NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Charlotte's ROVAL

Following Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL, the eight-driver field is set for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs 'Round of 8'.

Joseph Srigley

Oct 13, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson put on a dominant performance in Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL. The performance marked his second victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the first of which also came in dominant fashion at Bristol.

Sunday's event also marked the end of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs 'Round of 12', in which the post-season field of twelve drivers would be sliced down to only eight contenders. Heading into the afternoon, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, and Chase Briscoe were below the cutline.

None of the drivers in must-win scenarios were really in contention for the victory come the tail-end of Sunday's event, with Austin Cindric being the highest finishing of them in fourth. Chase Briscoe suffered mechanical issues mid-race, and didn't even have the opportunity to fight.

The battle came down to Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick, and at the end of the event only four points seperated the regular-season champion and the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, with Reddick prevailing and moving into the 'Round of 8'.

Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, and Chase Briscoe were eliminated from the post-season, while the remaining eight drivers got their points total reset. Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman will fight for a spot in the Championship 4.

Rank

Driver

Points

+/- Cutline

1

Kyle Larson

4052

+33

2

Christopher Bell

4032

+13

3

Tyler Reddick

4029

+10

4

William Byron

4023

+4

*CUTLINE*

5

Ryan Blaney

4019

-4

6

Denny Hamlin

4015

-8

7

Chase Elliott

4014

-9

8

Alex Bowman

4007

-16

*ELIMINATED*

9

Joey Logano

2175

ELIMINATED

10

Austin Cindric

2172

ELIMINATED

11

Ty Gibbs

2149

ELIMINATED

12

Martin Truex, Jr.

2145

ELIMINATED

13

Daniel Suarez

2126

ELIMINATED

14

Brad Keselowski

2119

ELIMINATED

15

Chase Briscoe

2110

ELIMINATED

16

Harrison Burton

2064

ELIMINATED

