Starting Lineup: NCS Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen
Ryan Blaney will start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen from the pole position after he turned the fastest lap in Saturday's qualifying session. Blaney secured the pole with a 71.960-second (122.568 mph) lap time around the 2.45-mile road course.
Blaney topped Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch for the pole position.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Race 24 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
12
Ryan Blaney
71.960
--
2
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
71.993
0.033
3
19
Chase Briscoe
71.997
0.037
4
1
Ross Chastain
72.081
0.121
5
8
Kyle Busch
72.144
0.184
6
71
Michael McDowell
72.180
0.220
7
48
Alex Bowman
72.199
0.239
8
77
Carson Hocevar
72.200
0.240
9
20
Christopher Bell
72.210
0.250
10
24
William Byron
72.215
0.255
11
22
Joey Logano
72.235
0.275
12
17
Chris Buescher
72.265
0.305
13
2
Austin Cindric
72.300
0.340
14
54
Ty Gibbs
72.304
0.344
15
23
Bubba Wallace *
72.412
0.452
16
6
Brad Keselowski
72.427
0.467
17
60
Ryan Preece
72.443
0.483
18
16
AJ Allmendinger
72.451
0.491
19
99
Daniel Suarez
72.461
0.501
20
9
Chase Elliott
72.465
0.505
21
45
Tyler Reddick *
72.487
0.527
22
11
Denny Hamlin
72.507
0.547
23
7
Justin Haley
72.552
0.592
24
21
Josh Berry
72.576
0.616
25
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
72.603
0.643
26
3
Austin Dillon
72.667
0.707
27
5
Kyle Larson
72.718
0.758
28
34
Todd Gilliland *
72.718
0.758
29
35
Riley Herbst # *
72.736
0.776
30
43
Erik Jones
72.764
0.804
31
42
John Hunter Nemechek
72.838
0.878
32
41
Cole Custer
72.923
0.963
33
10
Ty Dillon
72.989
1.029
34
38
Zane Smith *
73.153
1.193
35
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
73.170
1.210
36
4
Noah Gragson *
73.190
1.230
37
51
Cody Ware
73.698
1.738
38
78
Katherine Legge *
74.504
2.544
39
44
JJ Yeley * (i)
74.955
2.995
40
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
75.092
3.132
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points