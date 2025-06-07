Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NCTS DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan

Toby Christie

Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Luke Fenhaus blasted to his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole on Saturday morning with a 39.236-second (183.505 mph) lap time around the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway. Fenhaus, driving the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150, defeated Carson Hocevar for the pole by 0.050 seconds.

Matt Crafton, Jake Garcia, and Jack Wood rounded out the top-five qualifiers.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 13 of 25.

Pos

Truck

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

66

Luke Fenhaus

39.236

--

2

7

Carson Hocevar (i)

39.286

0.050

3

88

Matt Crafton

39.321

0.085

4

13

Jake Garcia

39.336

0.100

5

91

Jack Wood

39.369

0.133

6

98

Ty Majeski

39.415

0.179

7

11

Corey Heim

39.442

0.206

8

81

Connor Mosack #

39.458

0.222

9

99

Ben Rhodes

39.473

0.237

10

18

Tyler Ankrum

39.510

0.274

11

19

Daniel Hemric

39.511

0.275

12

77

Andres Perez de Lara #

39.557

0.321

13

71

Rajah Caruth

39.622

0.386

14

9

Grant Enfinger

39.632

0.396

15

26

Dawson Sutton #

39.654

0.418

16

45

Kaden Honeycutt

39.675

0.439

17

52

Stewart Friesen

39.723

0.487

18

34

Layne Riggs

39.728

0.492

19

1

Lawless Alan

39.736

0.500

20

17

Gio Ruggiero #

39.766

0.530

21

22

Josh Reaume

39.847

0.611

22

42

Matt Mills

39.852

0.616

23

15

Tanner Gray

39.887

0.651

24

07

Corey LaJoie

39.980

0.744

25

33

Frankie Muniz #

40.054

0.818

26

44

Ross Chastain (i)

40.056

0.820

27

5

Toni Breidinger #

40.407

1.171

28

02

Nathan Byrd

40.473

1.237

29

76

Spencer Boyd

41.079

1.843

30

6

Norm Benning

43.169

3.933

31

38

Chandler Smith

0.000

0.000

32

2

Morgen Baird

0.000

0.000

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Toby Christie
