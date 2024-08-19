2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Michigan
NASCAR Cup Series driver standings after the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, which was won by Tyler Reddick. Race 24 of 36 (2 races remaining until Playoffs).
Rank
Driver
Points
Diff
Wins
1
Tyler Reddick
814
--
2
2
Chase Elliott
804
-10
1
3
Denny Hamlin
786
-28
3
4
Kyle Larson
782
-32
4
5
Ryan Blaney
732
-82
2
6
William Byron
728
-86
3
7
Christopher Bell
703
-111
3
8
Martin Truex Jr.
682
-132
0
9
Brad Keselowski
677
-137
1
10
Ty Gibbs
644
-170
0
11
Alex Bowman
627
-187
1
12
Chris Buescher
621
-193
0
13
Ross Chastain
606
-208
0
14
Bubba Wallace
605
-209
0
15
Joey Logano
561
-253
1
16
Daniel Suarez
526
-288
1
17
Kyle Busch
513
-301
0
18
Chase Briscoe
491
-323
0
19
Austin Cindric
460
-354
1
20
Todd Gilliland
455
-359
0
21
Michael McDowell
449
-365
0
22
Carson Hocevar #
441
-373
0
23
Josh Berry #
427
-387
0
24
Noah Gragson
425
-389
0
25
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
400
-414
0
26
Ryan Preece
367
-447
0
27
Erik Jones
361
-453
0
28
Justin Haley
346
-468
0
29
Austin Dillon
345
-469
1
30
Daniel Hemric
337
-477
0
31
Corey LaJoie
332
-482
0
32
John Hunter Nemechek
321
-493
0
33
Zane Smith #
292
-522
0
34
Harrison Burton
266
-548
0
35
Kaz Grala
166
-648
0
36
Cody Ware
65
-749
0
37
Joey Hand
43
-771
0
38
Jimmie Johnson
39
-775
0
39
Derek Kraus
32
-782
0
40
David Ragan
17
-797
0
41
Kamui Kobayashi
8
-806
0
42
Will Brown
6
-808
0
43
Cam Waters
2
-812
0
44
AJ Allmendinger(i)
0
-814
0
45
Anthony Alfredo(i)
0
-814
0
46
Justin Allgaier(i)
0
-814
0
47
Ty Dillon(i)
0
-814
0
48
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
0
-814
0
49
Corey Heim(i)
0
-814
0
50
BJ McLeod(i)
0
-814
0
51
Riley Herbst(i)
0
-814
0
52
Josh Williams(i)
0
-814
0
53
Josh Bilicki(i)
0
-814
0
54
Austin Hill(i)
0
-814
0
55
JJ Yeley(i)
0
-814
0
56
Parker Retzlaff(i)
0
-814
0
57
Timmy Hill(i)
0
-814
0
58
David Starr(i)
0
-814
0
59
Chad Finchum(i)
0
-814
0
(i) indicates drivers who are inelligible to score points in the NASCAR Cup Series.
# indicates drivers who are NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contenders.