Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega

Zane Smith marched to his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position as he turned a 52.565-second (182.174 mph) lap time around the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session.

Smith will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Jack Link's 500, and he'll be joined by Kyle Busch, who qualified second, on the front row.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Race 10 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Lap time

Round

1

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

52.565

2

2

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

52.697

2

3

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

52.700

2

4

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

52.700

2

5

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

52.736

2

6

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

52.761

2

7

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

52.780

2

8

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

52.795

2

9

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

52.833

2

10

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

52.951

2

11

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

52.927

1

12

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

52.941

1

13

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

52.983

1

14

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

52.991

1

15

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

52.995

1

16

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

53.028

1

17

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

53.061

1

18

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

53.083

1

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

53.084

1

20

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

53.122

1

21

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

53.123

1

22

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

53.139

1

23

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

53.157

1

24

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

53.191

1

25

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

53.211

1

26

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

53.222

1

27

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

53.264

1

28

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

53.298

1

29

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

53.337

1

30

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

53.345

1

31

62

Anthony Alfredo * (i)

Beard Motorsports

53.381

1

32

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

53.399

1

33

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

53.417

1

34

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

53.503

1

35

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

53.534

1

36

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

53.538

1

37

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

53.563

1

38

78

BJ McLeod *

Live Fast Motorsports

54.103

1

39

44

JJ Yeley *

NY Racing Team

55.671

1

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

