NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Kansas
Ross Chastain played Playoff spoiler by taking the win in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway over Playoff contender William Byron. With the runner-up finish, Byron launched himself to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid with two races remaining in the Round of 12.
Byron has a 34-point advantage over the cutline heading into next weekend's event at Talladega Superspeedway.
In what was an up-and-down day for the Playoff contenders, eight came home with top-15 finishes. However, four drivers finished 24th or worse. Chase Briscoe, who drops to 25 points below the cutline was an afterthought for much of the day and finished 24th.
Regular season champion Tyler Reddick finished a disappointing 25th, and now finds himself four points outside of the cutline, and he was followed in the running order by the No. 1 seed in the Playoffs, Kyle Larson.
Larson suffered a cut tire on Lap 70, and tried to salvage a decent day, but wound up 26th. Larson dropped from the top spot in the Playoff grid to fouth, and he now has just an 18-point advantage over the Playoff cutline.
And Austin Cindric's championship hopes took the biggest hit on Sunday as he finished 34th, four laps off the pace. Cindric now sits 12th on the Playoff Grid, 29 points outside of the cutline.
Here are the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings following the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:
Rank
Driver
Points
+/-
1
William Byron
3074
+34
2
Christopher Bell
3068
+28
3
Ryan Blaney
3068
+28
4
Kyle Larson
3058
+18
5
Denny Hamlin
3051
+11
6
Alex Bowman
3048
+8
7
Joey Logano
3044
+4
8
Chase Elliott
3044
+4
*CUTLINE*
9
Tyler Reddick
3040
-4
10
Daniel Suarez
3030
-14
11
Chase Briscoe
3019
-25
12
Austin Cindric
3015
-29
*ELIMINATED*
13
Ty Gibbs
2120
--
14
Martin Truex Jr.
2104
--
15
Brad Keselowski
2069
--
16
Harrison Burton
2045
--