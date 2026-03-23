NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Darlington Raceway
Tyler Reddick kept his winning ways going in Sunday's Goodyear 400 as he became the third driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win four of the first six races of a season, joining Bill Elliott (1992) and Dale Earnhardt (1987). With yet another win, Reddick further strengthened his grip on the NASCAR Cup Series point lead exiting Darlington.
With 20 races remaining until the "Chase" for the Cup begins, Reddick holds a solid 95-point advantage.
Ryan Blaney, who scored the race win at Phoenix Raceway, finished third on Sunday, and by virtue of that finish, he moved to the runner-up spot in the championship standings. Blaney's move up came at the expense of Bubba Wallace, who got swept up in a crash at Darlington and finished 34th.
Denny Hamlin (11th-place finish) and Chase Elliott (15th) round out the top-five drivers in the standings post-Darlington.
After a miserable race on Sunday, Joey Logano is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 20 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, Logano holds a zero-point advantage over Michael McDowell. AJ Allmendinger sits 15 points outside the cutline, and Zane Smith is 16 points behind.
NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Goodyear 400
After race 6 of 36 (20 races remaining until the Chase)
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Behind
1
45
Tyler Reddick
325
--
2
12
Ryan Blaney
230
-95
3
23
Bubba Wallace
205
-120
4
11
Denny Hamlin
203
-122
5
9
Chase Elliott
194
-131
6
24
William Byron
191
-134
7
17
Chris Buescher
188
-137
8
20
Christopher Bell
182
-143
9
6
Brad Keselowski
182
-143
10
5
Kyle Larson
176
-149
11
54
Ty Gibbs
173
-152
12
60
Ryan Preece
154
-171
13
77
Carson Hocevar
151
-174
14
7
Daniel Suarez
150
-175
15
97
Shane van Gisbergen
140
-185
16
22
Joey Logano
139
-186
17
71
Michael McDowell
139
-186
18
16
AJ Allmendinger
124
-201
19
38
Zane Smith
123
-202
20
1
Ross Chastain
115
-210
21
2
Austin Cindric
109
-216
22
19
Chase Briscoe
108
-217
23
8
Kyle Busch
106
-219
24
43
Erik Jones
103
-222
25
42
John Hunter Nemechek
101
-224
26
3
Austin Dillon
93
-232
27
35
Riley Herbst
88
-237
28
10
Ty Dillon
86
-239
29
4
Noah Gragson
84
-241
30
34
Todd Gilliland
82
-243
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
80
-245
32
21
Josh Berry
76
-249
33
88
Connor Zilisch
69
-256
34
41
Cole Custer
61
-264
35
51
Cody Ware
53
-272
36
48
Alex Bowman
23
-302
37
66
Casey Mears
9
-316
38
78
BJ McLeod
3
-322
39
33
Austin Hill (i)
0
-325
40
48
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-325
41
33
Jesse Love (i)
0
-325
42
67
Corey Heim (i)
0
-325
43
44
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-325
44
62
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-325
45
66
Timmy Hill (i)
0
-325
46
99
Corey LaJoie (i)
0
-325
47
36
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-325
48
84
Jimmie Johnson
0
-325
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie