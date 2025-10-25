Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Cup Xfinity 500 at Martinsville

William Byron, with his back against the wall heading into the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8, snagged the pole position for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville.

The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet turned a fast lap of 19.286 seconds (98.185 mph) to secure the pole by just 0.002 seconds over Ty Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra.

Kyle Larson, who comes into the weekend above the cutline, will start third, and he is joined in Row 2 by another driver, like Byron, in a must-win situation -- Joey Logano.

Denny Hamlin secured the fifth starting spot, but he had issues getting his car to start to get onto the track, which may result in the team needing to make unapproved adjustments after Saturday's on-track sessions. The team is diagnosing the issue now.

Fortunately for Hamlin, he is locked into the Championship 4 next weekend at Phoenix Raceway regardless of what happens in this weekend's race.

Official Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (race 35 of 36):

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

24

William Byron (P)

19.286

98.185

54

Ty Gibbs

19.288

98.175

5

Kyle Larson (P)

19.315

98.038

22

Joey Logano (P)

19.322

98.002

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

19.347

97.876

41

Cole Custer

19.348

97.871

8

Kyle Busch

19.352

97.850

9

Chase Elliott (P)

19.353

97.845

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

19.376

97.729

2

Austin Cindric

19.393

97.643

71

Michael McDowell

19.399

97.613

20

Christopher Bell (P)

19.401

97.603

1

Ross Chastain

19.408

97.568

45*

Tyler Reddick

19.411

97.553

77

Carson Hocevar

19.417

97.523

34

Todd Gilliland

19.433

97.442

48

Alex Bowman

19.437

97.422

60

Ryan Preece

19.438

97.417

6

Brad Keselowski

19.453

97.342

3

Austin Dillon

19.455

97.332

23*

Bubba Wallace

19.459

97.312

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

19.462

97.297

38*

Zane Smith

19.505

97.083

42

John Hunter Nemechek

19.511

97.053

35*

Riley Herbst #

19.520

97.008

10

Ty Dillon

19.526

96.978

21

Josh Berry

19.530

96.959

43

Erik Jones

19.530

96.959

17

Chris Buescher

19.559

96.815

99

Daniel Suarez

19.560

96.810

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

19.606

96.583

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19.629

96.470

16

AJ Allmendinger

19.648

96.376

7

Justin Haley

19.670

96.268

4*

Noah Gragson

19.704

96.102

51

Cody Ware

19.832

95.482

66*

Casey Mears (i)

19.895

95.180

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

