Starting Lineup: 2025 NCS Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Jonathan McCoy, Racing America on SI

Stop me if you've heard this one before... Chase Briscoe will lead the field to green for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Iowa Speedway, beating William Byron to score his sixth pole position of the season.

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Diff

1

19

Chase Briscoe

23.004

2

24

William Byron

23.088

0.084

3

5

Kyle Larson

23.089

0.085

4

2

Austin Cindric

23.101

0.097

5

6

Brad Keselowski

23.119

0.115

6

12

Ryan Blaney

23.151

0.147

7

77

Carson Hocevar

23.159

0.155

8

9

Chase Elliott

23.165

0.161

9

16

AJ Allmendinger

23.174

0.170

10

7

Justin Haley

23.198

0.194

11

11

Denny Hamlin

23.219

0.215

12

21

Josh Berry

23.230

0.226

13

71

Michael McDowell

23.238

0.234

14

22

Joey Logano

23.245

0.241

15

23

Bubba Wallace

23.247

0.243

16

48

Alex Bowman

23.255

0.251

17

20

Christopher Bell

23.268

0.264

18

3

Austin Dillon

23.271

0.267

19

41

Cole Custer

23.286

0.282

20

54

Ty Gibbs

23.306

0.302

21

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

23.308

0.304

22

45

Tyler Reddick

23.322

0.318

23

38

Zane Smith

23.338

0.334

24

35

Riley Herbst

23.363

0.359

25

43

Erik Jones

23.365

0.361

26

99

Daniel Suarez

23.396

0.392

27

17

Chris Buescher

23.398

0.394

28

1

Ross Chastain

23.402

0.398

29

42

John Hunter Nemechek

23.439

0.435

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

23.459

0.455

31

4

Noah Gragson

23.509

0.505

32

10

Ty Dillon

23.526

0.522

33

60

Ryan Preece

23.538

0.534

34

34

Todd Gilliland

23.631

0.627

35

51

Cody Ware

23.633

0.629

36

66

Joey Gase

25.173

2.169

37

8

Kyle Busch

--

--

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

