Starting Lineup: NASCAR Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200
Gio Ruggiero, the leader of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year standings, took his first career pole in Friday's qualifying session at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway. Ruggiero will lead the field to green in Friday's North Carolina Education Lottery 200.
Ruggiero turned a lap time of 30.177 seconds (178.944 mph) in the session, which topped his TRICON Garage teammate Tanner Gray by 0.038 seconds for the pole. It was a clean sweep for TRICON Garage in the top three as Corey Heim qualified third-fastest ahead of Ross Chastain, and Kaden Honeycutt.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 11 of 25.
Pos
Truck
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
17
Gio Ruggiero #
30.177
--
2
15
Tanner Gray
30.215
0.038
3
11
Corey Heim
30.217
0.040
4
44
Ross Chastain (i)
30.239
0.062
5
45
Kaden Honeycutt
30.258
0.081
6
19
Daniel Hemric
30.276
0.099
7
34
Layne Riggs
30.358
0.181
8
71
Rajah Caruth
30.373
0.196
9
38
Chandler Smith
30.375
0.198
10
13
Jake Garcia
30.386
0.209
11
98
Ty Majeski
30.390
0.213
12
7
Kyle Busch (i)
30.412
0.235
13
1
Brandon Jones (1)
30.470
0.293
14
77
Andres Perez de Lara #
30.531
0.354
15
81
Connor Mosack #
30.541
0.364
16
42
Matt Mills
30.596
0.419
17
26
Dawson Sutton #
30.597
0.420
18
9
Grant Enfinger
30.603
0.426
19
07
BJ McLeod
30.684
0.507
20
02
Stefan Parsons
30.691
0.514
21
99
Ben Rhodes
30.754
0.577
22
91
Jack Wood
30.820
0.643
23
18
Tyler Ankrum
30.822
0.645
24
75
Parker Kligerman
30.868
0.691
25
5
Toni Breidinger #
31.012
0.835
26
88
Matt Crafton
31.070
0.893
27
56
Timmy Hill
31.369
1.192
28
76
Spencer Boyd
32.286
2.109
29
2
Cody Dennison
32.794
2.617
30
90
Justin Carroll
33.571
3.394
31
33
Frankie Muniz #
0.000
--
32
52
Stewart Friesen
0.000
--
33
66
Luke Fenhaus
0.000
--
34
22
Mason Maggio (i)
0.000
--
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points