Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond

Ryan Preece, who is looking to lock himself into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, secured his second career pole position. The driver of the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford turned a lap time of 22.244 seconds (121.381 mph) to defeat Tyler Reddick for the pole.

AJ Allmendinger, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five qualifiers.

Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday night's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Race 25 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

60

Ryan Preece

22.244

121.381

2

45

Tyler Reddick *

22.331

120.908

3

16

AJ Allmendinger

22.341

120.854

4

11

Denny Hamlin

22.347

120.822

5

9

Chase Elliott

22.361

120.746

6

6

Brad Keselowski

22.362

120.741

7

23

Bubba Wallace *

22.379

120.649

8

20

Christopher Bell

22.384

120.622

9

48

Alex Bowman

22.397

120.552

10

71

Michael McDowell

22.406

120.503

11

3

Austin Dillon

22.426

120.396

12

17

Chris Buescher

22.430

120.374

13

2

Austin Cindric

22.442

120.310

14

24

William Byron

22.461

120.208

15

77

Carson Hocevar

22.501

119.995

16

10

Ty Dillon

22.506

119.968

17

21

Josh Berry

22.516

119.915

18

43

Erik Jones

22.526

119.861

19

19

Chase Briscoe

22.545

119.760

20

12

Ryan Blaney

22.548

119.745

21

4

Noah Gragson *

22.549

119.739

22

99

Daniel Suarez

22.549

119.739

23

54

Ty Gibbs

22.553

119.718

24

41

Cole Custer

22.577

119.591

25

7

Justin Haley

22.608

119.427

26

35

Riley Herbst # *

22.608

119.427

27

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

22.646

119.226

28

8

Kyle Busch

22.679

119.053

29

38

Zane Smith *

22.680

119.048

30

5

Kyle Larson

22.692

118.985

31

34

Todd Gilliland *

22.725

118.812

32

67

Corey Heim * (i)

22.747

118.697

33

1

Ross Chastain

22.755

118.655

34

42

John Hunter Nemechek

22.823

118.302

35

33

Jesse Love * (i)

22.831

118.260

36

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22.842

118.203

37

51

Cody Ware

22.947

117.662

38

22

Joey Logano

0.000

0.000

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

