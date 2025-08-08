Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at Watkins Glen

Toby Christie

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Corey Heim scored the pole position for Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at Watkins Glen with a lap time of 70.953 seconds in qualifying. Heim topped NASCAR Cup Series regular Christopher Bell by a margin of 0.192 seconds for the pole position.

The pole is the 11th of Heim's NASCAR Truck Series career, and it comes in his 81st career start.

Sammy Smith will start the race from the third position followed by Andres Perez de Lara, and Gio Ruggiero in the top-five.

Here is the complete starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at Watkins Glen International. Race 17 of 25.

Pos

Truck

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

11

Corey Heim

70.953

--

2

52

Christopher Bell (i)

71.145

0.192

3

7

Sammy Smith (i)

71.391

0.438

4

77

Andres Perez de Lara #

71.554

0.601

5

17

Gio Ruggiero #

71.579

0.626

6

34

Layne Riggs

71.587

0.634

7

44

Ross Chastain (i)

71.591

0.638

8

38

Chandler Smith

71.614

0.661

9

99

Ben Rhodes

71.725

0.772

10

81

Connor Mosack #

71.739

0.786

11

07

Kyle Busch (i)

71.955

1.002

12

15

Tanner Gray

71.966

1.013

13

18

Tyler Ankrum

72.043

1.090

14

45

Connor Zilisch (i)

72.134

1.181

15

13

Jake Garcia

72.146

1.193

16

1

William Sawalich (i)

72.180

1.277

17

19

Daniel Hemric

72.342

1.389

18

75

Parker Kligerman

72.361

1.408

19

70

Brent Crews

72.432

1.479

20

71

Rajah Caruth

72.481

1.528

21

66

Chris Buescher (i)

72.514

1.561

22

26

Dawson Sutton #

72.517

1.564

23

91

Jack Wood

72.551

1.598

24

88

Matt Crafton

72.701

1.748

25

42

Matt Mills

73.088

2.135

26

56

Timmy Hill

73.659

2.706

27

2

William Lambros

73.980

3.027

28

5

Toni Breidinger #

74.180

3.227

29

62

Wesley Slimp

74.408

3.455

30

76

Spencer Boyd

76.362

5.409

31

69

Derek White

79.626

8.673

32

9

Grant Enfinger

0.000

--

33

98

Ty Majeski

0.000

--

34

33

Frankie Muniz #

0.000

--

35

02

Kaden Honeycutt

0.000

--

36

22

Gian Buffomante

0.000

--

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

