Racing America Logo

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Daytona

Toby Christie

Harrison Burton no. 21 beats Kyle Busch no. 8 to the finish line, Saturday August 24, 2024 to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Harrison Burton no. 21 beats Kyle Busch no. 8 to the finish line, Saturday August 24, 2024 to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. / David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rank

Driver

Points

Diff

Wins

1

Tyler Reddick

823

--

2

2

Kyle Larson

806

-17

4

3

Chase Elliott

805

-18

1

4

Ryan Blaney

755

-68

2

5

William Byron

743

-80

3

6

Christopher Bell

737

-86

3

7

Brad Keselowski

718

-105

1

8

Denny Hamlin

712

-111

3

9

Martin Truex Jr.

695

-128

0

10

Ty Gibbs

676

-147

0

11

Chris Buescher

658

-165

0

12

Alex Bowman

648

-175

1

13

Bubba Wallace

637

-186

0

14

Ross Chastain

631

-192

0

15

Joey Logano

586

-237

1

16

Kyle Busch

552

-271

0

17

Daniel Suarez

527

-296

1

18

Chase Briscoe

514

-309

0

19

Austin Cindric

486

-337

1

20

Todd Gilliland

480

-343

0

21

Carson Hocevar #

467

-356

0

22

Michael McDowell

459

-364

0

23

Josh Berry #

448

-375

0

24

Noah Gragson

426

-397

0

25

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

404

-419

0

26

Erik Jones

381

-442

0

27

Ryan Preece

368

-455

0

28

Daniel Hemric

365

-458

0

29

Austin Dillon

360

-463

1

30

Justin Haley

356

-467

0

31

John Hunter Nemechek

343

-480

0

32

Corey LaJoie

335

-488

0

33

Zane Smith #

316

-507

0

34

Harrison Burton

306

-517

1

35

Kaz Grala

166

-657

0

36

Cody Ware

98

-725

0

37

Joey Hand

43

-780

0

38

Jimmie Johnson

39

-784

0

39

Derek Kraus

32

-791

0

40

David Ragan

17

-806

0

41

Kamui Kobayashi

8

-815

0

42

Will Brown

6

-817

0

43

Cam Waters

2

-821

0

44

AJ Allmendinger(i)

0

-823

0

45

Anthony Alfredo(i)

0

-823

0

46

Parker Retzlaff(i)

0

-823

0

47

Justin Allgaier(i)

0

-823

0

48

Ty Dillon(i)

0

-823

0

49

BJ McLeod(i)

0

-823

0

50

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

0

-823

0

51

Joey Gase(i)

0

-823

0

52

Corey Heim(i)

0

-823

0

53

Riley Herbst(i)

0

-823

0

54

Austin Hill(i)

0

-823

0

55

Josh Williams(i)

0

-823

0

56

Josh Bilicki(i)

0

-823

0

57

JJ Yeley(i)

0

-823

0

58

Timmy Hill(i)

0

-823

0

59

David Starr(i)

0

-823

0

60

Chad Finchum(i)

0

-823

0

(i) indicates drivers who are inelligible to score points in the NASCAR Cup Series.

# indicates drivers who are NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contenders.

Published
Toby Christie

TOBY CHRISTIE

Home/Standings