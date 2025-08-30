Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland
Connor Zilisch has landed his sixth pole position of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign, posting a lap four-tenths of a second quicker than his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier.
Allgaier, who has Portland as one of his stronger road course events, will start on the outside of the front row, with Austin Hill in third, William Sawalich in fourth, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top-five.
Alon Day, Nick Sanchez, Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, and Jesse Love will start inside the top-10.,
Pos
#
Driver
Lap
1
88
Connor Zilisch
73.380
2
7
Justin Allgaier
73.780
3
21
Austin Hill
73.797
4
18
William Sawalich
73.873
5
41
Sam Mayer
73.925
6
24
Alon Day
73.945
7
48
Nick Sanchez
74.128
8
8
Sammy Smith
74.136
9
1
Carson Kvapil
74.242
10
2
Jesse Love
74.271
11
20
Brandon Jones
74.329
12
19
Jack Perkins
74.339
13
54
Taylor Gray
74.426
14
32
Austin Green
74.432
15
16
Christian Eckes
74.529
16
00
Sheldon Creed
74.531
17
27
Jeb Burton
74.672
18
25
Harrison Burton
74.706
19
28
Joey Hand
74.818
20
39
Ryan Sieg
74.838
21
42
Anthony Alfredo
75.057
22
26
Dean Thompson
75.084
23
31
Blaine Perkins
75.233
24
99
Matt DiBenedetto
75.319
25
51
Jeremy Clements
75.350
26
10
Daniel Dye
75.394
27
11
Will Brown
75.428
28
44
Brennan Poole
75.702
29
4
Parker Retzlaff
75.731
30
71
Ryan Ellis
75.751
31
14
Garrett Smithey
75.837
32
45
Vicente Salas
76.049
33
91
Josh Williams
76.194
34
53
Kyle Sieg
78.397
35
35
Takuma Koga
79.130
36
70
Thomas Annunziata
No Time
37
07
Alex Labbe
No Time