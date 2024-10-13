NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Charlotte's ROVAL
Kyle Larson put on a dominant performance in Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL. The performance marked his second victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the first of which also came in dominant fashion at Bristol.
Sunday's event also marked the end of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs 'Round of 12', in which the post-season field of twelve drivers would be sliced down to only eight contenders. Heading into the afternoon, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, and Chase Briscoe were below the cutline.
None of the drivers in must-win scenarios were really in contention for the victory come the tail-end of Sunday's event, with Austin Cindric being the highest finishing of them in fourth. Chase Briscoe suffered mechanical issues mid-race, and didn't even have the opportunity to fight.
The battle came down to Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick, and at the end of the event only four points seperated the regular-season champion and the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, with Reddick prevailing and moving into the 'Round of 8'.
Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, and Chase Briscoe were eliminated from the post-season, while the remaining eight drivers got their points total reset. Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman will fight for a spot in the Championship 4.
Rank
Driver
Points
+/- Cutline
1
Kyle Larson
4052
+33
2
Christopher Bell
4032
+13
3
Tyler Reddick
4029
+10
4
William Byron
4023
+4
*CUTLINE*
5
Ryan Blaney
4019
-4
6
Denny Hamlin
4015
-8
7
Chase Elliott
4014
-9
8
Alex Bowman
4007
-16
*ELIMINATED*
9
Joey Logano
2175
ELIMINATED
10
Austin Cindric
2172
ELIMINATED
11
Ty Gibbs
2149
ELIMINATED
12
Martin Truex, Jr.
2145
ELIMINATED
13
Daniel Suarez
2126
ELIMINATED
14
Brad Keselowski
2119
ELIMINATED
15
Chase Briscoe
2110
ELIMINATED
16
Harrison Burton
2064
ELIMINATED