Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville
Chase Briscoe took his second consecutive pole position, and third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a track-record producing lap in Saturday's qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway.
Briscoe clocked in a 29.125-second (164.395 mph) lap time, which was good enough to bump Denny Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate from the pole position. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and last week's race winner Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five qualifiers for Sunday's race at Nashville.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Race 14 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
19
Chase Briscoe
29.125
164.395
2
11
Denny Hamlin
29.174
164.119
3
24
William Byron
29.307
163.374
4
45
Tyler Reddick
29.308
163.368
5
1
Ross Chastain
29.310
163.357
6
6
Brad Keselowski
29.377
162.985
7
20
Christopher Bell
29.387
162.929
8
71
Michael McDowell
29.397
162.874
9
22
Joey Logano
29.434
162.669
10
17
Chris Buescher
29.443
162.619
11
9
Chase Elliott
29.477
162.432
12
23
Bubba Wallace
29.526
162.162
13
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29.588
161.822
14
43
Erik Jones
29.589
161.817
15
12
Ryan Blaney
29.601
161.751
16
2
Austin Cindric
29.606
161.724
17
16
AJ Allmendinger
29.619
161.653
18
7
Justin Haley
29.623
161.631
19
60
Ryan Preece
29.635
161.566
20
21
Josh Berry
29.651
161.479
21
3
Austin Dillon
29.657
161.446
22
54
Ty Gibbs
29.658
161.440
23
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
29.659
161.435
24
48
Alex Bowman
29.670
161.375
25
8
Kyle Busch
29.732
161.039
26
77
Carson Hocevar
29.754
160.920
27
38
Zane Smith
29.766
160.855
28
5
Kyle Larson
29.778
160.790
29
41
Cole Custer
29.807
160.633
30
4
Noah Gragson
29.820
160.563
31
10
Ty Dillon
29.824
160.542
32
99
Daniel Suarez
29.844
160.220
33
67
Corey Heim * (i)
29.896
160.155
34
51
Cody Ware
29.951
159.861
35
34
Todd Gilliland
29.996
159.621
36
42
John Hunter Nemechek
30.023
159.478
37
35
Riley Herbst #
30.160
158.753
38
44
JJ Yeley * (i)
30.443
157.278
39
66
Chad Finchum *
31.729
150.903
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates the driver is ineligible to score points