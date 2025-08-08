Starting Lineup: NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at Watkins Glen
Corey Heim scored the pole position for Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at Watkins Glen with a lap time of 70.953 seconds in qualifying. Heim topped NASCAR Cup Series regular Christopher Bell by a margin of 0.192 seconds for the pole position.
The pole is the 11th of Heim's NASCAR Truck Series career, and it comes in his 81st career start.
Sammy Smith will start the race from the third position followed by Andres Perez de Lara, and Gio Ruggiero in the top-five.
Here is the complete starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at Watkins Glen International. Race 17 of 25.
Pos
Truck
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
11
Corey Heim
70.953
--
2
52
Christopher Bell (i)
71.145
0.192
3
7
Sammy Smith (i)
71.391
0.438
4
77
Andres Perez de Lara #
71.554
0.601
5
17
Gio Ruggiero #
71.579
0.626
6
34
Layne Riggs
71.587
0.634
7
44
Ross Chastain (i)
71.591
0.638
8
38
Chandler Smith
71.614
0.661
9
99
Ben Rhodes
71.725
0.772
10
81
Connor Mosack #
71.739
0.786
11
07
Kyle Busch (i)
71.955
1.002
12
15
Tanner Gray
71.966
1.013
13
18
Tyler Ankrum
72.043
1.090
14
45
Connor Zilisch (i)
72.134
1.181
15
13
Jake Garcia
72.146
1.193
16
1
William Sawalich (i)
72.180
1.277
17
19
Daniel Hemric
72.342
1.389
18
75
Parker Kligerman
72.361
1.408
19
70
Brent Crews
72.432
1.479
20
71
Rajah Caruth
72.481
1.528
21
66
Chris Buescher (i)
72.514
1.561
22
26
Dawson Sutton #
72.517
1.564
23
91
Jack Wood
72.551
1.598
24
88
Matt Crafton
72.701
1.748
25
42
Matt Mills
73.088
2.135
26
56
Timmy Hill
73.659
2.706
27
2
William Lambros
73.980
3.027
28
5
Toni Breidinger #
74.180
3.227
29
62
Wesley Slimp
74.408
3.455
30
76
Spencer Boyd
76.362
5.409
31
69
Derek White
79.626
8.673
32
9
Grant Enfinger
0.000
--
33
98
Ty Majeski
0.000
--
34
33
Frankie Muniz #
0.000
--
35
02
Kaden Honeycutt
0.000
--
36
22
Gian Buffomante
0.000
--
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points