Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NCS Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Joseph Srigley

Nigel Kinrade, Lumen Digital Agency

Indiana-native Chase Briscoe has won the pole for Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, beating fellow Toyota GAZOO Racing drivers Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Gibbs who swept the top-five for the manufacturer.

Pos

#

Driver

Diff

1

19

Chase Briscoe

49.136s

2

23

Bubba Wallace

0.013

3

43

Erik Jones

0.112

4

45

Tyler Reddick

0.131

5

54

Ty Gibbs

0.194

6

24

William Byron

0.306

7

17

Chris Buescher

0.311

8

77

Carson Hocevar

0.359

9

16

AJ Allmendinger

0.363

10

2

Austin Cindric

0.450

11

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

0.455

12

8

Kyle Busch

0.459

13

5

Kyle Larson

0.481

14

6

Brad Keselowski

0.493

15

22

Joey Logano

0.557

16

20

Christopher Bell

0.659

17

21

Josh Berry

0.694

18

4

Noah Gragson

0.758

19

34

Todd Gilliland

0.805

20

3

Austin Dillon

0.813

21

48

Alex Bowman

0.831

22

71

Michael McDowell

0.838

23

60

Ryan Preece

0.843

24

12

Ryan Blaney

0.856

25

35

Riley Herbst

0.876

26

10

Ty Dillon

0.915

27

38

Zane Smith

0.925

28

7

Justin Haley

0.931

29

41

Cole Custer

0.952

30

9

Chase Elliott

0.978

31

99

Daniel Suarez

1.065

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

1.174

33

1

Ross Chastain

1.197

34

51

Cody Ware

1.452

35

62

Jesse Love

1.665

36

42

John Hunter Nemechek

1.853

37

66

Josh Bilicki

5.429

38

78

Katherine Legge

7.827

39

11

Denny Hamlin

--

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/Results