Ty Gibbs
407
1.465
6
9
Chase Elliott (S1)
407
1.497
7
23
Bubba Wallace *
407
1.655
8
12
Ryan Blaney
407
1.824
9
17
Chris Buescher
407
2.006
10
6
Brad Keselowski
407
2.223
11
8
Kyle Busch
407
2.282
12
45
Tyler Reddick *
407
2.537
13
71
Michael McDowell
407
2.746
14
22
Joey Logano
407
2.812
15
3
Austin Dillon
407
2.886
16
2
Austin Cindric
407
3.135
17
7
Justin Haley
407
3.156
18
20
Christopher Bell (S2)
407
3.280
19
60
Ryan Preece
407
4.064
20
10
Ty Dillon
407
5.992
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
406
1 lap
22
38
Zane Smith *
406
1 lap
23
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
405
2 laps
24
35
Riley Herbst * #
405
2 laps
25
34
Todd Gilliland *
405
2 laps
26
99
Daniel Suarez
404
3 laps
27
43
Erik Jones
404
3 laps
28
21
Josh Berry
404
3 laps
29
41
Cole Custer
403
4 laps
30
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
400
7 laps
31
24
William Byron
393
Out
32
4
Noah Gragson *
393
Out
33
1
Ross Chastain
392
Out
34
44
JJ Yeley * (i)
369
Out
35
77
Carson Hocevar
302
Out
36
51
Cody Ware
232
Out
37
16
AJ Allmendinger
221
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap