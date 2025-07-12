Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NCS Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

Toby Christie

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #88 Red Bull Chevrolet, (L) and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, walk the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on July 12, 2025 in Sonoma, California. / Chris Graythen/Getty Images for NASCAR

Surprise, surprise (not really), Shane van Gisbergen secured his second pole of the NASCAR race weekend at Sonoma Raceway, and his fourth pole in the last two weeks as he took the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

SVG turned a fast lap of 74.594 seconds (96.040 mph) in Saturday's qualifying session, which was enough for the driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to secure the pole over Chase Briscoe by 0.250 seconds. William Byron, Ross Chastain, and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top-five fastest qualifiers in the session.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Race 20 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

74.594

--

2

19

Chase Briscoe

74.844

0.250

3

24

William Byron

75.025

0.431

4

1

Ross Chastain

75.087

0.493

5

16

AJ Allmendinger

75.120

0.526

6

54

Ty Gibbs

75.128

0.534

7

12

Ryan Blaney

75.134

0.540

8

45

Tyler Reddick

75.176

0.582

9

48

Alex Bowman

75.233

0.639

10

20

Christopher Bell

75.243

0.649

11

5

Kyle Larson

75.254

0.660

12

38

Zane Smith

75.278

0.684

13

9

Chase Elliott

75.283

0.689

14

17

Chris Buescher

75.373

0.779

15

71

Michael McDowell

75.408

0.814

16

11

Denny Hamlin

75.437

0.843

17

8

Kyle Busch

75.475

0.881

18

42

John Hunter Nemechek

75.517

0.923

19

99

Daniel Suarez

75.563

0.969

20

60

Ryan Preece

75.589

0.995

21

6

Brad Keselowski

75.624

1.030

22

22

Joey Logano

75.629

1.035

23

77

Carson Hocevar

75.666

1.072

24

2

Austin Cindric

75.734

1.140

25

21

Josh Berry

75.836

1.242

26

10

Ty Dillon

76.033

1.439

27

41

Cole Custer

76.122

1.528

28

35

Riley Herbst #

76.254

1.660

29

7

Justin Haley

76.270

1.676

30

23

Bubba Wallace

76.275

1.681

31

43

Erik Jones

76.297

1.703

32

4

Noah Gragson

76.299

1.705

33

3

Austin Cindric

76.461

1.867

34

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

76.623

2.029

35

34

Todd Gilliland

76.732

2.138

36

51

Cody Ware

77.478

2.884

37

78

Katherine Legge *

0.000

--

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry

TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

