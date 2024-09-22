NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Bristol
Kyle Larson captured a dominant victory in Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race, winning both stages and the race -- earning himself seven valuable playoff points. Now, following the 500-lap contest, the Round of 12 is set and ready to get to the racetrack at Kansas.
Unlike Watkins Glen, the NASCAR Cup Series post-season drivers were mostly stationed at the front of the pack, with seven of the top-10 spots occupied by those eligible for the NASCAR Cup Series title.
Larson (+39) has the safest advantage heading into the second round of the post-season, while Christopher Bell (+24), Tyler Reddick (+17), William Byron (+14), and Ryan Blaney (+11) all have double-digit point advantages.
Denny Hamlin (+7), Chase Elliott (+6), and Joey Logano (+4) are all above the cutline, with Austin Cindric (-4), Daniel Suarez (-6), Alex Bowman (-7) and Chase Briscoe (-7) looking to get themselves into the Round of 8 after the next three-race sequence.
Here are the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings following the Bass Pro Shops Nigh Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Rank
Driver
Points
+/-
Playoff Pts
1
Kyle Larson
3047
+39
47
2
Christopher Bell
3032
+24
32
3
Tyler Reddick
3025
+17
25
4
William Byron
3022
+14
22
5
Ryan Blaney
3019
+11
19
6
Denny Hamlin
3015
+7
15
7
Chase Elliott
3014
+6
14
8
Joey Logano
3012
+4
12
**CUTLINE**
9
Austin Cindric
3008
-4
8
10
Daniel Suarez
3006
-6
6
11
Alex Bowman
3005
-7
5
12
Chase Briscoe
3005
-7
5
13
Ty Gibbs
2074
ELIMINATED
4
14
Martin Truex, Jr.
2064
ELIMINATED
4
15
Brad Keselowski
2048
ELIMINATED
8
16
Harrison Burton
2031
ELIMINATED
5