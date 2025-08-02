Starting Lineup: 2025 NCS Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway
Stop me if you've heard this one before... Chase Briscoe will lead the field to green for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Iowa Speedway, beating William Byron to score his sixth pole position of the season.
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Diff
1
19
Chase Briscoe
23.004
2
24
William Byron
23.088
0.084
3
5
Kyle Larson
23.089
0.085
4
2
Austin Cindric
23.101
0.097
5
6
Brad Keselowski
23.119
0.115
6
12
Ryan Blaney
23.151
0.147
7
77
Carson Hocevar
23.159
0.155
8
9
Chase Elliott
23.165
0.161
9
16
AJ Allmendinger
23.174
0.170
10
7
Justin Haley
23.198
0.194
11
11
Denny Hamlin
23.219
0.215
12
21
Josh Berry
23.230
0.226
13
71
Michael McDowell
23.238
0.234
14
22
Joey Logano
23.245
0.241
15
23
Bubba Wallace
23.247
0.243
16
48
Alex Bowman
23.255
0.251
17
20
Christopher Bell
23.268
0.264
18
3
Austin Dillon
23.271
0.267
19
41
Cole Custer
23.286
0.282
20
54
Ty Gibbs
23.306
0.302
21
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
23.308
0.304
22
45
Tyler Reddick
23.322
0.318
23
38
Zane Smith
23.338
0.334
24
35
Riley Herbst
23.363
0.359
25
43
Erik Jones
23.365
0.361
26
99
Daniel Suarez
23.396
0.392
27
17
Chris Buescher
23.398
0.394
28
1
Ross Chastain
23.402
0.398
29
42
John Hunter Nemechek
23.439
0.435
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
23.459
0.455
31
4
Noah Gragson
23.509
0.505
32
10
Ty Dillon
23.526
0.522
33
60
Ryan Preece
23.538
0.534
34
34
Todd Gilliland
23.631
0.627
35
51
Cody Ware
23.633
0.629
36
66
Joey Gase
25.173
2.169
37
8
Kyle Busch
--
--