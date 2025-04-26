Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
Zane Smith marched to his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position as he turned a 52.565-second (182.174 mph) lap time around the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session.
Smith will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Jack Link's 500, and he'll be joined by Kyle Busch, who qualified second, on the front row.
Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Race 10 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Lap time
Round
1
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
52.565
2
2
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
52.697
2
3
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
52.700
2
4
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
52.700
2
5
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
52.736
2
6
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
52.761
2
7
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
52.780
2
8
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
52.795
2
9
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
52.833
2
10
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
52.951
2
11
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
52.927
1
12
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
52.941
1
13
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
52.983
1
14
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
52.991
1
15
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
52.995
1
16
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
53.028
1
17
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
53.061
1
18
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
53.083
1
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
53.084
1
20
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
53.122
1
21
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
53.123
1
22
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
53.139
1
23
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
53.157
1
24
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
53.191
1
25
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
53.211
1
26
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
53.222
1
27
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
53.264
1
28
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
53.298
1
29
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
53.337
1
30
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
53.345
1
31
62
Anthony Alfredo * (i)
Beard Motorsports
53.381
1
32
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
53.399
1
33
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
53.417
1
34
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
53.503
1
35
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
53.534
1
36
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
53.538
1
37
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
53.563
1
38
78
BJ McLeod *
Live Fast Motorsports
54.103
1
39
44
JJ Yeley *
NY Racing Team
55.671
1
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points