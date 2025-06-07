Race Results: NCTS DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan
Stewart Friesen emerged victorious in a strange and wild NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Friesen held off Grant Enfinger by 0.111 seconds in a triple-overtime finish.
Polesitter Luke Fenhaus finished the race in third, while Ben Rhodes, and Corey LaJoie capped off the top-five finishers in the race.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 13 of 25.
Fin
Truck
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
52
Stewart Friesen
139
--
2
9
Grant Enfinger
139
0.111
3
66
Luke Fenhaus
139
0.370
4
99
Ben Rhodes
139
0.735
5
07
Corey LaJoie
139
1.221
6
88
Matt Crafton
139
1.385
7
13
Jake Garcia
139
1.685
8
38
Chandler Smith
139
1.722
9
77
Andres Peres de Lara #
139
1.732
10
34
Layne Riggs
139
2.304
11
7
Carson Hocevar (i)
139
2.450
12
17
Gio Ruggiero #
139
2.725
13
26
Dawson Sutton #
139
3.101
14
33
Frankie Muniz #
139
4.690
15
98
Ty Majeski
139
5.022
16
76
Spencer Boyd
139
5.109
17
15
Tanner Gray
139
6.238
18
11
Corey Heim (S1) (S2)
139
8.993
19
81
Connor Mosack #
138
1 lap
20
91
Jack Wood
136
3 laps
21
45
Kaden Honeycutt (X)
136
3 laps
22
5
Toni Breidinger #
134
Out
23
42
Matt Mills
132
Out
24
18
Tyler Ankrum
130
9 laps
25
22
Josh Reaume
129
10 laps
26
44
Ross Chastain (i)
128
Out
27
19
Daniel Hemric
126
Out
28
1
Lawless Alan
126
Out
29
2
Morgen Baird
83
Out
30
02
Nathan Byrd
83
Out
31
71
Rajah Caruth
77
Out
32
6
Norm Benning
3
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap