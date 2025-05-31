Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville

Toby Christie

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe took his second consecutive pole position, and third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a track-record producing lap in Saturday's qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway.

Briscoe clocked in a 29.125-second (164.395 mph) lap time, which was good enough to bump Denny Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate from the pole position. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and last week's race winner Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five qualifiers for Sunday's race at Nashville.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Race 14 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

19

Chase Briscoe

29.125

164.395

2

11

Denny Hamlin

29.174

164.119

3

24

William Byron

29.307

163.374

4

45

Tyler Reddick

29.308

163.368

5

1

Ross Chastain

29.310

163.357

6

6

Brad Keselowski

29.377

162.985

7

20

Christopher Bell

29.387

162.929

8

71

Michael McDowell

29.397

162.874

9

22

Joey Logano

29.434

162.669

10

17

Chris Buescher

29.443

162.619

11

9

Chase Elliott

29.477

162.432

12

23

Bubba Wallace

29.526

162.162

13

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29.588

161.822

14

43

Erik Jones

29.589

161.817

15

12

Ryan Blaney

29.601

161.751

16

2

Austin Cindric

29.606

161.724

17

16

AJ Allmendinger

29.619

161.653

18

7

Justin Haley

29.623

161.631

19

60

Ryan Preece

29.635

161.566

20

21

Josh Berry

29.651

161.479

21

3

Austin Dillon

29.657

161.446

22

54

Ty Gibbs

29.658

161.440

23

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

29.659

161.435

24

48

Alex Bowman

29.670

161.375

25

8

Kyle Busch

29.732

161.039

26

77

Carson Hocevar

29.754

160.920

27

38

Zane Smith

29.766

160.855

28

5

Kyle Larson

29.778

160.790

29

41

Cole Custer

29.807

160.633

30

4

Noah Gragson

29.820

160.563

31

10

Ty Dillon

29.824

160.542

32

99

Daniel Suarez

29.844

160.220

33

67

Corey Heim * (i)

29.896

160.155

34

51

Cody Ware

29.951

159.861

35

34

Todd Gilliland

29.996

159.621

36

42

John Hunter Nemechek

30.023

159.478

37

35

Riley Herbst #

30.160

158.753

38

44

JJ Yeley * (i)

30.443

157.278

39

66

Chad Finchum *

31.729

150.903

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates the driver is ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

