Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Cup Xfinity 500 at Martinsville
William Byron, with his back against the wall heading into the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8, snagged the pole position for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville.
The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet turned a fast lap of 19.286 seconds (98.185 mph) to secure the pole by just 0.002 seconds over Ty Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra.
Kyle Larson, who comes into the weekend above the cutline, will start third, and he is joined in Row 2 by another driver, like Byron, in a must-win situation -- Joey Logano.
Denny Hamlin secured the fifth starting spot, but he had issues getting his car to start to get onto the track, which may result in the team needing to make unapproved adjustments after Saturday's on-track sessions. The team is diagnosing the issue now.
Fortunately for Hamlin, he is locked into the Championship 4 next weekend at Phoenix Raceway regardless of what happens in this weekend's race.
Official Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (race 35 of 36):
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
24
William Byron (P)
19.286
98.185
54
Ty Gibbs
19.288
98.175
5
Kyle Larson (P)
19.315
98.038
22
Joey Logano (P)
19.322
98.002
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
19.347
97.876
41
Cole Custer
19.348
97.871
8
Kyle Busch
19.352
97.850
9
Chase Elliott (P)
19.353
97.845
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
19.376
97.729
2
Austin Cindric
19.393
97.643
71
Michael McDowell
19.399
97.613
20
Christopher Bell (P)
19.401
97.603
1
Ross Chastain
19.408
97.568
45*
Tyler Reddick
19.411
97.553
77
Carson Hocevar
19.417
97.523
34
Todd Gilliland
19.433
97.442
48
Alex Bowman
19.437
97.422
60
Ryan Preece
19.438
97.417
6
Brad Keselowski
19.453
97.342
3
Austin Dillon
19.455
97.332
23*
Bubba Wallace
19.459
97.312
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
19.462
97.297
38*
Zane Smith
19.505
97.083
42
John Hunter Nemechek
19.511
97.053
35*
Riley Herbst #
19.520
97.008
10
Ty Dillon
19.526
96.978
21
Josh Berry
19.530
96.959
43
Erik Jones
19.530
96.959
17
Chris Buescher
19.559
96.815
99
Daniel Suarez
19.560
96.810
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
19.606
96.583
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19.629
96.470
16
AJ Allmendinger
19.648
96.376
7
Justin Haley
19.670
96.268
4*
Noah Gragson
19.704
96.102
51
Cody Ware
19.832
95.482
66*
Casey Mears (i)
19.895
95.180
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points