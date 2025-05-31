Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville

Toby Christie

Feb 15, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver William Sawalich (18) during qualifying for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver William Sawalich (18) during qualifying for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contender William Sawalich will start from the pole position in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra in Saturday night's Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. The rookie turned a lap time of 30.860 seconds (155.152 mph) to secure his second-career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole position.

Austin Hill will start on the outside of the front row in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five qualifiers for Saturday night's event.

Here is the complete starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. Race 14 of 33.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

18

William Sawalich #

30.860

155.152

2

21

Austin Hill

30.944

154.731

3

41

Sam Mayer

30.991

154.496

4

7

Justin Allgaier

31.025

154.327

5

00

Sheldon Creed

31.034

154.282

6

1

Carson Kvapil #

31.116

153.876

7

48

Nick Sanchez

31.142

153.747

8

19

Aric Almirola

31.151

153.703

9

9

Ross Chastain (i)

31.223

153.348

10

88

Connor Zilisch #

31.224

153.344

11

39

Ryan Sieg

31.233

153.299

12

16

Christian Eckes #

31.240

153.265

13

20

Brandon Jones

31.272

153.108

14

8

Sammy Smith

31.294

153.001

15

2

Jesse Love

31.299

152.976

16

27

Jeb Burton

31.314

152.903

17

25

Harrison Burton

31.327

152.839

18

51

Jeremy Clements

31.344

152.903

19

10

Daniel Dye #

31.357

152.693

20

26

Dean Thompson #

31.391

152.528

21

17

Corey Day

31.398

152.494

22

99

Matt DiBenedetto

31.406

152.455

23

42

Anthony Alfredo

31.421

152.382

24

54

Taylor Gray #

31.426

152.358

25

71

Ryan Ellis

31.442

152.280

26

11

Josh Williams

31.478

152.106

27

31

Blaine Perkins

31.512

151.942

28

28

Kyle Sieg

31.600

151.519

29

4

Parker Retzlaff

31.746

150.822

30

70

Thomas Annunziata

31.758

150.765

31

44

Brennan Poole

31.771

150.703

32

53

Mason Maggio

31.778

150.670

33

07

Nick Leitz

31.836

150.396

34

24

Jeffrey Earnhardt

31.898

150.103

35

5

Kris Wright

31.899

150.099

36

91

Myatt Snider

31.983

149.705

37

14

Logan Bearden

32.047

149.406

38

45

Mason Massey

32.509

147.282

DNQ

35

Glen Reen

31.818

150.481

DNQ

32

Katherine Legge (i)

31.987

149.686

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results