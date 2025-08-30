Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

Joseph Srigley

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Connor Zilisch has landed his sixth pole position of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign, posting a lap four-tenths of a second quicker than his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier.

Allgaier, who has Portland as one of his stronger road course events, will start on the outside of the front row, with Austin Hill in third, William Sawalich in fourth, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top-five.

Alon Day, Nick Sanchez, Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, and Jesse Love will start inside the top-10.,

Pos

#

Driver

Lap

1

88

Connor Zilisch

73.380

2

7

Justin Allgaier

73.780

3

21

Austin Hill

73.797

4

18

William Sawalich

73.873

5

41

Sam Mayer

73.925

6

24

Alon Day

73.945

7

48

Nick Sanchez

74.128

8

8

Sammy Smith

74.136

9

1

Carson Kvapil

74.242

10

2

Jesse Love

74.271

11

20

Brandon Jones

74.329

12

19

Jack Perkins

74.339

13

54

Taylor Gray

74.426

14

32

Austin Green

74.432

15

16

Christian Eckes

74.529

16

00

Sheldon Creed

74.531

17

27

Jeb Burton

74.672

18

25

Harrison Burton

74.706

19

28

Joey Hand

74.818

20

39

Ryan Sieg

74.838

21

42

Anthony Alfredo

75.057

22

26

Dean Thompson

75.084

23

31

Blaine Perkins

75.233

24

99

Matt DiBenedetto

75.319

25

51

Jeremy Clements

75.350

26

10

Daniel Dye

75.394

27

11

Will Brown

75.428

28

44

Brennan Poole

75.702

29

4

Parker Retzlaff

75.731

30

71

Ryan Ellis

75.751

31

14

Garrett Smithey

75.837

32

45

Vicente Salas

76.049

33

91

Josh Williams

76.194

34

53

Kyle Sieg

78.397

35

35

Takuma Koga

79.130

36

70

Thomas Annunziata

No Time

37

07

Alex Labbe

No Time

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

