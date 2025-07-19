Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS BetRivers 200 at Dover
For the third time in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Taylor Gray will lead the field to green, winning the pole for Saturday's BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.
With a lap time of 23.578 seconds, Gray beat out fellow rookie contenders Nick Sanchez (Big Machine Racing) and Connor Zilisch (JR Motorsports) to take over the top spot. Brandon Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Ross Chastain (JR Motorsports) rounded out the top-five.
Aric Almirola (Joe Gibbs Racing), Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports), William Sawalich (Joe Gibbs Racing), Harrison Burton (AM Racing), and Jeb Burton (Jordan Anderson Racing) completed the top-10.
Glen Reen and David Starr (both from Joey Gase Motorsports) were the two drivers that failed to qualify for Saturday's 200-lapper around the one-mile concrete oval.
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Diff
1
54
Taylor Gray
23.578
2
48
Nick Sanchez
23.673
0.095
3
88
Connor Zilisch
23.753
0.175
4
20
Brandon Jones
23.766
0.188
5
9
Ross Chastain
23.787
0.209
6
19
Aric Almirola
23.794
0.216
7
7
Justin Allgaier
23.835
0.257
8
18
William Sawalich
23.841
0.263
9
25
Harrison Burton
23.884
0.306
10
27
Jeb Burton
23.889
0.311
11
00
Sheldon Creed
23.916
0.338
12
2
Jesse Love
23.927
0.349
13
41
Sam Mayer
23.948
0.370
14
1
Carson Kvapil
23.949
0.371
15
21
Austin Hill
23.956
0.378
16
32
Rajah Caruth
24.000
0.422
17
8
Sammy Smith
24.024
0.446
18
99
Matt DiBenedetto
24.024
0.446
19
39
Ryan Sieg
24.135
0.557
20
26
Dean Thompson
24.135
0.557
21
17
Jake Finch
24.140
0.562
22
45
Lavar Scott
24.192
0.614
23
44
Brennan Poole
24.205
0.627
24
31
Blaine Perkins
24.206
0.628
25
70
Leland Honeyman
24.221
0.643
26
42
Anthony Alfredo
24.227
0.649
27
4
Parker Retzlaff
24.235
0.657
28
51
Jeremy Clements
24.249
0.671
29
11
Josh Williams
24.309
0.731
30
10
Daniel Dye
24.374
0.796
31
16
Christian Eckes
24.438
0.860
32
24
Ryan Truex
24.441
0.863
33
91
Josh Bilicki
24.516
0.938
34
71
Ryan Ellis
24.531
0.953
35
28
Kyle Sieg
24.653
1.075
36
5
Kaz Grala
24.721
1.143
37
14
Garrett Smithley
24.846
1.268
38
07
Nick Leitz
--
--
DNQ
35
Glen Reen
24.501
0.923
DNQ
53
David Starr
24.944
1.366