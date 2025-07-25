Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NASCAR Truck Series TSPORT 200 at IRP

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Lesley Ann Miller, Lumen Digital Agency

Corey Heim, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage, will lead the field to green in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Indianapolis Raceway Park, after rain washed out time trials.

Heim will lead the field to green with Ty Majeski, defending champion of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the winner of the series' last two events at IRP, starting on the outside of the front row. Chandler Smith, Gio Ruggiero, and Ben Rhodes round out the top five.

Pos

#

Driver

1

11

Corey Heim

2

98

Ty Majeski

3

38

Chandler Smith

4

17

Gio Ruggiero

5

99

Ben Rhodes

6

19

Daniel Hemric

7

18

Tyler Ankrum

8

9

Grant Enfinger

9

66

Luke Fenhaus

10

45

Kaden Honeycutt

11

34

Layne Riggs

12

44

Ross Chastain

13

1

Brent Crews

14

07

Brendan Queen

15

15

Tanner Gray

16

7

Corey Day

17

81

Connor Mosack

18

77

Andres Perez de Lara

19

71

Rajah Caruth

20

88

Matt Crafton

21

52

Stewart Friesen

22

13

Jake Garcia

23

02

Jayson Alexander

24

91

Jack Wood

25

42

Matt Mills

26

33

Frankie Muniz

27

2

Cody Dennison

28

5

Toni Breidinger

29

26

Dawson Sutton

30

76

Spencer Boyd

31

22

AJ Waller

32

20

Jordan Anderson

33

6

Norm Benning

34

74

Boston Oliver

35

35

Greg Van Alst

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/Results