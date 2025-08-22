Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Wawa 250 at Daytona

The starting lineup for Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway was set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula as the qualifying session was cut short due to lightning in the area at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Connor Zilisch, who plans to relinquish his car at the first caution to Parker Kligerman as Zilisch continues to recover from a broken collarbone, will start from the pole position. Zilisch will be joined on the front row by Haas Factory Team's Sam Mayer.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona:

Pos

Car

Driver

Metric Score

1

88

Connor Zilisch #

1.000

2

41

Sam Mayer

2.300

3

8

Sammy Smith

4.200

4

21

Austin Hill

4.300

5

7

Justin Allgaier

4.800

6

1

Carson Kvapil #

5.300

7

20

Brandon Jones

8.700

8

25

Harrison Burton

10.300

9

16

Christian Eckes #

10.400

10

2

Jesse Love

11.000

11

26

Dean Thompson #

14.200

12

44

Brennan Poole

14.400

13

27

Jeb Burton

15.400

14

54

Taylor Gray #

15.600

15

32

Rajah Caruth (i)

15.700

16

51

Jeremy Clements

17.100

17

10

Daniel Dye #

17.300

18

48

Nick Sanchez #

20.700

19

4

Parker Retzlaff

23.200

20

45

Josh Williams

23.500

21

11

Justin Haley (i)

23.800

22

39

Ryan Sieg

24.100

23

31

Blaine Perkins

24.500

24

18

William Sawalich #

25.100

25

53

Joey Gase

25.100

26

35

Mason Maggio

26.700

27

00

Sheldon Creed

27.200

28

91

Josh Bilicki

28.500

29

19

Aric Almirola

28.800

30

28

Kyle Sieg

29.100

31

71

Ryan Ellis

29.300

32

42

Anthony Alfredo

29.600

33

99

Matt DiBenedetto

30.600

34

07

Patrick Emerling (i)

33.100

35

70

Leland Honeyman

35.800

36

14

Garrett Smithley

37.100

37

5

Caesar Bacarella

40.100

38

92

Natalie Decker

42.200

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

