NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Bristol

As the NASCAR Cup Series point standings get reseeded for the Round of 12, Kyle Larson is back on top, after earning another seven playoff points at Bristol.
Kyle Larson captured a dominant victory in Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race, winning both stages and the race -- earning himself seven valuable playoff points. Now, following the 500-lap contest, the Round of 12 is set and ready to get to the racetrack at Kansas.

Unlike Watkins Glen, the NASCAR Cup Series post-season drivers were mostly stationed at the front of the pack, with seven of the top-10 spots occupied by those eligible for the NASCAR Cup Series title.

Larson (+39) has the safest advantage heading into the second round of the post-season, while Christopher Bell (+24), Tyler Reddick (+17), William Byron (+14), and Ryan Blaney (+11) all have double-digit point advantages.

Denny Hamlin (+7), Chase Elliott (+6), and Joey Logano (+4) are all above the cutline, with Austin Cindric (-4), Daniel Suarez (-6), Alex Bowman (-7) and Chase Briscoe (-7) looking to get themselves into the Round of 8 after the next three-race sequence.

Here are the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings following the Bass Pro Shops Nigh Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Rank

Driver

Points

+/-

Playoff Pts

1

Kyle Larson

3047

+39

47

2

Christopher Bell

3032

+24

32

3

Tyler Reddick

3025

+17

25

4

William Byron

3022

+14

22

5

Ryan Blaney

3019

+11

19

6

Denny Hamlin

3015

+7

15

7

Chase Elliott

3014

+6

14

8

Joey Logano

3012

+4

12

**CUTLINE**

9

Austin Cindric

3008

-4

8

10

Daniel Suarez

3006

-6

6

11

Alex Bowman

3005

-7

5

12

Chase Briscoe

3005

-7

5

13

Ty Gibbs

2074

ELIMINATED

4

14

Martin Truex, Jr.

2064

ELIMINATED

4

15

Brad Keselowski

2048

ELIMINATED

8

16

Harrison Burton

2031

ELIMINATED

5

