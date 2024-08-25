2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Daytona
Rank
Driver
Points
Diff
Wins
1
Tyler Reddick
823
--
2
2
Kyle Larson
806
-17
4
3
Chase Elliott
805
-18
1
4
Ryan Blaney
755
-68
2
5
William Byron
743
-80
3
6
Christopher Bell
737
-86
3
7
Brad Keselowski
718
-105
1
8
Denny Hamlin
712
-111
3
9
Martin Truex Jr.
695
-128
0
10
Ty Gibbs
676
-147
0
11
Chris Buescher
658
-165
0
12
Alex Bowman
648
-175
1
13
Bubba Wallace
637
-186
0
14
Ross Chastain
631
-192
0
15
Joey Logano
586
-237
1
16
Kyle Busch
552
-271
0
17
Daniel Suarez
527
-296
1
18
Chase Briscoe
514
-309
0
19
Austin Cindric
486
-337
1
20
Todd Gilliland
480
-343
0
21
Carson Hocevar #
467
-356
0
22
Michael McDowell
459
-364
0
23
Josh Berry #
448
-375
0
24
Noah Gragson
426
-397
0
25
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
404
-419
0
26
Erik Jones
381
-442
0
27
Ryan Preece
368
-455
0
28
Daniel Hemric
365
-458
0
29
Austin Dillon
360
-463
1
30
Justin Haley
356
-467
0
31
John Hunter Nemechek
343
-480
0
32
Corey LaJoie
335
-488
0
33
Zane Smith #
316
-507
0
34
Harrison Burton
306
-517
1
35
Kaz Grala
166
-657
0
36
Cody Ware
98
-725
0
37
Joey Hand
43
-780
0
38
Jimmie Johnson
39
-784
0
39
Derek Kraus
32
-791
0
40
David Ragan
17
-806
0
41
Kamui Kobayashi
8
-815
0
42
Will Brown
6
-817
0
43
Cam Waters
2
-821
0
44
AJ Allmendinger(i)
0
-823
0
45
Anthony Alfredo(i)
0
-823
0
46
Parker Retzlaff(i)
0
-823
0
47
Justin Allgaier(i)
0
-823
0
48
Ty Dillon(i)
0
-823
0
49
BJ McLeod(i)
0
-823
0
50
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
0
-823
0
51
Joey Gase(i)
0
-823
0
52
Corey Heim(i)
0
-823
0
53
Riley Herbst(i)
0
-823
0
54
Austin Hill(i)
0
-823
0
55
Josh Williams(i)
0
-823
0
56
Josh Bilicki(i)
0
-823
0
57
JJ Yeley(i)
0
-823
0
58
Timmy Hill(i)
0
-823
0
59
David Starr(i)
0
-823
0
60
Chad Finchum(i)
0
-823
0
(i) indicates drivers who are inelligible to score points in the NASCAR Cup Series.
# indicates drivers who are NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contenders.