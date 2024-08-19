Racing America Logo

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Michigan

Toby Christie

Aug 19, 2024; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) reacts after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Photo Credit
Aug 19, 2024; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) reacts after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Photo Credit / Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver standings after the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, which was won by Tyler Reddick. Race 24 of 36 (2 races remaining until Playoffs).

Rank

Driver

Points

Diff

Wins

1

Tyler Reddick

814

--

2

2

Chase Elliott

804

-10

1

3

Denny Hamlin

786

-28

3

4

Kyle Larson

782

-32

4

5

Ryan Blaney

732

-82

2

6

William Byron

728

-86

3

7

Christopher Bell

703

-111

3

8

Martin Truex Jr.

682

-132

0

9

Brad Keselowski

677

-137

1

10

Ty Gibbs

644

-170

0

11

Alex Bowman

627

-187

1

12

Chris Buescher

621

-193

0

13

Ross Chastain

606

-208

0

14

Bubba Wallace

605

-209

0

15

Joey Logano

561

-253

1

16

Daniel Suarez

526

-288

1

17

Kyle Busch

513

-301

0

18

Chase Briscoe

491

-323

0

19

Austin Cindric

460

-354

1

20

Todd Gilliland

455

-359

0

21

Michael McDowell

449

-365

0

22

Carson Hocevar #

441

-373

0

23

Josh Berry #

427

-387

0

24

Noah Gragson

425

-389

0

25

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

400

-414

0

26

Ryan Preece

367

-447

0

27

Erik Jones

361

-453

0

28

Justin Haley

346

-468

0

29

Austin Dillon

345

-469

1

30

Daniel Hemric

337

-477

0

31

Corey LaJoie

332

-482

0

32

John Hunter Nemechek

321

-493

0

33

Zane Smith #

292

-522

0

34

Harrison Burton

266

-548

0

35

Kaz Grala

166

-648

0

36

Cody Ware

65

-749

0

37

Joey Hand

43

-771

0

38

Jimmie Johnson

39

-775

0

39

Derek Kraus

32

-782

0

40

David Ragan

17

-797

0

41

Kamui Kobayashi

8

-806

0

42

Will Brown

6

-808

0

43

Cam Waters

2

-812

0

44

AJ Allmendinger(i)

0

-814

0

45

Anthony Alfredo(i)

0

-814

0

46

Justin Allgaier(i)

0

-814

0

47

Ty Dillon(i)

0

-814

0

48

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

0

-814

0

49

Corey Heim(i)

0

-814

0

50

BJ McLeod(i)

0

-814

0

51

Riley Herbst(i)

0

-814

0

52

Josh Williams(i)

0

-814

0

53

Josh Bilicki(i)

0

-814

0

54

Austin Hill(i)

0

-814

0

55

JJ Yeley(i)

0

-814

0

56

Parker Retzlaff(i)

0

-814

0

57

Timmy Hill(i)

0

-814

0

58

David Starr(i)

0

-814

0

59

Chad Finchum(i)

0

-814

0

(i) indicates drivers who are inelligible to score points in the NASCAR Cup Series.

# indicates drivers who are NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contenders.

Published
Toby Christie

TOBY CHRISTIE

Home/Standings