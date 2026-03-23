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NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Darlington Raceway

Toby Christie|
Tyler Reddick and his son, Beau, celebrate a win in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
Tyler Reddick and his son, Beau, celebrate a win in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. | Matt Marrie | Racing America On SI

Tyler Reddick kept his winning ways going in Sunday's Goodyear 400 as he became the third driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win four of the first six races of a season, joining Bill Elliott (1992) and Dale Earnhardt (1987). With yet another win, Reddick further strengthened his grip on the NASCAR Cup Series point lead exiting Darlington.

With 20 races remaining until the "Chase" for the Cup begins, Reddick holds a solid 95-point advantage.

Ryan Blaney, who scored the race win at Phoenix Raceway, finished third on Sunday, and by virtue of that finish, he moved to the runner-up spot in the championship standings. Blaney's move up came at the expense of Bubba Wallace, who got swept up in a crash at Darlington and finished 34th.

Denny Hamlin (11th-place finish) and Chase Elliott (15th) round out the top-five drivers in the standings post-Darlington.

After a miserable race on Sunday, Joey Logano is the final driver above the "Chase" cutoff, and with 20 races remaining until the Chase for the NASCAR Cup begins, Logano holds a zero-point advantage over Michael McDowell. AJ Allmendinger sits 15 points outside the cutline, and Zane Smith is 16 points behind.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Goodyear 400

After race 6 of 36 (20 races remaining until the Chase)

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Behind

1

45

Tyler Reddick

325

--

2

12

Ryan Blaney

230

-95

3

23

Bubba Wallace

205

-120

4

11

Denny Hamlin

203

-122

5

9

Chase Elliott

194

-131

6

24

William Byron

191

-134

7

17

Chris Buescher

188

-137

8

20

Christopher Bell

182

-143

9

6

Brad Keselowski

182

-143

10

5

Kyle Larson

176

-149

11

54

Ty Gibbs

173

-152

12

60

Ryan Preece

154

-171

13

77

Carson Hocevar

151

-174

14

7

Daniel Suarez

150

-175

15

97

Shane van Gisbergen

140

-185

16

22

Joey Logano

139

-186

17

71

Michael McDowell

139

-186

18

16

AJ Allmendinger

124

-201

19

38

Zane Smith

123

-202

20

1

Ross Chastain

115

-210

21

2

Austin Cindric

109

-216

22

19

Chase Briscoe

108

-217

23

8

Kyle Busch

106

-219

24

43

Erik Jones

103

-222

25

42

John Hunter Nemechek

101

-224

26

3

Austin Dillon

93

-232

27

35

Riley Herbst

88

-237

28

10

Ty Dillon

86

-239

29

4

Noah Gragson

84

-241

30

34

Todd Gilliland

82

-243

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

80

-245

32

21

Josh Berry

76

-249

33

88

Connor Zilisch

69

-256

34

41

Cole Custer

61

-264

35

51

Cody Ware

53

-272

36

48

Alex Bowman

23

-302

37

66

Casey Mears

9

-316

38

78

BJ McLeod

3

-322

39

33

Austin Hill (i)

0

-325

40

48

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-325

41

33

Jesse Love (i)

0

-325

42

67

Corey Heim (i)

0

-325

43

44

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-325

44

62

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-325

45

66

Timmy Hill (i)

0

-325

46

99

Corey LaJoie (i)

0

-325

47

36

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-325

48

84

Jimmie Johnson

0

-325

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Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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