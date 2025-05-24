Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Toby Christie

Rusty Jarrett, LAT Images for Toyota GAZOO Racing

Chase Briscoe rocketed to the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Briscoe, the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, turned a lap time of 29.532 seconds (182.852 mph) to secure the pole position.

Briscoe narrowly defeated Kyle Larson, who will attempt the Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 double, for the pole position. William Byron, Chris Buescher, and AJ Allmendinger were the rest of the top-five qualifiers for Sunday's crown jewel event.

Here is the official starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 13 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

19

Chase Briscoe

29.532

182.852

2

5

Kyle Larson

29.552

182.729

3

24

William Byron

29.566

182.642

4

17

Chris Buescher

29.660

182.063

5

16

AJ Allmendinger

29.684

181.916

6

42

John Hunter Nemechek

29.725

181.665

7

54

Ty Gibbs

29.747

181.531

8

4

Noah Gragson

29.809

181.153

9

48

Alex Bowman

29.814

181.123

10

20

Christopher Bell

29.815

181.117

11

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29.847

180.923

12

45

Tyler Reddick

29.850

180.905

13

7

Justin Haley

29.856

180.868

14

2

Austin Cindric

29.871

180.777

15

71

Michael McDowell

29.897

180.620

16

22

Joey Logano

29.916

180.505

17

84

Jimmie Johnson *

29.926

180.445

18

21

Josh Berry

29.970

180.180

19

10

Ty Dillon

29.988

180.072

20

11

Denny Hamlin

30.022

179.868

21

12

Ryan Blaney

30.029

179.826

22

9

Chase Elliott

30.037

179.778

23

38

Zane Smith

30.039

179.766

24

8

Kyle Busch

30.043

179.742

25

99

Daniel Suarez

30.063

179.623

26

3

Austin Dillon

30.084

179.497

27

43

Erik Jones

30.100

179.402

28

60

Ryan Preece

30.114

179.319

29

41

Cole Custer

30.147

179.122

30

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

30.161

179.039

31

35

Riley Herbst #

30.222

178.678

32

23

Bubba Wallace

30.277

178.353

33

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

30.304

178.194

34

34

Todd Gilliland

30.314

178.136

35

6

Brad Keselowski

30.314

178.136

36

51

Cody Ware

30.683

175.993

37

44

Derek Kraus *

31.427

171.827

38

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

32.261

167.385

39

77

Carson Hocevar

36.144

149.402

40

1

Ross Chastain

0.000

0.000

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

