Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville
NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contender William Sawalich will start from the pole position in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra in Saturday night's Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. The rookie turned a lap time of 30.860 seconds (155.152 mph) to secure his second-career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole position.
Austin Hill will start on the outside of the front row in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five qualifiers for Saturday night's event.
Here is the complete starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. Race 14 of 33.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
18
William Sawalich #
30.860
155.152
2
21
Austin Hill
30.944
154.731
3
41
Sam Mayer
30.991
154.496
4
7
Justin Allgaier
31.025
154.327
5
00
Sheldon Creed
31.034
154.282
6
1
Carson Kvapil #
31.116
153.876
7
48
Nick Sanchez
31.142
153.747
8
19
Aric Almirola
31.151
153.703
9
9
Ross Chastain (i)
31.223
153.348
10
88
Connor Zilisch #
31.224
153.344
11
39
Ryan Sieg
31.233
153.299
12
16
Christian Eckes #
31.240
153.265
13
20
Brandon Jones
31.272
153.108
14
8
Sammy Smith
31.294
153.001
15
2
Jesse Love
31.299
152.976
16
27
Jeb Burton
31.314
152.903
17
25
Harrison Burton
31.327
152.839
18
51
Jeremy Clements
31.344
152.903
19
10
Daniel Dye #
31.357
152.693
20
26
Dean Thompson #
31.391
152.528
21
17
Corey Day
31.398
152.494
22
99
Matt DiBenedetto
31.406
152.455
23
42
Anthony Alfredo
31.421
152.382
24
54
Taylor Gray #
31.426
152.358
25
71
Ryan Ellis
31.442
152.280
26
11
Josh Williams
31.478
152.106
27
31
Blaine Perkins
31.512
151.942
28
28
Kyle Sieg
31.600
151.519
29
4
Parker Retzlaff
31.746
150.822
30
70
Thomas Annunziata
31.758
150.765
31
44
Brennan Poole
31.771
150.703
32
53
Mason Maggio
31.778
150.670
33
07
Nick Leitz
31.836
150.396
34
24
Jeffrey Earnhardt
31.898
150.103
35
5
Kris Wright
31.899
150.099
36
91
Myatt Snider
31.983
149.705
37
14
Logan Bearden
32.047
149.406
38
45
Mason Massey
32.509
147.282
DNQ
35
Glen Reen
31.818
150.481
DNQ
32
Katherine Legge (i)
31.987
149.686
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points