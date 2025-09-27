Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas
Brandon Jones, the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra, took the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Jones turned a lap time of 31.140 seconds, which equates to an average speed of 173.410 mph, around the 1.5-mile speedway.
Jones paced Taylor Gray, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, by nearly a tenth of a second (0.096 sec.) to take the pole. This marks the 13th career pole for Jones and it comes in his 330th career start.
Now, the Playoff-contending driver who won at Darlington Raceway earlier this year will look to move to seven career wins in Saturday afternoon.
Sam Mayer, who won at Iowa Speedway last month, will start the race from the third position, while Brenden "Butterbean" Queen will roll from the fourth starting spot in his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series start.
Justin Allgaier, the defending series champion, rounded out the top-five qualifiers for Saturday's race.
With 39 cars attempting to make it into the 38-car field, one driver failed to make the field for the race. The driver going home after qualifying is Glen Reen, who was piloting the No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports entry in the session.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Race 28 of 33.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
20
Brandon Jones (P)
31.140
173.410
2
54
Taylor Gray (P) #
31.236
172.877
3
41
Sam Mayer (P)
31.269
172.695
4
11
Brenden Queen
31.424
171.843
5
7
Justin Allgaier (P)
31.430
171.810
6
18
William Sawalich #
31.460
171.647
7
88
Connor Zilisch (P) #
31.520
171.320
8
17
Rajah Caruth (i)
31.527
171.282
9
26
Dean Thompson #
31.531
171.260
10
00
Sheldon Creed (P)
31.541
171.206
11
24
Patrick Staropoli
31.565
171.076
12
2
Jesse Love (P)
31.566
171.070
13
48
Nick Sanchez (P)
31.587
170.956
14
8
Sammy Smith (P)
31.616
170.800
15
39
Ryan Sieg
31.652
170.605
16
19
Justin Bonsignore
31.702
170.336
17
21
Austin Hill (P)
31.707
170.309
18
25
Harrison Burton (P)
31.726
170.207
19
1
Carson Kvapil (P) #
31.799
169.817
20
16
Christian Eckes #
31.879
169.391
21
99
Matt DiBenedetto
31.901
169.274
22
42
Anthony Alfredo
31.932
169.109
23
4
Parker Retzlaff
31.938
169.078
24
28
Kyle Sieg
31.963
168.945
25
51
Jeremy Clements
31.969
168.914
26
27
Jeb Burton
32.046
168.508
27
70
Leland Honeyman
32.164
167.890
28
31
Blaine Perkins
32.210
167.650
29
44
Brennan Poole
32.341
166.971
30
45
Mason Massey
32.520
166.052
31
32
Austin Green
32.612
165.583
32
76
Kole Raz
32.647
165.406
33
53
Joey Gase
32.660
165.340
34
71
Ryan Ellis
32.699
165.143
35
07
Nick Leitz
32.704
165.117
36
91
Josh Williams
32.958
163.845
37
14
Garrett Smithley
33.125
163.019
38
10
Daniel Dye #
0.000
0.000
DNQ
35
Glen Reen
33.550
160.954
(P) indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points