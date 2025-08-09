Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NCS Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen

Toby Christie

Danny Hansen, NKP for Ford Performance

Ryan Blaney will start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen from the pole position after he turned the fastest lap in Saturday's qualifying session. Blaney secured the pole with a 71.960-second (122.568 mph) lap time around the 2.45-mile road course.

Blaney topped Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch for the pole position.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Race 24 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

12

Ryan Blaney

71.960

--

2

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

71.993

0.033

3

19

Chase Briscoe

71.997

0.037

4

1

Ross Chastain

72.081

0.121

5

8

Kyle Busch

72.144

0.184

6

71

Michael McDowell

72.180

0.220

7

48

Alex Bowman

72.199

0.239

8

77

Carson Hocevar

72.200

0.240

9

20

Christopher Bell

72.210

0.250

10

24

William Byron

72.215

0.255

11

22

Joey Logano

72.235

0.275

12

17

Chris Buescher

72.265

0.305

13

2

Austin Cindric

72.300

0.340

14

54

Ty Gibbs

72.304

0.344

15

23

Bubba Wallace *

72.412

0.452

16

6

Brad Keselowski

72.427

0.467

17

60

Ryan Preece

72.443

0.483

18

16

AJ Allmendinger

72.451

0.491

19

99

Daniel Suarez

72.461

0.501

20

9

Chase Elliott

72.465

0.505

21

45

Tyler Reddick *

72.487

0.527

22

11

Denny Hamlin

72.507

0.547

23

7

Justin Haley

72.552

0.592

24

21

Josh Berry

72.576

0.616

25

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

72.603

0.643

26

3

Austin Dillon

72.667

0.707

27

5

Kyle Larson

72.718

0.758

28

34

Todd Gilliland *

72.718

0.758

29

35

Riley Herbst # *

72.736

0.776

30

43

Erik Jones

72.764

0.804

31

42

John Hunter Nemechek

72.838

0.878

32

41

Cole Custer

72.923

0.963

33

10

Ty Dillon

72.989

1.029

34

38

Zane Smith *

73.153

1.193

35

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

73.170

1.210

36

4

Noah Gragson *

73.190

1.230

37

51

Cody Ware

73.698

1.738

38

78

Katherine Legge *

74.504

2.544

39

44

JJ Yeley * (i)

74.955

2.995

40

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

75.092

3.132

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

