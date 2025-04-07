NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Darlington
William Byron maintained the NASCAR Cup Series point lead following Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, an event where Byron led 243 laps from the pole, scored two Stage Wins, and finished second.
Byron now holds a 49-point lead over Denny Hamlin, who has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races, including Sunday's race at Darlington. Christopher Bell, who leads the series with three wins this season, sits third in the championship standings, 52 points back.
Here are the updated NASCAR Cup Series driver point standings after Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the eighth race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron
315
--
8
2
11
Denny Hamlin
266
-49
12
3
20
Christopher Bell
263
-52
16
4
9
Chase Elliott
256
-59
0
5
45
Tyler Reddick
254
-61
0
6
5
Kyle Larson
244
-71
7
7
12
Ryan Blaney
236
-79
2
8
23
Bubba Wallace
233
-82
1
9
22
Joey Logano
232
-83
2
10
48
Alex Bowman
227
-88
0
11
17
Chris Buescher
215
-100
0
12
1
Ross Chastain
199
-116
0
13
60
Ryan Preece
184
-131
1
14
19
Chase Briscoe
178
-137
0
15
8
Kyle Busch
177
-138
0
16
16
AJ Allmendinger
168
-147
0
17
71
Michael McDowell
167
-148
0
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
158
-157
0
19
42
John Hunter Nemechek
155
-160
0
20
21
Josh Berry
154
-161
6
21
2
Austin Cindric
151
-164
1
22
38
Zane Smith
151
-164
0
23
34
Todd Gilliland
148
-167
0
24
99
Daniel Suarez
147
-168
0
25
10
Ty Dillon
141
-174
0
26
54
Ty Gibbs
131
-184
0
27
3
Austin Dillon
128
-187
0
28
43
Erik Jones
128
-187
0
29
7
Justin Haley
127
-188
0
30
77
Carson Hocevar
118
-197
0
31
6
Brad Keselowski
111
-204
0
32
4
Noah Gragson
108
-207
0
33
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
97
-218
0
34
35
Riley Herbst #
92
-223
0
35
41
Cole Custer
77
-238
0
36
51
Cody Ware
44
-271
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
34
-281
0
38
Corey LaJoie
21
-294
0
39
Katherine Legge
7
-308
0
40
44
JJ Yeley *
4
-311
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-313
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-314
0
43
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-314
0
44
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-315
0
45
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-315
0
46
33
Austin Hill * (i)
0
-315
0
47
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-315
0
48
Helio Castroneves
0
-315
0
49
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-315
0
50
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-315
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points