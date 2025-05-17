Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Toby Christie

Rusty Jarrett | NKP for Ford Performance

Brad Keselowski, who scored the pole for the NASCAR All-Star Race in Friday's qualifying session, backed his qualifying run up with a dominant win in Saturday's Heat Race 1, which would set the inside line of the NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup.

Christopher Bell would take the win in Heat Race 2, which would set the lineup of the outside row for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

2

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

4

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

5

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

7

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

11

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

12

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

13

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

14

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

15

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

16

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

17

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

18

51

Harrison Burton

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

19

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

20

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

?

Open Winner

?

?

22

?

Open P2

?

?

23

?

Fan Vote

?

?

