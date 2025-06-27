Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta

Toby Christie

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Logano took the pole position for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series event at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Logano won the pole in a tiebreaker with Josh Berry, who turned the exact same lap time as Logano in the lightning-delayed session, which was shortened to one round.

Logano's pole-winning run was a 30.979-second (178.960 mph) lap time around the 1.54-mile speedway in Hampton, GA. Ryan Blaney will start third, while Austin Cindric and Ryan Preece rounded out the top-five qualifiers for the race.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Race 18 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

22

Joey Logano

30.979

178.960

2

21

Josh Berry

30.979

178.960

3

12

Ryan Blaney

30.983

178.937

4

2

Austin Cindric

31.037

178.626

5

60

Ryan Preece

31.130

178.092

6

6

Brad Keselowski

31.153

177.960

7

41

Cole Custer

31.155

177.949

8

38

Zane Smith

31.160

177.920

9

48

Alex Bowman

31.203

177.675

10

19

Chase Briscoe

31.210

177.635

11

5

Kyle Larson

31.237

177.482

12

3

Austin Dillon

31.242

177.453

13

17

Chris Buescher

31.247

177.425

14

10

Ty Dillon

31.265

177.323

15

9

Chase Elliott

31.284

177.215

16

54

Ty Gibbs

31.298

177.136

17

34

Todd Gilliland

31.302

177.113

18

24

William Byron

31.310

177.068

19

42

John Hunter Nemechek

31.315

177.040

20

35

Riley Herbst #

31.315

177.040

21

16

AJ Allmendinger

31.329

176.961

22

7

Justin Haley

31.329

176.961

23

45

Tyler Reddick

31.331

176.949

24

23

Bubba Wallace

31.353

176.825

25

01

Corey LaJoie * (i)

31.356

176.808

26

43

Erik Jones

31.358

176.797

27

4

Noah Gragson

31.376

176.696

28

20

Christopher Bell

31.405

176.532

29

8

Kyle Busch

31.407

176.521

30

77

Carson Hocevar

31.409

176.510

31

99

Daniel Suarez

31.446

176.302

32

71

Michael McDowell

31.462

176.213

33

11

Denny Hamlin

31.463

176.207

34

1

Ross Chastain

31.484

176.089

35

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

31.485

176.084

36

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

31.500

176.000

37

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

31.537

175.794

38

78

BJ McLeod * (i)

31.550

175.721

39

51

Cody Ware

31.564

175.643

40

66

David Starr * (i)

34.113

162.519

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

