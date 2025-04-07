Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Darlington

Toby Christie

William Byron maintained the NASCAR Cup Series point lead following Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, an event where Byron led 243 laps from the pole, scored two Stage Wins, and finished second.

Byron now holds a 49-point lead over Denny Hamlin, who has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races, including Sunday's race at Darlington. Christopher Bell, who leads the series with three wins this season, sits third in the championship standings, 52 points back.

Here are the updated NASCAR Cup Series driver point standings after Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the eighth race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron

315

--

8

2

11

Denny Hamlin

266

-49

12

3

20

Christopher Bell

263

-52

16

4

9

Chase Elliott

256

-59

0

5

45

Tyler Reddick

254

-61

0

6

5

Kyle Larson

244

-71

7

7

12

Ryan Blaney

236

-79

2

8

23

Bubba Wallace

233

-82

1

9

22

Joey Logano

232

-83

2

10

48

Alex Bowman

227

-88

0

11

17

Chris Buescher

215

-100

0

12

1

Ross Chastain

199

-116

0

13

60

Ryan Preece

184

-131

1

14

19

Chase Briscoe

178

-137

0

15

8

Kyle Busch

177

-138

0

16

16

AJ Allmendinger

168

-147

0

17

71

Michael McDowell

167

-148

0

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

158

-157

0

19

42

John Hunter Nemechek

155

-160

0

20

21

Josh Berry

154

-161

6

21

2

Austin Cindric

151

-164

1

22

38

Zane Smith

151

-164

0

23

34

Todd Gilliland

148

-167

0

24

99

Daniel Suarez

147

-168

0

25

10

Ty Dillon

141

-174

0

26

54

Ty Gibbs

131

-184

0

27

3

Austin Dillon

128

-187

0

28

43

Erik Jones

128

-187

0

29

7

Justin Haley

127

-188

0

30

77

Carson Hocevar

118

-197

0

31

6

Brad Keselowski

111

-204

0

32

4

Noah Gragson

108

-207

0

33

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

97

-218

0

34

35

Riley Herbst #

92

-223

0

35

41

Cole Custer

77

-238

0

36

51

Cody Ware

44

-271

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

34

-281

0

38

Corey LaJoie

21

-294

0

39

Katherine Legge

7

-308

0

40

44

JJ Yeley *

4

-311

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-313

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-314

0

43

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-314

0

44

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-315

0

45

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-315

0

46

33

Austin Hill * (i)

0

-315

0

47

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-315

0

48

Helio Castroneves

0

-315

0

49

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-315

0

50

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-315

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

