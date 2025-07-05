Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Grant Park 165 at Chicago

Toby Christie

Jul 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane Van Gisbergen (88) during qualifying for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race.
Jul 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane Van Gisbergen (88) during qualifying for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Shane van Gisbergen has swept the pole positions in the NASCAR National Series events this weekend at the Chicago Street Course, as the driver captured the NASCAR Cup Series pole for Sunday's Grant Park 165. The driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet turned a lap time of 89.656 seconds (88.338 mph) to secure the top starting spot.

SVG's pole-winning lap was 0.468 seconds faster than the time set by Michael McDowell, who will start alongside van Gisbergen, in the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five fastest qualifiers.

With 41 cars on the entry list, one driver failed to make the field for Sunday's race. The driver, who will not compete in Sunday's Grant Park 165 is Corey Heim, who bent a toe link on his No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota during his qualifying run.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course. Race 19 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

89.656

--

2

71

Michael McDowell

90.124

0.468

3

77

Carson Hocevar

90.180

0.524

4

45

Tyler Reddick

90.227

0.571

5

19

Chase Briscoe

90.273

0.617

6

8

Kyle Busch

90.371

0.715

7

60

Ryan Preece

90.534

0.878

8

17

Chris Buescher

90.544

0.888

9

54

Ty Gibbs

90.627

0.971

10

3

Austin Dillon

90.719

1.063

11

48

Alex Bowman

90.783

1.127

12

22

Joey Logano

90.785

1.129

13

20

Christopher Bell

90.836

1.180

14

5

Kyle Larson

90.845

1.189

15

6

Brad Keselowski

90.846

1.190

16

16

AJ Allmendinger

90.861

1.205

17

12

Ryan Blaney

90.886

1.230

18

99

Daniel Suarez

90.910

1.254

19

13

Will Brown *

91.045

1.389

20

34

Todd Gilliland

91.075

1.419

21

35

Riley Herbst #

91.171

1.515

22

1

Ross Chastain

91.205

1.549

23

41

Cole Custer

91.296

1.640

24

4

Noah Gragson

91.335

1.679

25

42

John Hunter Nemechek

91.359

1.703

26

38

Zane Smith

91.380

1.724

27

2

Austin Cindric

91.516

1.860

28

7

Justin Haley

91.604

1.948

29

21

Josh Berry

91.650

1.994

30

33

Austin Hill * (i)

91.663

2.007

31

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

91.989

2.333

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

92.146

2.490

33

78

Katherine Legge *

92.368

2.712

34

43

Erik Jones

92.541

2.885

35

51

Cody Ware

92.681

3.025

36

10

Ty Dillon

93.313

3.657

37

23

Bubba Wallace

104.783

15.127

38

24

William Byron

0.000

--

39

9

Chase Elliott

0.000

--

40

11

Denny Hamlin

0.000

--

DNQ

67

Corey Heim * (i)

92.506

2.850

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

