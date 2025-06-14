Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City
Shane Van Gisbergen picked up the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday afternoon. Van Gisbergen was able to top Ryan Preece by 0.064 seconds for the pole position.
SVG's pole-winning lap was a 92.776-second (93.904 mph) lap time around the 2.42-mile, 15-turn road course in Mexico City.
Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Race 16 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
92.776
93.904
2
60
Ryan Preece
92.840
93.839
3
1
Ross Chastain
92.849
93.830
4
54
Ty Gibbs
92.921
93.757
5
71
Michael McDowell
92.974
93.704
6
5
Kyle Larson
92.984
93.694
7
34
Todd Gilliland
93.020
93.657
8
16
AJ Allmendinger
93.022
93.655
9
22
Joey Logano
93.049
93.628
10
99
Daniel Suarez
93.061
93.616
11
8
Kyle Busch
93.084
93.593
12
9
Chase Elliott
93.108
93.569
13
21
Josh Berry
93.158
93.519
14
43
Erik Jones
93.194
93.482
15
35
Riley Herbst #
93.201
93.475
16
17
Chris Buescher
93.206
93.470
17
7
Justin Haley
93.234
93.442
18
12
Ryan Blaney
93.247
93.429
19
19
Chase Briscoe
93.257
93.419
20
2
Austin Cindric
93.319
93.357
21
3
Austin Dillon
93.342
93.334
22
45
Tyler Reddick
93.345
93.331
23
77
Carson Hocevar
93.351
93.325
24
38
Zane Smith
93.365
93.311
25
23
Bubba Wallace
93.426
93.250
26
41
Cole Custer
93.428
93.248
27
24
William Byron
93.458
93.218
28
10
Ty Dillon
93.595
93.082
29
48
Alex Bowman
93.604
93.073
30
6
Brad Keselowski
93.707
92.971
31
20
Christopher Bell
93.720
92.958
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
94.058
92.624
33
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
94.152
92.531
34
51
Cody Ware
94.213
92.471
35
4
Noah Gragson
94.416
92.272
36
11
Ryan Truex (i)
94.624
92.070
37
78
Katherine Legge *
95.468
91.256
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points