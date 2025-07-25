Starting Lineup: 2025 NASCAR Truck Series TSPORT 200 at IRP
Corey Heim, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage, will lead the field to green in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Indianapolis Raceway Park, after rain washed out time trials.
Heim will lead the field to green with Ty Majeski, defending champion of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the winner of the series' last two events at IRP, starting on the outside of the front row. Chandler Smith, Gio Ruggiero, and Ben Rhodes round out the top five.
Pos
#
Driver
1
11
Corey Heim
2
98
Ty Majeski
3
38
Chandler Smith
4
17
Gio Ruggiero
5
99
Ben Rhodes
6
19
Daniel Hemric
7
18
Tyler Ankrum
8
9
Grant Enfinger
9
66
Luke Fenhaus
10
45
Kaden Honeycutt
11
34
Layne Riggs
12
44
Ross Chastain
13
1
Brent Crews
14
07
Brendan Queen
15
15
Tanner Gray
16
7
Corey Day
17
81
Connor Mosack
18
77
Andres Perez de Lara
19
71
Rajah Caruth
20
88
Matt Crafton
21
52
Stewart Friesen
22
13
Jake Garcia
23
02
Jayson Alexander
24
91
Jack Wood
25
42
Matt Mills
26
33
Frankie Muniz
27
2
Cody Dennison
28
5
Toni Breidinger
29
26
Dawson Sutton
30
76
Spencer Boyd
31
22
AJ Waller
32
20
Jordan Anderson
33
6
Norm Benning
34
74
Boston Oliver
35
35
Greg Van Alst