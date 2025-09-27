Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas

Toby Christie

Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Brandon Jones, the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra, took the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Jones turned a lap time of 31.140 seconds, which equates to an average speed of 173.410 mph, around the 1.5-mile speedway.

Jones paced Taylor Gray, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, by nearly a tenth of a second (0.096 sec.) to take the pole. This marks the 13th career pole for Jones and it comes in his 330th career start.

Now, the Playoff-contending driver who won at Darlington Raceway earlier this year will look to move to seven career wins in Saturday afternoon.

Sam Mayer, who won at Iowa Speedway last month, will start the race from the third position, while Brenden "Butterbean" Queen will roll from the fourth starting spot in his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series start.

Justin Allgaier, the defending series champion, rounded out the top-five qualifiers for Saturday's race.

With 39 cars attempting to make it into the 38-car field, one driver failed to make the field for the race. The driver going home after qualifying is Glen Reen, who was piloting the No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports entry in the session.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Race 28 of 33.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

20

Brandon Jones (P)

31.140

173.410

2

54

Taylor Gray (P) #

31.236

172.877

3

41

Sam Mayer (P)

31.269

172.695

4

11

Brenden Queen

31.424

171.843

5

7

Justin Allgaier (P)

31.430

171.810

6

18

William Sawalich #

31.460

171.647

7

88

Connor Zilisch (P) #

31.520

171.320

8

17

Rajah Caruth (i)

31.527

171.282

9

26

Dean Thompson #

31.531

171.260

10

00

Sheldon Creed (P)

31.541

171.206

11

24

Patrick Staropoli

31.565

171.076

12

2

Jesse Love (P)

31.566

171.070

13

48

Nick Sanchez (P)

31.587

170.956

14

8

Sammy Smith (P)

31.616

170.800

15

39

Ryan Sieg

31.652

170.605

16

19

Justin Bonsignore

31.702

170.336

17

21

Austin Hill (P)

31.707

170.309

18

25

Harrison Burton (P)

31.726

170.207

19

1

Carson Kvapil (P) #

31.799

169.817

20

16

Christian Eckes #

31.879

169.391

21

99

Matt DiBenedetto

31.901

169.274

22

42

Anthony Alfredo

31.932

169.109

23

4

Parker Retzlaff

31.938

169.078

24

28

Kyle Sieg

31.963

168.945

25

51

Jeremy Clements

31.969

168.914

26

27

Jeb Burton

32.046

168.508

27

70

Leland Honeyman

32.164

167.890

28

31

Blaine Perkins

32.210

167.650

29

44

Brennan Poole

32.341

166.971

30

45

Mason Massey

32.520

166.052

31

32

Austin Green

32.612

165.583

32

76

Kole Raz

32.647

165.406

33

53

Joey Gase

32.660

165.340

34

71

Ryan Ellis

32.699

165.143

35

07

Nick Leitz

32.704

165.117

36

91

Josh Williams

32.958

163.845

37

14

Garrett Smithley

33.125

163.019

38

10

Daniel Dye #

0.000

0.000

DNQ

35

Glen Reen

33.550

160.954

(P) indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

