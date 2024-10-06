Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After Talladega

Toby Christie

Oct 6, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (47) battles Brad Keselowski (6) on the final overtime lap of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Oct 6, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (47) battles Brad Keselowski (6) on the final overtime lap of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. became the third non-Playoff driver to score a win during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as he squeaked out a win in Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway by a razor-thin margin of 0.006 seconds over Brad Keselowski, who was eliminated from Playoff contention at the end of the Round of 16.

William Byron was the highest-finishing Playoff driver in the field as he came home in the third position, just 0.027 seconds behind Stenhouse. With the third-place finish, and misfortune by numerous Playoff contenders, Byron has clinched advancement to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 by way of points.

Ryan Blaney, who was the lowest-finishing Playoff driver in the field, as he finished 39th in the 40-car field, leaves Talladega in a decent spot on the grid as he still has a 25-point advantage over the Playoffs cutline.

If Blaney finished 39th, but still carries a large advantage on the cutline exiting Talladega, that tells you all you need to know about the type of day Sunday's race was for the Playoff contenders.

Only six of the 12 Playoff drivers (William Byron, 3rd; Kyle Larson, 4th; Christopher Bell, 6th; Denny Hamlin, 10th; Alex Bowman, 16th; Tyler Reddick, 20th) finished inside of the top-20. Every other Playoff contender finished 26th-or-worse.

Here are the updated 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings following Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.

Rank

Driver

Points

+/- Cutline

1

William Byron

3122

LOCKED IN

2

Christopher Bell

3105

+57

3

Kyle Larson

3100

+52

4

Denny Hamlin

3078

+30

5

Alex Bowman

3074

+26

6

Ryan Blaney

3073

+25

7

Tyler Reddick

3062

+14

8

Chase Elliott

3061

+13

*CUTLINE*

9

Joey Logano

3048

-13

10

Daniel Suarez

3041

-20

11

Austin Cindric

3032

-29

12

Chase Briscoe

3029

-32

*ELIMINATED*

13

Ty Gibbs

2144

ELIMINATED

14

Martin Truex Jr.

2130

ELIMINATED

15

Brad Keselowski

2104

ELIMINATED

16

Harrison Burton

2048

ELIMINATED

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Standings