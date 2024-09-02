Racing America Logo

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Darlington

Toby Christie

Sep 1, 2024; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) leads NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the reseeded NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings following Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. This is after race 26, the final regular season event.

Rank

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

Kyle Larson

2040

--

40

2

Christopher Bell

2032

-8

32

3

Tyler Reddick

2028

-12

28

4

William Byron

2022

-18

22

5

Ryan Blaney

2018

-22

18

6

Denny Hamlin

2015

-25

15

7

Chase Elliott

2014

-26

14

8

Brad Keselowski

2008

-32

8

9

Joey Logano

2007

-33

7

10

Austin Cindric

2007

-33

7

11

Daniel Suarez

2006

-34

6

12

Alex Bowman

2005

-35

5

13

Chase Briscoe

2005

-35

5

14

Harrison Burton

2005

-35

5

15

Martin Truex Jr.

2004

-36

0

16

Ty Gibbs

2004

-36

4

Final 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Standings

Rank

Driver

Points

Diff

Wins

1

Tyler Reddick

860

--

2

2

Kyle Larson

859

-1

4

3

Chase Elliott

831

-29

1

4

Christopher Bell

783

-77

3

5

William Byron

760

-100

3

6

Ryan Blaney

756

-104

2

7

Denny Hamlin

755

-105

3

8

Brad Keselowski

742

-118

1

9

Ty Gibbs

702

-158

0

10

Martin Truex Jr.

696

-164

0

11

Chris Buescher

690

-170

0

12

Bubba Wallace

669

-191

0

13

Alex Bowman

666

-194

1

14

Ross Chastain

663

-197

0

15

Joey Logano

615

-245

1

16

Kyle Busch

587

-273

0

17

Chase Briscoe

571

-289

1

18

Daniel Suarez

546

-314

1

19

Austin Cindric

510

-350

1

20

Todd Gilliland

500

-360

0

21

Carson Hocevar #

471

-389

0

22

Michael McDowell

468

-392

0

23

Josh Berry #

460

-400

0

24

Noah Gragson

431

-429

0

25

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

419

-441

0

26

Erik Jones

394

-466

0

27

Ryan Preece

393

-467

0

28

Austin Dillon

382

-478

1*

29

Daniel Hemric

373

-487

0

30

Justin Haley

366

-494

0

31

Corey LaJoie

363

-497

0

32

John Hunter Nemechek

355

-505

0

33

Zane Smith #

330

-530

0

34

Harrison Burton

322

-538

1

35

Kaz Grala #

169

-691

0

36

Cody Ware

98

-762

0

37

Joey Hand

43

-817

0

38

Jimmie Johnson

39

-821

0

39

Derek Kraus

32

-828

0

40

David Ragan

17

-843

0

41

Kamui Kobayashi

8

-852

0

42

Will Brown

6

-854

0

43

Cam Waters

2

-858

0

44

AJ Allmendinger(i)

0

-860

0

45

Anthony Alfredo(i)

0

-860

0

46

Parker Retzlaff(i)

0

-860

0

47

Justin Allgaier(i)

0

-860

0

48

Ty Dillon(i)

0

-860

0

49

BJ McLeod(i)

0

-860

0

50

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

0

-860

0

51

Joey Gase(i)

0

-860

0

52

Corey Heim(i)

0

-860

0

53

Riley Herbst(i)

0

-860

0

54

Austin Hill(i)

0

-860

0

55

Josh Williams(i)

0

-860

0

56

Josh Bilicki(i)

0

-860

0

57

JJ Yeley(i)

0

-860

0

58

Timmy Hill(i)

0

-860

0

59

David Starr(i)

0

-860

0

60

Chad Finchum(i)

0

-860

0

