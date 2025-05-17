Racing America Logo

Starting Lineups: NASCAR All-Star Heat Races at North Wilkesboro

Brad Keselowski scored the pole position for Heat Race 1, which will also net him the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race. Heat Race 1 will set the inside row of Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Keselowski turned a time of 1 minute, 27.363 seconds in his three-lap run, which included a four-tire pit stop, around the 0.625-mile short track.

Christopher Bell will start Heat Race 2 from the pole position, and the finishing order from Heat Race 2 on Saturday will ultimately set the outside row for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race.

Official Starting Lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Heat Race 1

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

2

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

4

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

5

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

6

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

7

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

8

5

Justin Allgaier (x)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

9

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

10

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

(x) indicates driver will not compete in Heat Races

Official Starting Lineup for NASCAR All-Star Heat Race 2

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

2

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

4

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

5

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

7

51

Harrison Burton

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

8

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

9

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

10

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

