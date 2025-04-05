Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington
William Byron took the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway with a 28.774 second lap time in Saturday's qualifying session. Byron was able to defeat Ryan Preece, who clocked in with the second-fastest time in the session.
Preece, who drives for RFK Racing, is looking for his fourth-consecutive top-10 finish.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the eighth race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
3
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
4
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
5
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
6
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
7
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
10
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
11
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
13
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
14
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
15
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
16
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
17
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
18
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
19
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
20
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
21
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
22
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
23
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
24
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
25
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
26
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
28
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
29
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
30
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
31
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
32
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
33
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
35
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
36
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
37
33
Austin Hill * (i)
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
38
44
JJ Yeley *
NY Racing Team
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series Points