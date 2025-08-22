Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Wawa 250 at Daytona
The starting lineup for Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway was set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula as the qualifying session was cut short due to lightning in the area at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.
Connor Zilisch, who plans to relinquish his car at the first caution to Parker Kligerman as Zilisch continues to recover from a broken collarbone, will start from the pole position. Zilisch will be joined on the front row by Haas Factory Team's Sam Mayer.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona:
Pos
Car
Driver
Metric Score
1
88
Connor Zilisch #
1.000
2
41
Sam Mayer
2.300
3
8
Sammy Smith
4.200
4
21
Austin Hill
4.300
5
7
Justin Allgaier
4.800
6
1
Carson Kvapil #
5.300
7
20
Brandon Jones
8.700
8
25
Harrison Burton
10.300
9
16
Christian Eckes #
10.400
10
2
Jesse Love
11.000
11
26
Dean Thompson #
14.200
12
44
Brennan Poole
14.400
13
27
Jeb Burton
15.400
14
54
Taylor Gray #
15.600
15
32
Rajah Caruth (i)
15.700
16
51
Jeremy Clements
17.100
17
10
Daniel Dye #
17.300
18
48
Nick Sanchez #
20.700
19
4
Parker Retzlaff
23.200
20
45
Josh Williams
23.500
21
11
Justin Haley (i)
23.800
22
39
Ryan Sieg
24.100
23
31
Blaine Perkins
24.500
24
18
William Sawalich #
25.100
25
53
Joey Gase
25.100
26
35
Mason Maggio
26.700
27
00
Sheldon Creed
27.200
28
91
Josh Bilicki
28.500
29
19
Aric Almirola
28.800
30
28
Kyle Sieg
29.100
31
71
Ryan Ellis
29.300
32
42
Anthony Alfredo
29.600
33
99
Matt DiBenedetto
30.600
34
07
Patrick Emerling (i)
33.100
35
70
Leland Honeyman
35.800
36
14
Garrett Smithley
37.100
37
5
Caesar Bacarella
40.100
38
92
Natalie Decker
42.200
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points