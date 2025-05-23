Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200

Toby Christie

Gio Ruggiero will lead the field to the green flag on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway after capturing his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole.
Gio Ruggiero, the leader of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year standings, took his first career pole in Friday's qualifying session at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway. Ruggiero will lead the field to green in Friday's North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Ruggiero turned a lap time of 30.177 seconds (178.944 mph) in the session, which topped his TRICON Garage teammate Tanner Gray by 0.038 seconds for the pole. It was a clean sweep for TRICON Garage in the top three as Corey Heim qualified third-fastest ahead of Ross Chastain, and Kaden Honeycutt.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 11 of 25.

Pos

Truck

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

17

Gio Ruggiero #

30.177

--

2

15

Tanner Gray

30.215

0.038

3

11

Corey Heim

30.217

0.040

4

44

Ross Chastain (i)

30.239

0.062

5

45

Kaden Honeycutt

30.258

0.081

6

19

Daniel Hemric

30.276

0.099

7

34

Layne Riggs

30.358

0.181

8

71

Rajah Caruth

30.373

0.196

9

38

Chandler Smith

30.375

0.198

10

13

Jake Garcia

30.386

0.209

11

98

Ty Majeski

30.390

0.213

12

7

Kyle Busch (i)

30.412

0.235

13

1

Brandon Jones (1)

30.470

0.293

14

77

Andres Perez de Lara #

30.531

0.354

15

81

Connor Mosack #

30.541

0.364

16

42

Matt Mills

30.596

0.419

17

26

Dawson Sutton #

30.597

0.420

18

9

Grant Enfinger

30.603

0.426

19

07

BJ McLeod

30.684

0.507

20

02

Stefan Parsons

30.691

0.514

21

99

Ben Rhodes

30.754

0.577

22

91

Jack Wood

30.820

0.643

23

18

Tyler Ankrum

30.822

0.645

24

75

Parker Kligerman

30.868

0.691

25

5

Toni Breidinger #

31.012

0.835

26

88

Matt Crafton

31.070

0.893

27

56

Timmy Hill

31.369

1.192

28

76

Spencer Boyd

32.286

2.109

29

2

Cody Dennison

32.794

2.617

30

90

Justin Carroll

33.571

3.394

31

33

Frankie Muniz #

0.000

--

32

52

Stewart Friesen

0.000

--

33

66

Luke Fenhaus

0.000

--

34

22

Mason Maggio (i)

0.000

--

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

