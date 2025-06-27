Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta
Joey Logano took the pole position for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series event at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Logano won the pole in a tiebreaker with Josh Berry, who turned the exact same lap time as Logano in the lightning-delayed session, which was shortened to one round.
Logano's pole-winning run was a 30.979-second (178.960 mph) lap time around the 1.54-mile speedway in Hampton, GA. Ryan Blaney will start third, while Austin Cindric and Ryan Preece rounded out the top-five qualifiers for the race.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Race 18 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
22
Joey Logano
30.979
178.960
2
21
Josh Berry
30.979
178.960
3
12
Ryan Blaney
30.983
178.937
4
2
Austin Cindric
31.037
178.626
5
60
Ryan Preece
31.130
178.092
6
6
Brad Keselowski
31.153
177.960
7
41
Cole Custer
31.155
177.949
8
38
Zane Smith
31.160
177.920
9
48
Alex Bowman
31.203
177.675
10
19
Chase Briscoe
31.210
177.635
11
5
Kyle Larson
31.237
177.482
12
3
Austin Dillon
31.242
177.453
13
17
Chris Buescher
31.247
177.425
14
10
Ty Dillon
31.265
177.323
15
9
Chase Elliott
31.284
177.215
16
54
Ty Gibbs
31.298
177.136
17
34
Todd Gilliland
31.302
177.113
18
24
William Byron
31.310
177.068
19
42
John Hunter Nemechek
31.315
177.040
20
35
Riley Herbst #
31.315
177.040
21
16
AJ Allmendinger
31.329
176.961
22
7
Justin Haley
31.329
176.961
23
45
Tyler Reddick
31.331
176.949
24
23
Bubba Wallace
31.353
176.825
25
01
Corey LaJoie * (i)
31.356
176.808
26
43
Erik Jones
31.358
176.797
27
4
Noah Gragson
31.376
176.696
28
20
Christopher Bell
31.405
176.532
29
8
Kyle Busch
31.407
176.521
30
77
Carson Hocevar
31.409
176.510
31
99
Daniel Suarez
31.446
176.302
32
71
Michael McDowell
31.462
176.213
33
11
Denny Hamlin
31.463
176.207
34
1
Ross Chastain
31.484
176.089
35
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
31.485
176.084
36
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
31.500
176.000
37
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
31.537
175.794
38
78
BJ McLeod * (i)
31.550
175.721
39
51
Cody Ware
31.564
175.643
40
66
David Starr * (i)
34.113
162.519
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points