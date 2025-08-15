Starting Lineup: NASCAR Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond
Corey Heim continued his dominance in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as he cruised to his fifth pole of the 2025 season. Heim topped Ty Majeski by 0.082 seconds to take the top qualifying spot for Friday night's eero 250.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond Raceway. Race 18 of 25.
Pos
Truck
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
11
Corey Heim
23.095
116.908
2
98
Ty Majeski
23.177
116.495
3
34
Layne Riggs
23.296
115.900
4
9
Grant Enfinger
23.302
115.870
5
7
Sammy Smith (i)
23.312
115.820
6
38
Chandler Smith
23.355
115.607
7
88
Matt Crafton
23.361
115.577
8
13
Jake Garcia
23.386
115.454
9
16
Christian Eckes (i)
23.393
115.419
10
19
Daniel Hemric
23.430
115.237
11
52
Kaden Honeycutt
23.449
115.144
12
26
Dawson Sutton #
23.475
115.016
13
45
Bayley Currey
23.476
115.011
14
81
Connor Mosack #
23.537
114.713
15
66
Luke Fenhaus
23.538
114.708
16
18
Tyler Ankrum
23.551
114.645
17
99
Ben Rhodes
23.577
114.518
18
15
Tanner Gray
23.608
114.368
19
1
Brent Crews
23.639
114.218
20
42
Matt Mills
23.644
114.194
21
71
Rajah Caruth
23.650
114.165
22
44
Andres Perez de Lara #
23.730
113.780
23
76
Spencer Boyd
23.730
113.780
24
84
Patrick Staropoli (i)
23.793
113.479
25
97
Carson Kvapil (i)
23.838
113.265
26
77
Corey LaJoie
23.988
112.556
27
02
Nick Leitz (i)
24.049
112.271
28
33
Frankie Muniz #
24.116
111.959
29
41
Matthew Gould
24.156
111.773
30
5
Toni Breidinger #
24.474
110.321
31
22
Stephen Mallozzi
24.766
109.020
32
74
Caleb Costner
25.035
107.849
33
67
Ryan Roulette
25.043
107.815
34
17
Gio Ruggiero #
0.000
0.000
35
2
Clayton Green
0.000
0.000
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points