Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Toby Christie

William Byron took the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway with a 28.774 second lap time in Saturday's qualifying session. Byron was able to defeat Ryan Preece, who clocked in with the second-fastest time in the session.

Preece, who drives for RFK Racing, is looking for his fourth-consecutive top-10 finish.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the eighth race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

3

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

4

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

5

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

6

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

7

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

10

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

11

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

13

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

14

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

15

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

16

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

17

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

18

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

19

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

20

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

21

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

22

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

23

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

24

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

25

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

26

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

28

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

29

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

30

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

31

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

32

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

33

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

35

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

36

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

37

33

Austin Hill * (i)

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

38

44

JJ Yeley *

NY Racing Team

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series Points

