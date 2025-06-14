Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City

Toby Christie

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Shane Van Gisbergen picked up the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday afternoon. Van Gisbergen was able to top Ryan Preece by 0.064 seconds for the pole position.

SVG's pole-winning lap was a 92.776-second (93.904 mph) lap time around the 2.42-mile, 15-turn road course in Mexico City.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Race 16 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

92.776

93.904

2

60

Ryan Preece

92.840

93.839

3

1

Ross Chastain

92.849

93.830

4

54

Ty Gibbs

92.921

93.757

5

71

Michael McDowell

92.974

93.704

6

5

Kyle Larson

92.984

93.694

7

34

Todd Gilliland

93.020

93.657

8

16

AJ Allmendinger

93.022

93.655

9

22

Joey Logano

93.049

93.628

10

99

Daniel Suarez

93.061

93.616

11

8

Kyle Busch

93.084

93.593

12

9

Chase Elliott

93.108

93.569

13

21

Josh Berry

93.158

93.519

14

43

Erik Jones

93.194

93.482

15

35

Riley Herbst #

93.201

93.475

16

17

Chris Buescher

93.206

93.470

17

7

Justin Haley

93.234

93.442

18

12

Ryan Blaney

93.247

93.429

19

19

Chase Briscoe

93.257

93.419

20

2

Austin Cindric

93.319

93.357

21

3

Austin Dillon

93.342

93.334

22

45

Tyler Reddick

93.345

93.331

23

77

Carson Hocevar

93.351

93.325

24

38

Zane Smith

93.365

93.311

25

23

Bubba Wallace

93.426

93.250

26

41

Cole Custer

93.428

93.248

27

24

William Byron

93.458

93.218

28

10

Ty Dillon

93.595

93.082

29

48

Alex Bowman

93.604

93.073

30

6

Brad Keselowski

93.707

92.971

31

20

Christopher Bell

93.720

92.958

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

94.058

92.624

33

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

94.152

92.531

34

51

Cody Ware

94.213

92.471

35

4

Noah Gragson

94.416

92.272

36

11

Ryan Truex (i)

94.624

92.070

37

78

Katherine Legge *

95.468

91.256

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

