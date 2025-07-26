Starting Lineup: 2025 NCS Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Indiana-native Chase Briscoe has won the pole for Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, beating fellow Toyota GAZOO Racing drivers Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Gibbs who swept the top-five for the manufacturer.
Pos
#
Driver
Diff
1
19
Chase Briscoe
49.136s
2
23
Bubba Wallace
0.013
3
43
Erik Jones
0.112
4
45
Tyler Reddick
0.131
5
54
Ty Gibbs
0.194
6
24
William Byron
0.306
7
17
Chris Buescher
0.311
8
77
Carson Hocevar
0.359
9
16
AJ Allmendinger
0.363
10
2
Austin Cindric
0.450
11
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
0.455
12
8
Kyle Busch
0.459
13
5
Kyle Larson
0.481
14
6
Brad Keselowski
0.493
15
22
Joey Logano
0.557
16
20
Christopher Bell
0.659
17
21
Josh Berry
0.694
18
4
Noah Gragson
0.758
19
34
Todd Gilliland
0.805
20
3
Austin Dillon
0.813
21
48
Alex Bowman
0.831
22
71
Michael McDowell
0.838
23
60
Ryan Preece
0.843
24
12
Ryan Blaney
0.856
25
35
Riley Herbst
0.876
26
10
Ty Dillon
0.915
27
38
Zane Smith
0.925
28
7
Justin Haley
0.931
29
41
Cole Custer
0.952
30
9
Chase Elliott
0.978
31
99
Daniel Suarez
1.065
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
1.174
33
1
Ross Chastain
1.197
34
51
Cody Ware
1.452
35
62
Jesse Love
1.665
36
42
John Hunter Nemechek
1.853
37
66
Josh Bilicki
5.429
38
78
Katherine Legge
7.827
39
11
Denny Hamlin
--