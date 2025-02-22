Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

Toby Christie

Ryan Blaney picked up the pole for Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ryan Blaney picked up the pole for Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney scored the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway by a thin margin of just 0.002 seconds over his Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric. Josh Berry, and Joey Logano, who will start third and fourth, made it a clean sweep of the top-four spots for cars in the Team Penske/Wood Brothers Racing alliance.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race 2 of 36

Row

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

ROW 1

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

ROW 2

3

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 2

4

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

ROW 3

5

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 3

6

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 4

7

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 4

8

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 5

9

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 5

10

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 6

11

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

ROW 6

12

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

ROW 7

13

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 7

14

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 8

15

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 8

16

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 9

17

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 9

18

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 10

19

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

ROW 10

20

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

ROW 11

21

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 11

22

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 12

23

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

ROW 12

24

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

ROW 13

25

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 13

26

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

ROW 14

27

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

ROW 14

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 15

29

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 15

30

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 16

31

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 16

32

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 17

33

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 17

34

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

ROW 18

35

01

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 18

36

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 19

37

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 19

38

78

BJ McLeod * (i)

Live Fast Motorsports

ROW 20

39

44

JJ Yeley *

NY Racing Team

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Recommended Articles

manual

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results