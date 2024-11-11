2024 NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Phoenix
Joey Logano is the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion. The Team Penske driver won Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway to take the crown over teammate Ryan Blaney. William Byron (third) and Tyler Reddick (sixth) will finish fourth in final point standings.
Rank
Driver
Points
1
Joey Logano
5040
2
Ryan Blaney
5035
3
William Byron
5034
4
Tyler Reddick
5031
*DRIVERS ELIMINATED*
5
Christopher Bell
2412
6
Kyle Larson
2378
7
Chase Elliott
2342
8
Denny Hamlin
2328
9
Alex Bowman
2318
10
Martin Truex, Jr.
2257
11
Austin Cindric
2247
12
Daniel Suarez
2226
13
Brad Keselowski
2208
14
Chase Briscoe
2184
15
Ty Gibbs
2169
16
Harrison Burton
2122
*NON-PLAYOFF DRIVERS*
17
Chris Buescher
930
18
Bubba Wallace
878
19
Ross Chastain
852
20
Kyle Busch
766
21
Carson Hocevar
686
22
Todd Gilliland
630
23
Michael McDowell
624
24
Noah Gragson
612
25
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
590
26
Ryan Preece
584
27
Josh Berry
579
28
Erik Jones
516
29
Daniel Hemric
515
30
Zane Smith
505
31
Justin Haley
503
32
Austin Dillon
493
33
Corey LaJoie
489
34
John Hunter Nemechek
447
35
Kaz Grala
206