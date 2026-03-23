NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Darlington Raceway

Tyler Reddick kept his winning ways going in Sunday's Goodyear 400 as he became the third driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win four of the first six races of a season, joining Bill Elliott (1992) and Dale Earnhardt (1987). With yet another win, Reddick further strengthened his grip on the NASCAR Cup Series point lead exiting Darlington.

With 20 races remaining until the "Chase" for the Cup begins, Reddick holds a solid 95-point advantage.

Ryan Blaney, who scored the race win at Phoenix Raceway, finished third on Sunday, and by virtue of that finish, he moved to the runner-up spot in the championship standings. Blaney's move up came at the expense of Bubba Wallace, who got swept up in a crash at Darlington and finished 34th.

Denny Hamlin (11th-place finish) and Chase Elliott (15th) round out the top-five drivers in the standings post-Darlington.

After a miserable race on Sunday, Joey Logano is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 20 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, Logano holds a zero-point advantage over Michael McDowell. AJ Allmendinger sits 15 points outside the cutline, and Zane Smith is 16 points behind.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Goodyear 400

After race 6 of 36 (20 races remaining until the Chase)