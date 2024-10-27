Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Homestead

Toby Christie

Tyler Reddick (No. 45) is locked into the Championship 4 field with a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, while Kyle Larson (No. 5) is the first driver outside the cutline with one race left in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs.

Tyler Reddick got up on the wheel and got it done as he pulled of a miraculous last-lap pass on Ryan Blaney in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With the win, Reddick joins Joey Logano, who won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago, in the official Championship 4 field.

While Reddick and Logano have secured half of the Championship 4 slots, there are still two up for grabs with one race remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8, which will be contested at Martinsville Speedway.

Leaving Homestead-Miami Speedway, Christopher Bell holds a 29 point advantage over the Playoff Cutline, while William Byron sits in the final spot inside the cutline at seven points above.

Kyle Larson (-7), Denny Hamlin (-18), Ryan Blaney (-38), and Chase Elliott (-43) will need to make something happen next week if they hope to continue chasing a NASCAR Cup Series championship this season.

Rank

Driver

Points

+/- Cutline

1

Tyler Reddick

Advanced

LOCKED IN

2

Joey Logano

Advanced

LOCKED IN

3

Christopher Bell

4132

+29

4

William Byron

4110

+7

*CUTLINE*

5

Kyle Larson

4103

-7

6

Denny Hamlin

4092

-18

7

Ryan Blaney

4072

-38

8

Chase Elliott

4067

-43

*ELIMINATED*

9

Alex Bowman

2264

ELIMINATED

10

Martin Truex Jr.

2213

ELIMINATED

11

Austin Cindric

2189

ELIMINATED

12

Daniel Suarez

2185

ELIMINATED

13

Ty Gibbs

2163

ELIMINATED

14

Brad Keselowski

2147

ELIMINATED

15

Chase Briscoe

2146

ELIMINATED

16

Harrison Burton

2100

ELIMINATED

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

