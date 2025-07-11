Starting Lineup: NXS Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma
Shane van Gisbergen has taken back-to-back pole positions in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he score the pole for Saturday's Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway with a 75.259-second lap around the 1.99-mile road course in Friday's qualifying session.
Van Gisbergen, who is seeking his second-consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win behind the wheel of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, topped his JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch for the pole by 0.244 seconds.
Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, and William Sawalich rounded out the top-five fastest in qualifying.
Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway. Race 19 of 33.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
9
Shane van Gisbergen (i)
75.259
--
2
88
Connor Zilisch #
75.503
0.244
3
41
Sam Mayer
75.644
0.385
4
2
Jesse Love
75.839
0.580
5
18
William Sawalich #
75.881
0.622
6
8
Sammy Smith
75.890
0.631
7
1
Carson Kvapil #
76.168
0.909
8
20
Brandon Jones
76.193
0.934
9
00
Sheldon Creed
76.208
0.949
10
7
Justin Allgaier
76.270
1.011
11
54
Taylor Gray #
76.281
1.022
12
31
Blaine Perkins
76.339
1.080
13
42
Anthony Alfredo
76.372
1.113
14
17
Corey Day
76.432
1.173
15
19
Riley Herbst (i)
76.439
1.180
16
21
Austin Hill
76.502
1.243
17
27
Jeb Burton
76.630
1.371
18
11
Josh Williams
76.785
1.526
19
25
Harrison Burton
76.809
1.550
20
07
Alex Labbe
76.895
1.636
21
16
Christian Eckes #
77.046
1.787
22
14
Connor Mosack (i)
77.075
1.816
23
48
Nick Sanchez #
77.137
1.878
24
99
Matt DiBenedetto
77.194
1.935
25
91
Josh Bilicki
77.237
1.978
26
53
Sage Karam
77.270
2.011
27
71
Ryan Ellis
77.312
2.053
28
5
Kris Wright
77.355
2.096
29
39
Ryan Sieg
77.365
2.106
30
51
Jeremy Clements
77.369
2.110
31
10
Daniel Dye #
77.390
2.131
32
44
Brennan Poole
77.478
2.219
33
32
Austin Green
77.559
2.300
34
4
Parker Retzlaff
77.574
2.315
35
26
Dean Thompson #
77.591
2.332
36
70
Will Rodgers
77.696
2.437
37
28
Kyle Sieg
78.073
2.814
38
45
Brad Perez
78.566
3.307
DNQ
35
Austin J. Hill
78.672
3.413
# indicates Rookie of the Year
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points