Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
Chase Briscoe rocketed to the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Briscoe, the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, turned a lap time of 29.532 seconds (182.852 mph) to secure the pole position.
Briscoe narrowly defeated Kyle Larson, who will attempt the Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 double, for the pole position. William Byron, Chris Buescher, and AJ Allmendinger were the rest of the top-five qualifiers for Sunday's crown jewel event.
Here is the official starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 13 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
19
Chase Briscoe
29.532
182.852
2
5
Kyle Larson
29.552
182.729
3
24
William Byron
29.566
182.642
4
17
Chris Buescher
29.660
182.063
5
16
AJ Allmendinger
29.684
181.916
6
42
John Hunter Nemechek
29.725
181.665
7
54
Ty Gibbs
29.747
181.531
8
4
Noah Gragson
29.809
181.153
9
48
Alex Bowman
29.814
181.123
10
20
Christopher Bell
29.815
181.117
11
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29.847
180.923
12
45
Tyler Reddick
29.850
180.905
13
7
Justin Haley
29.856
180.868
14
2
Austin Cindric
29.871
180.777
15
71
Michael McDowell
29.897
180.620
16
22
Joey Logano
29.916
180.505
17
84
Jimmie Johnson *
29.926
180.445
18
21
Josh Berry
29.970
180.180
19
10
Ty Dillon
29.988
180.072
20
11
Denny Hamlin
30.022
179.868
21
12
Ryan Blaney
30.029
179.826
22
9
Chase Elliott
30.037
179.778
23
38
Zane Smith
30.039
179.766
24
8
Kyle Busch
30.043
179.742
25
99
Daniel Suarez
30.063
179.623
26
3
Austin Dillon
30.084
179.497
27
43
Erik Jones
30.100
179.402
28
60
Ryan Preece
30.114
179.319
29
41
Cole Custer
30.147
179.122
30
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
30.161
179.039
31
35
Riley Herbst #
30.222
178.678
32
23
Bubba Wallace
30.277
178.353
33
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
30.304
178.194
34
34
Todd Gilliland
30.314
178.136
35
6
Brad Keselowski
30.314
178.136
36
51
Cody Ware
30.683
175.993
37
44
Derek Kraus *
31.427
171.827
38
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
32.261
167.385
39
77
Carson Hocevar
36.144
149.402
40
1
Ross Chastain
0.000
0.000
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points