Racing America Logo

Race Results: NCTS DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan

Toby Christie

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stewart Friesen emerged victorious in a strange and wild NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Friesen held off Grant Enfinger by 0.111 seconds in a triple-overtime finish.

Polesitter Luke Fenhaus finished the race in third, while Ben Rhodes, and Corey LaJoie capped off the top-five finishers in the race.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 13 of 25.

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

52

Stewart Friesen

139

--

2

9

Grant Enfinger

139

0.111

3

66

Luke Fenhaus

139

0.370

4

99

Ben Rhodes

139

0.735

5

07

Corey LaJoie

139

1.221

6

88

Matt Crafton

139

1.385

7

13

Jake Garcia

139

1.685

8

38

Chandler Smith

139

1.722

9

77

Andres Peres de Lara #

139

1.732

10

34

Layne Riggs

139

2.304

11

7

Carson Hocevar (i)

139

2.450

12

17

Gio Ruggiero #

139

2.725

13

26

Dawson Sutton #

139

3.101

14

33

Frankie Muniz #

139

4.690

15

98

Ty Majeski

139

5.022

16

76

Spencer Boyd

139

5.109

17

15

Tanner Gray

139

6.238

18

11

Corey Heim (S1) (S2)

139

8.993

19

81

Connor Mosack #

138

1 lap

20

91

Jack Wood

136

3 laps

21

45

Kaden Honeycutt (X)

136

3 laps

22

5

Toni Breidinger #

134

Out

23

42

Matt Mills

132

Out

24

18

Tyler Ankrum

130

9 laps

25

22

Josh Reaume

129

10 laps

26

44

Ross Chastain (i)

128

Out

27

19

Daniel Hemric

126

Out

28

1

Lawless Alan

126

Out

29

2

Morgen Baird

83

Out

30

02

Nathan Byrd

83

Out

31

71

Rajah Caruth

77

Out

32

6

Norm Benning

3

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results