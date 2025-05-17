Starting Lineups: NASCAR All-Star Heat Races at North Wilkesboro
Brad Keselowski scored the pole position for Heat Race 1, which will also net him the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race. Heat Race 1 will set the inside row of Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Keselowski turned a time of 1 minute, 27.363 seconds in his three-lap run, which included a four-tire pit stop, around the 0.625-mile short track.
Christopher Bell will start Heat Race 2 from the pole position, and the finishing order from Heat Race 2 on Saturday will ultimately set the outside row for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race.
Official Starting Lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Heat Race 1
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
2
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
4
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
5
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
6
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
7
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
8
5
Justin Allgaier (x)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
9
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
10
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
(x) indicates driver will not compete in Heat Races
Official Starting Lineup for NASCAR All-Star Heat Race 2
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
2
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
4
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
5
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
7
51
Harrison Burton
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
8
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
9
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
10
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet