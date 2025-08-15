Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond
Ryan Preece, who is looking to lock himself into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, secured his second career pole position. The driver of the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford turned a lap time of 22.244 seconds (121.381 mph) to defeat Tyler Reddick for the pole.
AJ Allmendinger, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five qualifiers.
Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday night's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Race 25 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
60
Ryan Preece
22.244
121.381
2
45
Tyler Reddick *
22.331
120.908
3
16
AJ Allmendinger
22.341
120.854
4
11
Denny Hamlin
22.347
120.822
5
9
Chase Elliott
22.361
120.746
6
6
Brad Keselowski
22.362
120.741
7
23
Bubba Wallace *
22.379
120.649
8
20
Christopher Bell
22.384
120.622
9
48
Alex Bowman
22.397
120.552
10
71
Michael McDowell
22.406
120.503
11
3
Austin Dillon
22.426
120.396
12
17
Chris Buescher
22.430
120.374
13
2
Austin Cindric
22.442
120.310
14
24
William Byron
22.461
120.208
15
77
Carson Hocevar
22.501
119.995
16
10
Ty Dillon
22.506
119.968
17
21
Josh Berry
22.516
119.915
18
43
Erik Jones
22.526
119.861
19
19
Chase Briscoe
22.545
119.760
20
12
Ryan Blaney
22.548
119.745
21
4
Noah Gragson *
22.549
119.739
22
99
Daniel Suarez
22.549
119.739
23
54
Ty Gibbs
22.553
119.718
24
41
Cole Custer
22.577
119.591
25
7
Justin Haley
22.608
119.427
26
35
Riley Herbst # *
22.608
119.427
27
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
22.646
119.226
28
8
Kyle Busch
22.679
119.053
29
38
Zane Smith *
22.680
119.048
30
5
Kyle Larson
22.692
118.985
31
34
Todd Gilliland *
22.725
118.812
32
67
Corey Heim * (i)
22.747
118.697
33
1
Ross Chastain
22.755
118.655
34
42
John Hunter Nemechek
22.823
118.302
35
33
Jesse Love * (i)
22.831
118.260
36
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22.842
118.203
37
51
Cody Ware
22.947
117.662
38
22
Joey Logano
0.000
0.000
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points