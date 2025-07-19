Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS BetRivers 200 at Dover

Joseph Srigley

Lesley Ann Miller, Lumen Digital Agency

For the third time in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Taylor Gray will lead the field to green, winning the pole for Saturday's BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.

With a lap time of 23.578 seconds, Gray beat out fellow rookie contenders Nick Sanchez (Big Machine Racing) and Connor Zilisch (JR Motorsports) to take over the top spot. Brandon Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Ross Chastain (JR Motorsports) rounded out the top-five.

Aric Almirola (Joe Gibbs Racing), Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports), William Sawalich (Joe Gibbs Racing), Harrison Burton (AM Racing), and Jeb Burton (Jordan Anderson Racing) completed the top-10.

Glen Reen and David Starr (both from Joey Gase Motorsports) were the two drivers that failed to qualify for Saturday's 200-lapper around the one-mile concrete oval.

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Diff

1

54

Taylor Gray

23.578

2

48

Nick Sanchez

23.673

0.095

3

88

Connor Zilisch

23.753

0.175

4

20

Brandon Jones

23.766

0.188

5

9

Ross Chastain

23.787

0.209

6

19

Aric Almirola

23.794

0.216

7

7

Justin Allgaier

23.835

0.257

8

18

William Sawalich

23.841

0.263

9

25

Harrison Burton

23.884

0.306

10

27

Jeb Burton

23.889

0.311

11

00

Sheldon Creed

23.916

0.338

12

2

Jesse Love

23.927

0.349

13

41

Sam Mayer

23.948

0.370

14

1

Carson Kvapil

23.949

0.371

15

21

Austin Hill

23.956

0.378

16

32

Rajah Caruth

24.000

0.422

17

8

Sammy Smith

24.024

0.446

18

99

Matt DiBenedetto

24.024

0.446

19

39

Ryan Sieg

24.135

0.557

20

26

Dean Thompson

24.135

0.557

21

17

Jake Finch

24.140

0.562

22

45

Lavar Scott

24.192

0.614

23

44

Brennan Poole

24.205

0.627

24

31

Blaine Perkins

24.206

0.628

25

70

Leland Honeyman

24.221

0.643

26

42

Anthony Alfredo

24.227

0.649

27

4

Parker Retzlaff

24.235

0.657

28

51

Jeremy Clements

24.249

0.671

29

11

Josh Williams

24.309

0.731

30

10

Daniel Dye

24.374

0.796

31

16

Christian Eckes

24.438

0.860

32

24

Ryan Truex

24.441

0.863

33

91

Josh Bilicki

24.516

0.938

34

71

Ryan Ellis

24.531

0.953

35

28

Kyle Sieg

24.653

1.075

36

5

Kaz Grala

24.721

1.143

37

14

Garrett Smithley

24.846

1.268

38

07

Nick Leitz

--

--

DNQ

35

Glen Reen

24.501

0.923

DNQ

53

David Starr

24.944

1.366

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/Results