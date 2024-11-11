Racing America Logo

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Phoenix

Joseph Srigley

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Joey Logano is the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion. The Team Penske driver won Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway to take the crown over teammate Ryan Blaney. William Byron (third) and Tyler Reddick (sixth) will finish fourth in final point standings.

Rank

Driver

Points

1

Joey Logano

5040

2

Ryan Blaney

5035

3

William Byron

5034

4

Tyler Reddick

5031

*DRIVERS ELIMINATED*

5

Christopher Bell

2412

6

Kyle Larson

2378

7

Chase Elliott

2342

8

Denny Hamlin

2328

9

Alex Bowman

2318

10

Martin Truex, Jr.

2257

11

Austin Cindric

2247

12

Daniel Suarez

2226

13

Brad Keselowski

2208

14

Chase Briscoe

2184

15

Ty Gibbs

2169

16

Harrison Burton

2122

*NON-PLAYOFF DRIVERS*

17

Chris Buescher

930

18

Bubba Wallace

878

19

Ross Chastain

852

20

Kyle Busch

766

21

Carson Hocevar

686

22

Todd Gilliland

630

23

Michael McDowell

624

24

Noah Gragson

612

25

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

590

26

Ryan Preece

584

27

Josh Berry

579

28

Erik Jones

516

29

Daniel Hemric

515

30

Zane Smith

505

31

Justin Haley

503

32

Austin Dillon

493

33

Corey LaJoie

489

34

John Hunter Nemechek

447

35

Kaz Grala

206

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Home/Standings