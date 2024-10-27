NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Homestead
Tyler Reddick got up on the wheel and got it done as he pulled of a miraculous last-lap pass on Ryan Blaney in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With the win, Reddick joins Joey Logano, who won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago, in the official Championship 4 field.
While Reddick and Logano have secured half of the Championship 4 slots, there are still two up for grabs with one race remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8, which will be contested at Martinsville Speedway.
Leaving Homestead-Miami Speedway, Christopher Bell holds a 29 point advantage over the Playoff Cutline, while William Byron sits in the final spot inside the cutline at seven points above.
Kyle Larson (-7), Denny Hamlin (-18), Ryan Blaney (-38), and Chase Elliott (-43) will need to make something happen next week if they hope to continue chasing a NASCAR Cup Series championship this season.
Rank
Driver
Points
+/- Cutline
1
Tyler Reddick
Advanced
LOCKED IN
2
Joey Logano
Advanced
LOCKED IN
3
Christopher Bell
4132
+29
4
William Byron
4110
+7
*CUTLINE*
5
Kyle Larson
4103
-7
6
Denny Hamlin
4092
-18
7
Ryan Blaney
4072
-38
8
Chase Elliott
4067
-43
*ELIMINATED*
9
Alex Bowman
2264
ELIMINATED
10
Martin Truex Jr.
2213
ELIMINATED
11
Austin Cindric
2189
ELIMINATED
12
Daniel Suarez
2185
ELIMINATED
13
Ty Gibbs
2163
ELIMINATED
14
Brad Keselowski
2147
ELIMINATED
15
Chase Briscoe
2146
ELIMINATED
16
Harrison Burton
2100
ELIMINATED