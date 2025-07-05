Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS The Loop 110 at The Chicago Street Course

Joseph Srigley

Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Shane Van Gisbergen, running double-duty for the first time this season, will lead the field to green in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Chicago Street Course, after a massive run in qualifying.

Driving the No. 9 WeatherTech / Red Bull Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Van Gisbergen posted a time good enough to beat Austin Hill by more than a quarter of a second for the pole, his fourth in the second-tier series.

Sam Mayer will start from third with Haas Factory Team teammate Sheldon Creed in fourth. Jack Perkins will start fifth in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Justin Allgaier, William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love, and Sammy Smith rounded out the top-10.

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Diff

1

9

Shane Van Gisbergen

90.085

2

21

Austin Hill

90.347

0.262

3

41

Sam Mayer

90.869

0.784

4

00

Sheldon Creed

90.909

0.824

5

19

Jack Perkins

90.925

0.840

6

7

Justin Allgaier

90.965

0.880

7

18

William Sawalich

90.997

0.912

8

48

Nick Sanchez

91.037

0.952

9

2

Jesse Love

91.070

0.985

10

8

Sammy Smith

91.264

1.179

11

20

Brandon Jones

91.381

1.296

12

50

Preston Pardus

91.402

1.317

13

1

Carson Kvapil

91.481

1.396

14

07

Alex Labbe

91.694

1.609

15

25

Harrison Burton

91.823

1.738

16

14

Connor Mosack

91.968

1.883

17

32

Austin Green

91.992

1.907

18

99

Matt DiBenedetto

92.009

1.924

19

51

Jeremy Clements

92.090

2.005

20

70

Thomas Annunziata

92.123

2.038

21

10

Daniel Dye

92.436

2.351

22

44

Brennan Poole

92.442

2.357

23

31

Blaine Perkins

92.462

2.377

24

4

Parker Retzlaff

92.624

2.539

25

91

Josh Bilicki

92.641

2.556

26

45

Brad Perez

92.743

2.658

27

11

Josh Williams

92.763

2.678

28

42

Anthony Alfredo

92.933

2.848

29

35

Andre Castro

92.934

2.849

30

24

Kaz Grala

92.989

2.904

31

27

Jeb Burton

93.044

2.959

32

71

Ryan Ellis

93.154

3.069

33

26

Dean Thompson

93.740

3.655

34

28

Kyle Sieg

93.972

3.887

35

88

Connor Zilisch

--

--

36

54

Taylor Gray

--

--

37

39

Ryan Sieg

--

--

38

16

Christian Eckes

--

--

DNQ

5

Kris Wright

94.866

4.781

DNQ

53

Sage Karam

--

--

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

