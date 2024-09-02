2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Darlington
Here are the reseeded NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings following Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. This is after race 26, the final regular season event.
Rank
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
Kyle Larson
2040
--
40
2
Christopher Bell
2032
-8
32
3
Tyler Reddick
2028
-12
28
4
William Byron
2022
-18
22
5
Ryan Blaney
2018
-22
18
6
Denny Hamlin
2015
-25
15
7
Chase Elliott
2014
-26
14
8
Brad Keselowski
2008
-32
8
9
Joey Logano
2007
-33
7
10
Austin Cindric
2007
-33
7
11
Daniel Suarez
2006
-34
6
12
Alex Bowman
2005
-35
5
13
Chase Briscoe
2005
-35
5
14
Harrison Burton
2005
-35
5
15
Martin Truex Jr.
2004
-36
0
16
Ty Gibbs
2004
-36
4
Final 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Standings
Rank
Driver
Points
Diff
Wins
1
Tyler Reddick
860
--
2
2
Kyle Larson
859
-1
4
3
Chase Elliott
831
-29
1
4
Christopher Bell
783
-77
3
5
William Byron
760
-100
3
6
Ryan Blaney
756
-104
2
7
Denny Hamlin
755
-105
3
8
Brad Keselowski
742
-118
1
9
Ty Gibbs
702
-158
0
10
Martin Truex Jr.
696
-164
0
11
Chris Buescher
690
-170
0
12
Bubba Wallace
669
-191
0
13
Alex Bowman
666
-194
1
14
Ross Chastain
663
-197
0
15
Joey Logano
615
-245
1
16
Kyle Busch
587
-273
0
17
Chase Briscoe
571
-289
1
18
Daniel Suarez
546
-314
1
19
Austin Cindric
510
-350
1
20
Todd Gilliland
500
-360
0
21
Carson Hocevar #
471
-389
0
22
Michael McDowell
468
-392
0
23
Josh Berry #
460
-400
0
24
Noah Gragson
431
-429
0
25
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
419
-441
0
26
Erik Jones
394
-466
0
27
Ryan Preece
393
-467
0
28
Austin Dillon
382
-478
1*
29
Daniel Hemric
373
-487
0
30
Justin Haley
366
-494
0
31
Corey LaJoie
363
-497
0
32
John Hunter Nemechek
355
-505
0
33
Zane Smith #
330
-530
0
34
Harrison Burton
322
-538
1
35
Kaz Grala #
169
-691
0
36
Cody Ware
98
-762
0
37
Joey Hand
43
-817
0
38
Jimmie Johnson
39
-821
0
39
Derek Kraus
32
-828
0
40
David Ragan
17
-843
0
41
Kamui Kobayashi
8
-852
0
42
Will Brown
6
-854
0
43
Cam Waters
2
-858
0
44
AJ Allmendinger(i)
0
-860
0
45
Anthony Alfredo(i)
0
-860
0
46
Parker Retzlaff(i)
0
-860
0
47
Justin Allgaier(i)
0
-860
0
48
Ty Dillon(i)
0
-860
0
49
BJ McLeod(i)
0
-860
0
50
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
0
-860
0
51
Joey Gase(i)
0
-860
0
52
Corey Heim(i)
0
-860
0
53
Riley Herbst(i)
0
-860
0
54
Austin Hill(i)
0
-860
0
55
Josh Williams(i)
0
-860
0
56
Josh Bilicki(i)
0
-860
0
57
JJ Yeley(i)
0
-860
0
58
Timmy Hill(i)
0
-860
0
59
David Starr(i)
0
-860
0
60
Chad Finchum(i)
0
-860
0