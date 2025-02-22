Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta
Ryan Blaney scored the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway by a thin margin of just 0.002 seconds over his Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric. Josh Berry, and Joey Logano, who will start third and fourth, made it a clean sweep of the top-four spots for cars in the Team Penske/Wood Brothers Racing alliance.
Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Race 2 of 36
Row
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
ROW 1
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
ROW 2
3
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 2
4
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
ROW 3
5
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 3
6
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 4
7
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 4
8
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 5
9
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 5
10
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 6
11
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
ROW 6
12
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
ROW 7
13
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 7
14
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 8
15
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 8
16
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 9
17
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 9
18
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 10
19
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
ROW 10
20
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
ROW 11
21
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 11
22
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 12
23
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
ROW 12
24
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
ROW 13
25
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 13
26
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
ROW 14
27
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
ROW 14
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 15
29
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 15
30
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 16
31
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 16
32
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 17
33
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 17
34
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
ROW 18
35
01
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 18
36
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 19
37
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 19
38
78
BJ McLeod * (i)
Live Fast Motorsports
ROW 20
39
44
JJ Yeley *
NY Racing Team
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points