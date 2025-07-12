Starting Lineup: NCS Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma
Surprise, surprise (not really), Shane van Gisbergen secured his second pole of the NASCAR race weekend at Sonoma Raceway, and his fourth pole in the last two weeks as he took the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
SVG turned a fast lap of 74.594 seconds (96.040 mph) in Saturday's qualifying session, which was enough for the driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to secure the pole over Chase Briscoe by 0.250 seconds. William Byron, Ross Chastain, and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top-five fastest qualifiers in the session.
Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Race 20 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
74.594
--
2
19
Chase Briscoe
74.844
0.250
3
24
William Byron
75.025
0.431
4
1
Ross Chastain
75.087
0.493
5
16
AJ Allmendinger
75.120
0.526
6
54
Ty Gibbs
75.128
0.534
7
12
Ryan Blaney
75.134
0.540
8
45
Tyler Reddick
75.176
0.582
9
48
Alex Bowman
75.233
0.639
10
20
Christopher Bell
75.243
0.649
11
5
Kyle Larson
75.254
0.660
12
38
Zane Smith
75.278
0.684
13
9
Chase Elliott
75.283
0.689
14
17
Chris Buescher
75.373
0.779
15
71
Michael McDowell
75.408
0.814
16
11
Denny Hamlin
75.437
0.843
17
8
Kyle Busch
75.475
0.881
18
42
John Hunter Nemechek
75.517
0.923
19
99
Daniel Suarez
75.563
0.969
20
60
Ryan Preece
75.589
0.995
21
6
Brad Keselowski
75.624
1.030
22
22
Joey Logano
75.629
1.035
23
77
Carson Hocevar
75.666
1.072
24
2
Austin Cindric
75.734
1.140
25
21
Josh Berry
75.836
1.242
26
10
Ty Dillon
76.033
1.439
27
41
Cole Custer
76.122
1.528
28
35
Riley Herbst #
76.254
1.660
29
7
Justin Haley
76.270
1.676
30
23
Bubba Wallace
76.275
1.681
31
43
Erik Jones
76.297
1.703
32
4
Noah Gragson
76.299
1.705
33
3
Austin Cindric
76.461
1.867
34
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
76.623
2.029
35
34
Todd Gilliland
76.732
2.138
36
51
Cody Ware
77.478
2.884
37
78
Katherine Legge *
0.000
--
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry