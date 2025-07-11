Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NXS Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma

Toby Christie

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shane van Gisbergen has taken back-to-back pole positions in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he score the pole for Saturday's Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway with a 75.259-second lap around the 1.99-mile road course in Friday's qualifying session.

Van Gisbergen, who is seeking his second-consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win behind the wheel of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, topped his JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch for the pole by 0.244 seconds.

Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, and William Sawalich rounded out the top-five fastest in qualifying.

Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway. Race 19 of 33.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

9

Shane van Gisbergen (i)

75.259

--

2

88

Connor Zilisch #

75.503

0.244

3

41

Sam Mayer

75.644

0.385

4

2

Jesse Love

75.839

0.580

5

18

William Sawalich #

75.881

0.622

6

8

Sammy Smith

75.890

0.631

7

1

Carson Kvapil #

76.168

0.909

8

20

Brandon Jones

76.193

0.934

9

00

Sheldon Creed

76.208

0.949

10

7

Justin Allgaier

76.270

1.011

11

54

Taylor Gray #

76.281

1.022

12

31

Blaine Perkins

76.339

1.080

13

42

Anthony Alfredo

76.372

1.113

14

17

Corey Day

76.432

1.173

15

19

Riley Herbst (i)

76.439

1.180

16

21

Austin Hill

76.502

1.243

17

27

Jeb Burton

76.630

1.371

18

11

Josh Williams

76.785

1.526

19

25

Harrison Burton

76.809

1.550

20

07

Alex Labbe

76.895

1.636

21

16

Christian Eckes #

77.046

1.787

22

14

Connor Mosack (i)

77.075

1.816

23

48

Nick Sanchez #

77.137

1.878

24

99

Matt DiBenedetto

77.194

1.935

25

91

Josh Bilicki

77.237

1.978

26

53

Sage Karam

77.270

2.011

27

71

Ryan Ellis

77.312

2.053

28

5

Kris Wright

77.355

2.096

29

39

Ryan Sieg

77.365

2.106

30

51

Jeremy Clements

77.369

2.110

31

10

Daniel Dye #

77.390

2.131

32

44

Brennan Poole

77.478

2.219

33

32

Austin Green

77.559

2.300

34

4

Parker Retzlaff

77.574

2.315

35

26

Dean Thompson #

77.591

2.332

36

70

Will Rodgers

77.696

2.437

37

28

Kyle Sieg

78.073

2.814

38

45

Brad Perez

78.566

3.307

DNQ

35

Austin J. Hill

78.672

3.413

# indicates Rookie of the Year
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

