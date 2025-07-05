Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Grant Park 165 at Chicago
Shane van Gisbergen has swept the pole positions in the NASCAR National Series events this weekend at the Chicago Street Course, as the driver captured the NASCAR Cup Series pole for Sunday's Grant Park 165. The driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet turned a lap time of 89.656 seconds (88.338 mph) to secure the top starting spot.
SVG's pole-winning lap was 0.468 seconds faster than the time set by Michael McDowell, who will start alongside van Gisbergen, in the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five fastest qualifiers.
With 41 cars on the entry list, one driver failed to make the field for Sunday's race. The driver, who will not compete in Sunday's Grant Park 165 is Corey Heim, who bent a toe link on his No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota during his qualifying run.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course. Race 19 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
89.656
--
2
71
Michael McDowell
90.124
0.468
3
77
Carson Hocevar
90.180
0.524
4
45
Tyler Reddick
90.227
0.571
5
19
Chase Briscoe
90.273
0.617
6
8
Kyle Busch
90.371
0.715
7
60
Ryan Preece
90.534
0.878
8
17
Chris Buescher
90.544
0.888
9
54
Ty Gibbs
90.627
0.971
10
3
Austin Dillon
90.719
1.063
11
48
Alex Bowman
90.783
1.127
12
22
Joey Logano
90.785
1.129
13
20
Christopher Bell
90.836
1.180
14
5
Kyle Larson
90.845
1.189
15
6
Brad Keselowski
90.846
1.190
16
16
AJ Allmendinger
90.861
1.205
17
12
Ryan Blaney
90.886
1.230
18
99
Daniel Suarez
90.910
1.254
19
13
Will Brown *
91.045
1.389
20
34
Todd Gilliland
91.075
1.419
21
35
Riley Herbst #
91.171
1.515
22
1
Ross Chastain
91.205
1.549
23
41
Cole Custer
91.296
1.640
24
4
Noah Gragson
91.335
1.679
25
42
John Hunter Nemechek
91.359
1.703
26
38
Zane Smith
91.380
1.724
27
2
Austin Cindric
91.516
1.860
28
7
Justin Haley
91.604
1.948
29
21
Josh Berry
91.650
1.994
30
33
Austin Hill * (i)
91.663
2.007
31
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
91.989
2.333
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
92.146
2.490
33
78
Katherine Legge *
92.368
2.712
34
43
Erik Jones
92.541
2.885
35
51
Cody Ware
92.681
3.025
36
10
Ty Dillon
93.313
3.657
37
23
Bubba Wallace
104.783
15.127
38
24
William Byron
0.000
--
39
9
Chase Elliott
0.000
--
40
11
Denny Hamlin
0.000
--
DNQ
67
Corey Heim * (i)
92.506
2.850
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points