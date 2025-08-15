Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond

Toby Christie

Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corey Heim continued his dominance in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as he cruised to his fifth pole of the 2025 season. Heim topped Ty Majeski by 0.082 seconds to take the top qualifying spot for Friday night's eero 250.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond Raceway. Race 18 of 25.

Pos

Truck

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

11

Corey Heim

23.095

116.908

2

98

Ty Majeski

23.177

116.495

3

34

Layne Riggs

23.296

115.900

4

9

Grant Enfinger

23.302

115.870

5

7

Sammy Smith (i)

23.312

115.820

6

38

Chandler Smith

23.355

115.607

7

88

Matt Crafton

23.361

115.577

8

13

Jake Garcia

23.386

115.454

9

16

Christian Eckes (i)

23.393

115.419

10

19

Daniel Hemric

23.430

115.237

11

52

Kaden Honeycutt

23.449

115.144

12

26

Dawson Sutton #

23.475

115.016

13

45

Bayley Currey

23.476

115.011

14

81

Connor Mosack #

23.537

114.713

15

66

Luke Fenhaus

23.538

114.708

16

18

Tyler Ankrum

23.551

114.645

17

99

Ben Rhodes

23.577

114.518

18

15

Tanner Gray

23.608

114.368

19

1

Brent Crews

23.639

114.218

20

42

Matt Mills

23.644

114.194

21

71

Rajah Caruth

23.650

114.165

22

44

Andres Perez de Lara #

23.730

113.780

23

76

Spencer Boyd

23.730

113.780

24

84

Patrick Staropoli (i)

23.793

113.479

25

97

Carson Kvapil (i)

23.838

113.265

26

77

Corey LaJoie

23.988

112.556

27

02

Nick Leitz (i)

24.049

112.271

28

33

Frankie Muniz #

24.116

111.959

29

41

Matthew Gould

24.156

111.773

30

5

Toni Breidinger #

24.474

110.321

31

22

Stephen Mallozzi

24.766

109.020

32

74

Caleb Costner

25.035

107.849

33

67

Ryan Roulette

25.043

107.815

34

17

Gio Ruggiero #

0.000

0.000

35

2

Clayton Green

0.000

0.000

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

