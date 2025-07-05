Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS The Loop 110 at The Chicago Street Course
Shane Van Gisbergen, running double-duty for the first time this season, will lead the field to green in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Chicago Street Course, after a massive run in qualifying.
Driving the No. 9 WeatherTech / Red Bull Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Van Gisbergen posted a time good enough to beat Austin Hill by more than a quarter of a second for the pole, his fourth in the second-tier series.
Sam Mayer will start from third with Haas Factory Team teammate Sheldon Creed in fourth. Jack Perkins will start fifth in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Justin Allgaier, William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love, and Sammy Smith rounded out the top-10.
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Diff
1
9
Shane Van Gisbergen
90.085
2
21
Austin Hill
90.347
0.262
3
41
Sam Mayer
90.869
0.784
4
00
Sheldon Creed
90.909
0.824
5
19
Jack Perkins
90.925
0.840
6
7
Justin Allgaier
90.965
0.880
7
18
William Sawalich
90.997
0.912
8
48
Nick Sanchez
91.037
0.952
9
2
Jesse Love
91.070
0.985
10
8
Sammy Smith
91.264
1.179
11
20
Brandon Jones
91.381
1.296
12
50
Preston Pardus
91.402
1.317
13
1
Carson Kvapil
91.481
1.396
14
07
Alex Labbe
91.694
1.609
15
25
Harrison Burton
91.823
1.738
16
14
Connor Mosack
91.968
1.883
17
32
Austin Green
91.992
1.907
18
99
Matt DiBenedetto
92.009
1.924
19
51
Jeremy Clements
92.090
2.005
20
70
Thomas Annunziata
92.123
2.038
21
10
Daniel Dye
92.436
2.351
22
44
Brennan Poole
92.442
2.357
23
31
Blaine Perkins
92.462
2.377
24
4
Parker Retzlaff
92.624
2.539
25
91
Josh Bilicki
92.641
2.556
26
45
Brad Perez
92.743
2.658
27
11
Josh Williams
92.763
2.678
28
42
Anthony Alfredo
92.933
2.848
29
35
Andre Castro
92.934
2.849
30
24
Kaz Grala
92.989
2.904
31
27
Jeb Burton
93.044
2.959
32
71
Ryan Ellis
93.154
3.069
33
26
Dean Thompson
93.740
3.655
34
28
Kyle Sieg
93.972
3.887
35
88
Connor Zilisch
--
--
36
54
Taylor Gray
--
--
37
39
Ryan Sieg
--
--
38
16
Christian Eckes
--
--
DNQ
5
Kris Wright
94.866
4.781
DNQ
53
Sage Karam
--
--