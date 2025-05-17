Starting Lineup: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Brad Keselowski, who scored the pole for the NASCAR All-Star Race in Friday's qualifying session, backed his qualifying run up with a dominant win in Saturday's Heat Race 1, which would set the inside line of the NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup.
Christopher Bell would take the win in Heat Race 2, which would set the lineup of the outside row for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
2
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
4
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
5
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
7
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
11
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
12
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
13
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
14
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
15
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
16
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
17
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
18
51
Harrison Burton
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
19
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
20
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
?
Open Winner
?
?
22
?
Open P2
?
?
23
?
Fan Vote
?
?