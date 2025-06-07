Starting Lineup: NCTS DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan
Luke Fenhaus blasted to his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole on Saturday morning with a 39.236-second (183.505 mph) lap time around the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway. Fenhaus, driving the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150, defeated Carson Hocevar for the pole by 0.050 seconds.
Matt Crafton, Jake Garcia, and Jack Wood rounded out the top-five qualifiers.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 13 of 25.
Pos
Truck
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
66
Luke Fenhaus
39.236
--
2
7
Carson Hocevar (i)
39.286
0.050
3
88
Matt Crafton
39.321
0.085
4
13
Jake Garcia
39.336
0.100
5
91
Jack Wood
39.369
0.133
6
98
Ty Majeski
39.415
0.179
7
11
Corey Heim
39.442
0.206
8
81
Connor Mosack #
39.458
0.222
9
99
Ben Rhodes
39.473
0.237
10
18
Tyler Ankrum
39.510
0.274
11
19
Daniel Hemric
39.511
0.275
12
77
Andres Perez de Lara #
39.557
0.321
13
71
Rajah Caruth
39.622
0.386
14
9
Grant Enfinger
39.632
0.396
15
26
Dawson Sutton #
39.654
0.418
16
45
Kaden Honeycutt
39.675
0.439
17
52
Stewart Friesen
39.723
0.487
18
34
Layne Riggs
39.728
0.492
19
1
Lawless Alan
39.736
0.500
20
17
Gio Ruggiero #
39.766
0.530
21
22
Josh Reaume
39.847
0.611
22
42
Matt Mills
39.852
0.616
23
15
Tanner Gray
39.887
0.651
24
07
Corey LaJoie
39.980
0.744
25
33
Frankie Muniz #
40.054
0.818
26
44
Ross Chastain (i)
40.056
0.820
27
5
Toni Breidinger #
40.407
1.171
28
02
Nathan Byrd
40.473
1.237
29
76
Spencer Boyd
41.079
1.843
30
6
Norm Benning
43.169
3.933
31
38
Chandler Smith
0.000
0.000
32
2
Morgen Baird
0.000
0.000
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points